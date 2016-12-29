Jump to content

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live 12-months subscription - $44.99 GCU @ Best Buy

By DeGarmo2, Dec 29 2016 03:54 PM

DeGarmo2  

DeGarmo2

Posted 29 December 2016 - 03:54 PM

Sorry if this isn't a great deal but not sure why GCU is giving 10% off. Unless I'm totally blanking, digital goods aren't usually covered by GCU?

Anyways, I see that SausaGames offers it for $1 cheaper but maybe people only want to shop at major retailers who they have more confidence in buying from...? If so, Best Buy is currently selling PS+ 12-month for $44.99

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=9928881

Edit: They're running a 10% off promotion - that's why. :-P

nypickle  

nypickle

Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:09 PM

XBOX Live is getting GCU discount of $44.99 as well.

Blumpkin  

Blumpkin

Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:19 PM

http://www.bestbuy.c...at1479140968616

mykie242  

mykie242

Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:26 PM

Between XBLA and PS+, this saves enough to justify the GCU membership!


NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:45 PM

Picked x2 up during the Visa Checkout deal, much cheaper. I'm good  :-


blackwaltz34  

blackwaltz34

Posted 29 December 2016 - 04:48 PM

I'm renewed up to March 2018, but still a pretty good deal PS+ and I am only $215 from reaching Elite Plus status this year.

I don't think I can justify buying 5 years of PS+ though
srac84  

srac84

Posted 29 December 2016 - 05:19 PM

Yeah January's free games kinda suck I don't play online I just get PS plus for the free games but seems to me Xbox live has better free games

icyplaya12  

icyplaya12

Posted 29 December 2016 - 05:24 PM

Yeah January's free games kinda suck I don't play online I just get PS plus for the free games but seems to me Xbox live has better free games

I have both systems, and like you you only really for the free games, upload saves and ability to play online which I rarely do. 80% of the time xbox has better games. Like most people, I thought with the price increase free games would get better doesn't look like it.


Navigator2001Plus  

Navigator2001Plus

Posted 29 December 2016 - 06:40 PM

Between XBLA and PS+, this saves enough to justify the GCU membership!

 

I have to disagree. GCU is good, don't get me wrong, but this deal doesn't justify it. Much better deals than this come along often enough that this Best Buy deal isn't really that good. I last stocked up on Xbox Live for like $26 for one year.


phxgamer  

phxgamer

Posted 29 December 2016 - 09:10 PM

Thanks op , was in line returning some things at bb and was able to price match at register. You do need gcu though, but it's paid for itself already this year alone

abbabaab  

abbabaab

Posted 30 December 2016 - 08:09 AM

Personally, the headline here is that Best Buy still has a year of PS Plus for its old price, even without the weird GCU discount.


Vulsker  

Vulsker

Posted 30 December 2016 - 04:38 PM

According to the exclusive member offers home page this is now a current feature of the membership. Its online only


litepink  

litepink

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:03 PM

I have to disagree. GCU is good, don't get me wrong, but this deal doesn't justify it. Much better deals than this come along often enough that this Best Buy deal isn't really that good. I last stocked up on Xbox Live for like $26 for one year.

+1 to that. This 10% offer is good to those who don't know about any better deals out there on ebay, etc. I think this $45 deal is not bad, especially being from a major retailer like Best Buy, and perhaps this deal will be beneficial with a future sale on XBL or PS+


Lil Frier  

Lil Frier

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:16 PM

I rarely see PS+ deals better than this, though I don't watch it as much as XBL, since I never had a PS4 until really recently. I'm tempted, but not enough. Sony doesn't put out much for online stuff IMO. The only PS4 game I want to play online is MLB, but I don't think it is worth $45 to play one game.

SukhShanti  

SukhShanti

Posted 30 December 2016 - 05:25 PM

Picked x2 up during the Visa Checkout deal, much cheaper. I'm good  :-

Smart man, I didn't think to use it for PS membership.


3rdamention  

3rdamention

Posted 02 January 2017 - 02:54 AM

According to the exclusive member offers home page this is now a current feature of the membership. Its online only

I see it on my Current GCU Offers Page, where it shows 10% off of Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, however, it doesn't ring up for me at all.  I add it to my cart, look at the listing, the 10% off never triggers.

 

However, it shows the GCU 20% off of every single game I look at.  Is this deal working for anyone else now?  I wonder if it is somehow dead, or just glitched out.


WickedEndoNinja  

WickedEndoNinja

Posted 02 January 2017 - 03:51 AM

I see it on my Current GCU Offers Page, where it shows 10% off of Playstation Plus or Xbox Live Gold, however, it doesn't ring up for me at all.  I add it to my cart, look at the listing, the 10% off never triggers.

 

However, it shows the GCU 20% off of every single game I look at.  Is this deal working for anyone else now?  I wonder if it is somehow dead, or just glitched out.

yea I'm not seeing the discount either. psn just ran out and got some certs, guess I'll wait a lil


MPoWeRM3  

MPoWeRM3

Posted 03 January 2017 - 05:08 PM

I have to disagree. GCU is good, don't get me wrong, but this deal doesn't justify it. Much better deals than this come along often enough that this Best Buy deal isn't really that good. I last stocked up on Xbox Live for like $26 for one year.


$26-$35 XBL deals are gone, thanks to its competitors price increase which somehow upped MS' value now hovering around $40 during sales from the usual places that sold for $26-$35.

HyperG  

HyperG

Posted 03 January 2017 - 07:36 PM

It was a little cheaper finding a PS+ 12 month in the trade forum, no tax involved, I didn't see a discount applied during check out with BB.


