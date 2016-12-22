Yakuza 0 - PS4 [Exclusive] - $50.99 @ Amazon.com [Preorder]

Posted 23 December 2016 - 03:49 AM

They are releasing a remaster / remake of Yakuza 1 for the PS4. I can't speak for remakes / remasters of the other entries, but it is a popular series in Japan, and we can only hope that supporting the game will encourage the developers to consider such.

Kiwami is a full remake of 1, not just an HD remaster (there was one of 1/2 but it was only released in Japan, and for PS3) and in my opinion that was COMPLETELY necessary. Yakuza 1 was not very good, and Sega completely botched the localization in its original PS2 release. Those factors combined to give American players a bad first impression of the series that I don't think it ever fully recovered from, despite almost every entry being better than the last.

The HD update of 2 would be fine if they just ported it here, but for PS4, since at that point Sega abandoned their ridiculous dubbing and just went with subtitles.

But to answer his question, he should be totally fine just playing 0 first, especially since it will feature the better mechanics of the later games.