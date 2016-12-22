Yakuza 0 - PS4 [Exclusive] - $50.99 @ Amazon.com [Preorder]

Looks like Amazon has Yakuza 0 PS4 on sale for $50.99 for non-prime members. Not as good as Prime discount or GCU, but it's something.
Preorders also get the business edition
Pre-order Bonus Offer: Pre-order Yakuza 0 to receive "The Business Edition", including: a stainless steel business card holder! Printed with the 'Ryu' (dragon) and 'Hanya' (skull) tattoo designs, replicas of the protagonists' in-game, bi-lingual business cards, and a third card featuring five of the lovely hostesses you can interact with in-game. Bonuses will be packed with game.
