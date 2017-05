Posted 17 December 2016 - 08:24 PM

They'd probably lose money on that, and Nintendo always makes a profit on its consoles. The cost of the gamepad has kept the price high.

Exactly. The cost of the gamepad never dropped...thus the price of the console itself can't drop. Nintendo really painted themselves into a corner in that regard. I would imagine that won't be an issue with the Switch since the entire console itself is the "gamepad". Wouldn't be at all surprised if the Switch is cheaper within a year of launch than the Wii U is right now.

I miss Cowboom. RIP $100 Wii U deals.

Meeee toooo. They talked all about how Best Buy Outlet would have "the same great deals" after Cowboom shut down. But I haven't seen one worthwhile thing on Best Buy Outlet since then. Cowboom used to have so many systems. I don't understand where they all go now.