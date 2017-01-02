Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* * * * - 4 votes

Assassin's Creed Unity (X1) $1.89 via CDKeys

By PDJ, Jan 02 2017 03:53 PM

#1 PDJ   Who stole my hat? CAGiversary!   640 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

PDJ

Posted 02 January 2017 - 03:53 PM

http://www.cdkeys.co...-unity-xbox-one

Digital download, instant delivery. Credit to longmanj9 on SD.

 

Edit: Updated price to $1.89


#2 The Orange Alert  

The Orange Alert

Posted 02 January 2017 - 04:04 PM

One of my New Year's resolutions is to play more games than I buy, hence decreasing my backlog. But it's so cheap... ugh.


                                                                                                                                                                                             

 

 

#3 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4668 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 02 January 2017 - 04:38 PM

Have it on disc (in my backlog) but for $1.59 digital, I'll be happy to sit on my ass instead of getting up for the disc if I ever get around to playing it.

#4 crazedracerguy   Guitar Slinger! CAGiversary!   4999 Posts   Joined 10.7 Years Ago  

crazedracerguy

Posted 02 January 2017 - 04:43 PM

This game is WELL WORTH $1.59. I actually enjoyed the story. The initial patches took care of the glaring issues.


#5 jmizzal  

jmizzal

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:06 PM

No way i'm passing this up


#6 Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:07 PM

Still too much.


#7 icarusmight   What it do! CAGiversary!   891 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

icarusmight

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:31 PM

Bought one thanks

#8 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3191 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:37 PM

Already have but not near as bad as most say. Definitely buy if you don't already have.

#9 loc0bob   I eat pieces of s**t like you for breakfast CAGiversary!   343 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

loc0bob

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:42 PM

For pretty much some pocket change, I had to get in on this one. Thanks OP
#10 tukai   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1054 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

tukai

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:56 PM

added to the backlog, thanks op


#11 Kotor15   Forum Content Cop CAGiversary!   2624 Posts   Joined 2.1 Years Ago  

Kotor15

Posted 02 January 2017 - 05:57 PM

Game runs a million times better now. I beat it last year and ran into one glitch.

#12 dualrec  

dualrec

Posted 02 January 2017 - 06:04 PM

Played it through at release. Glitches and all. I'll check out the fixed product for this price.

#13 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 02 January 2017 - 06:18 PM

Unity is actually a pretty good game.  The performance issues are annoying, but with the game all fixed up, it's main issue is too much content that you don't necessarily care about between the good bits.  This is the best level design and stealth in the series imo....which makes it an acceptable stealth game.


#14 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 02 January 2017 - 06:18 PM

How do I add a card number on this site?  Do I need to set up an account first?


#15 MrTrollYourAss  

MrTrollYourAss

Posted 02 January 2017 - 06:39 PM

How do I add a card number on this site?  Do I need to set up an account first?

After you do the checkout it will ask for a card. You can do it as a guest.


#16 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 02 January 2017 - 06:44 PM

After you do the checkout it will ask for a card. You can do it as a guest.

I must be a moron.  It says "Credit/Debit Card - Checkout.com."  Then, when I hit the continue button, nothing happens.


#17 Vap   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1525 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Vap

Posted 02 January 2017 - 06:56 PM

This game was pretty awful. Pretty close tie with revelations as the worse in the series. But if you're a AC fan then $1.xx is a great price to see for yourselves.

#18 The Supplier   Your Place For Digital Codes CAGiversary!   76 Posts   Joined 2.1 Years Ago  

The Supplier

Posted 02 January 2017 - 07:34 PM

Still don't know if I could touch it at a dollar lol

#19 David Hibiki   You must be tired... CAGiversary!   10391 Posts   Joined 14.0 Years Ago  

David Hibiki

Posted 02 January 2017 - 08:04 PM

Not bad considering Black Flag was free with GWG, so if you get this your only missing out on Syndicate and the HD collection. Not sure how Syndicate compares to Black Flag but heard good things.


#20 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 02 January 2017 - 08:09 PM

Not bad considering Black Flag was free with GWG, so if you get this your only missing out on Syndicate and the HD collection. Not sure how Syndicate compares to Black Flag but heard good things.

Not quite as good, but not a bad game either.  Black Flag is my favorite game in the series, so I'm a little biased.


#21 DSBrad   Amateur Podcaster CAGiversary!   98 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

DSBrad

Posted 02 January 2017 - 08:36 PM

100% chance I will never play this, but at that price I had to get it. 


#22 aspen1284   You're all right in my book CAGiversary!   832 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

aspen1284

Posted 02 January 2017 - 11:19 PM

Won't add to cart on mobile, anyone else have this issue?

#23 chubbyninja1319   Where's my stuff!? CAGiversary!   5148 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

chubbyninja1319

Posted 02 January 2017 - 11:27 PM

Can't pass that up, thanks OP. 


#24 kawai56   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

kawai56

Posted 02 January 2017 - 11:54 PM

Won't add to cart on mobile, anyone else have this issue?


#25 kawai56   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   20 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

kawai56

Posted 02 January 2017 - 11:55 PM

I was able to add and order through my cell phone.

#26 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3191 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 02 January 2017 - 11:57 PM

I was able to add and order through my cell phone.

congrats on mad phone skillz.

#27 JakeM17   Semper Fi CAGiversary!   802 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

JakeM17

Posted 03 January 2017 - 12:15 AM

Can you redeem the code on the Xbox website?


#28 donny2112   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   686 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

donny2112

Posted 03 January 2017 - 12:30 AM

Yes.

 

------

 

Thanks, OP!  Didn't want to get it due to MP focus and all the initial hoopla, but for $1.59, it's worth a shot. (^_^)


#29 Stimes   Get Some! CAGiversary!   2199 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

Stimes

Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:17 AM

In for one, thanks OP!


#30 whitereflection   Shake well before serving CAGiversary!   4793 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

whitereflection

Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:59 AM

This game is WELL WORTH $1.59. I actually enjoyed the story. The initial patches took care of the glaring issues.

They still didn't fix the most egregious issue: the game's set in revolutionary France but everyone has a British accent. Wtf? Ubisoft is a French company so they should know better than anyone. Maybe they were able to get a discount on the voice actors since they would need British actors for Syndicate.
