Product Information

Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate -20 and more amazon

By slidecage, Dec 13 2016 01:06 PM

#1 slidecage  

slidecage

Posted 13 December 2016 - 01:06 PM

Shiren The Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate - PlayStation Vita 

 

https://www.amazon.c...R761R0T1TB&th=1

 

Exist Archive: The other side of the sky - PlayStation Vita

 

https://www.amazon.c...T3T4RBHQ4B5EWQF


WOOOO I STINK

#2 blinknot4  

blinknot4

Posted 13 December 2016 - 01:11 PM

Thanks for the Shiren link.

Good to see your typing game is still on point after all these years.

XBL: starsleep3 .... PSN / Wii U: Champloo4

 

1035269.png

#3 slidecage  

slidecage

Posted 13 December 2016 - 01:18 PM

too lazy  to  type game so i just copy and paste   :)

 

just noticed  for those who want to sell it 

 

GRAND KINGDOM   amazon is paying close to 18 bucks for it... its only 20 new 

 

 

looks like gamestop is clearing out stock  of vita games just looked and all of these games are not even for sale within 250 miles of me


WOOOO I STINK
