PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live 12-months subscription - $44.99 GCU @ Best Buy
#1 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 152 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted 29 December 2016 - 03:54 PM
Anyways, I see that SausaGames offers it for $1 cheaper but maybe people only want to shop at major retailers who they have more confidence in buying from...? If so, Best Buy is currently selling PS+ 12-month for $44.99
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=9928881
Edit: They're running a 10% off promotion - that's why.
#2 Orange and Blue CAGiversary! 942 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:09 PM
#3 Lunar Lander CAGiversary! 3094 Posts Joined 8.2 Years Ago
Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:19 PM
- nypickle likes this
My backlog is bigger than your collection.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 11 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:26 PM
Between XBLA and PS+, this saves enough to justify the GCU membership!
#5
Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:45 PM
Picked x2 up during the Visa Checkout deal, much cheaper. I'm good
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1130 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:48 PM
I don't think I can justify buying 5 years of PS+ though
#7
Posted 29 December 2016 - 05:19 PM
#8
Posted 29 December 2016 - 05:24 PM
Yeah January's free games kinda suck I don't play online I just get PS plus for the free games but seems to me Xbox live has better free games
I have both systems, and like you you only really for the free games, upload saves and ability to play online which I rarely do. 80% of the time xbox has better games. Like most people, I thought with the price increase free games would get better doesn't look like it.
- MushaOne likes this
#9
Posted 29 December 2016 - 06:40 PM
Between XBLA and PS+, this saves enough to justify the GCU membership!
I have to disagree. GCU is good, don't get me wrong, but this deal doesn't justify it. Much better deals than this come along often enough that this Best Buy deal isn't really that good. I last stocked up on Xbox Live for like $26 for one year.
#10
Posted 29 December 2016 - 09:10 PM
#11 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1682 Posts Joined 4.3 Years Ago
Posted 30 December 2016 - 08:09 AM
Personally, the headline here is that Best Buy still has a year of PS Plus for its old price, even without the weird GCU discount.
#12
Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:38 PM
According to the exclusive member offers home page this is now a current feature of the membership. Its online only
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
Winning!
#13 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2646 Posts Joined 5.2 Years Ago
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:03 PM
I have to disagree. GCU is good, don't get me wrong, but this deal doesn't justify it. Much better deals than this come along often enough that this Best Buy deal isn't really that good. I last stocked up on Xbox Live for like $26 for one year.
+1 to that. This 10% offer is good to those who don't know about any better deals out there on ebay, etc. I think this $45 deal is not bad, especially being from a major retailer like Best Buy, and perhaps this deal will be beneficial with a future sale on XBL or PS+
#14
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:16 PM
#15
Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:25 PM
Picked x2 up during the Visa Checkout deal, much cheaper. I'm good
Smart man, I didn't think to use it for PS membership.
#16 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 130 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted 02 January 2017 - 02:54 AM
According to the exclusive member offers home page this is now a current feature of the membership. Its online only
I see it on my Current GCU Offers Page, where it shows 10% off of Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, however, it doesn't ring up for me at all. I add it to my cart, look at the listing, the 10% off never triggers.
However, it shows the GCU 20% off of every single game I look at. Is this deal working for anyone else now? I wonder if it is somehow dead, or just glitched out.
#17 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 3368 Posts Joined 11.7 Years Ago
Posted 02 January 2017 - 03:51 AM
I see it on my Current GCU Offers Page, where it shows 10% off of Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, however, it doesn't ring up for me at all. I add it to my cart, look at the listing, the 10% off never triggers.
However, it shows the GCU 20% off of every single game I look at. Is this deal working for anyone else now? I wonder if it is somehow dead, or just glitched out.
yea I'm not seeing the discount either. psn just ran out and got some certs, guess I'll wait a lil
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1692 Posts Joined 9.0 Years Ago
Posted 03 January 2017 - 05:08 PM
I have to disagree. GCU is good, don't get me wrong, but this deal doesn't justify it. Much better deals than this come along often enough that this Best Buy deal isn't really that good. I last stocked up on Xbox Live for like $26 for one year.
$26-$35 XBL deals are gone, thanks to its competitors price increase which somehow upped MS' value now hovering around $40 during sales from the usual places that sold for $26-$35.
#19 GamersVlog.com CAGiversary! 2647 Posts Joined 4.7 Years Ago
Posted 03 January 2017 - 07:36 PM
It was a little cheaper finding a PS+ 12 month in the trade forum, no tax involved, I didn't see a discount applied during check out with BB.
Share your gaming videos here - www.GamersVlog.com
Check out my trade/sell list here - Updated 7/17/16