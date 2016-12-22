Jump to content

Yakuza 0 - PS4 [Exclusive] - $50.99 @ Amazon.com [Preorder]

By sjwolf, Dec 22 2016 09:27 AM

#1 sjwolf  

sjwolf

Posted 22 December 2016 - 09:27 AM

Looks like Amazon has Yakuza 0 PS4 on sale for $50.99 for non-prime members. Not as good as Prime discount or GCU, but it's something.

 

Preorders also get the business edition

 

 

Pre-order Bonus Offer: Pre-order Yakuza 0 to receive "The Business Edition", including: a stainless steel business card holder! Printed with the 'Ryu' (dragon) and 'Hanya' (skull) tattoo designs, replicas of the protagonists' in-game, bi-lingual business cards, and a third card featuring five of the lovely hostesses you can interact with in-game. Bonuses will be packed with game.

 

 

https://www.amazon.c...E1ZKRDYRXC1MR30


Narukami

Posted 22 December 2016 - 09:57 AM  

Narukami

Posted 22 December 2016 - 09:57 AM

Hope it lasts until $20. That's my price point for it.


Raye

Posted 22 December 2016 - 10:30 AM  

Raye

Posted 22 December 2016 - 10:30 AM

Bought it with the BB Visa checkout $25 promo. I could have waited for it to eventually drop but I wanted to show my support for SEGA finally being nice and giving us Kiwami and 6.

#4 FullmetalPain22  

FullmetalPain22

Posted 22 December 2016 - 10:38 AM

Another one of these threads?.....


#5 sjwolf  

sjwolf

Posted 22 December 2016 - 04:21 PM

Another one of these threads?.....

Where's the first? I searched but couldn't find one.


Larry Davis

Posted 22 December 2016 - 05:04 PM  

Larry Davis

Posted 22 December 2016 - 05:04 PM

The preorder business card has Ai Uehara on it.

 

Just... Just saying.


#7 psychoseoul  

psychoseoul

Posted 22 December 2016 - 06:04 PM

The preorder business card has Ai Uehara on it.

 

Just... Just saying.

I have no idea who Ai Uehara is. But I'm pretty certain my penis does. 


#8 Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted 22 December 2016 - 07:16 PM

kidrocklive

Posted 22 December 2016 - 08:50 PM  

kidrocklive

Posted 22 December 2016 - 08:50 PM

I really wish they would make the previous games available on ps4. I have not played any of these games. Should I even bother with this game given that is the case? I understand it is a prequel but still.


#10 psychoseoul  

psychoseoul

Posted 22 December 2016 - 08:52 PM

I really wish they would make the previous games available on ps4. I have not played any of these games. Should I even bother with this game given that is the case? I understand it is a prequel but still.

They are releasing a remaster / remake of Yakuza 1 for the PS4. I can't speak for remakes / remasters of the other entries, but it is a popular series in Japan, and we can only hope that supporting the game will encourage the developers to consider such.


Larry Davis

Posted 23 December 2016 - 03:49 AM  

Larry Davis

Posted 23 December 2016 - 03:49 AM

They are releasing a remaster / remake of Yakuza 1 for the PS4. I can't speak for remakes / remasters of the other entries, but it is a popular series in Japan, and we can only hope that supporting the game will encourage the developers to consider such.

 

Kiwami is a full remake of 1, not just an HD remaster (there was one of 1/2 but it was only released in Japan, and for PS3) and in my opinion that was COMPLETELY necessary. Yakuza 1 was not very good, and Sega completely botched the localization in its original PS2 release. Those factors combined to give American players a bad first impression of the series that I don't think it ever fully recovered from, despite almost every entry being better than the last.

 

The HD update of 2 would be fine if they just ported it here, but for PS4, since at that point Sega abandoned their ridiculous dubbing and just went with subtitles.

 

But to answer his question, he should be totally fine just playing 0 first, especially since it will feature the better mechanics of the later games.


