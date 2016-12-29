PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live 12-months subscription - $44.99 GCU @ Best Buy

Posted 02 January 2017 - 02:54 AM

According to the exclusive member offers home page this is now a current feature of the membership. Its online only

I see it on my Current GCU Offers Page, where it shows 10% off of Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, however, it doesn't ring up for me at all. I add it to my cart, look at the listing, the 10% off never triggers.

However, it shows the GCU 20% off of every single game I look at. Is this deal working for anyone else now? I wonder if it is somehow dead, or just glitched out.