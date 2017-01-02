Assassin's Creed Unity (X1) $1.89 via CDKeys

http://www.cdkeys.co...-unity-xbox-one
Digital download, instant delivery. Credit to longmanj9 on SD.
Edit: Updated price to $1.89
One of my New Year's resolutions is to play more games than I buy, hence decreasing my backlog. But it's so cheap... ugh.
This game is WELL WORTH $1.59. I actually enjoyed the story. The initial patches took care of the glaring issues.
No way i'm passing this up
Still too much.
Tastes like chicken.
added to the backlog, thanks op
Unity is actually a pretty good game. The performance issues are annoying, but with the game all fixed up, it's main issue is too much content that you don't necessarily care about between the good bits. This is the best level design and stealth in the series imo....which makes it an acceptable stealth game.
How do I add a card number on this site? Do I need to set up an account first?
After you do the checkout it will ask for a card. You can do it as a guest.
I must be a moron. It says "Credit/Debit Card - Checkout.com." Then, when I hit the continue button, nothing happens.
Not bad considering Black Flag was free with GWG, so if you get this your only missing out on Syndicate and the HD collection. Not sure how Syndicate compares to Black Flag but heard good things.
Not quite as good, but not a bad game either. Black Flag is my favorite game in the series, so I'm a little biased.
100% chance I will never play this, but at that price I had to get it.
Can't pass that up, thanks OP.
Won't add to cart on mobile, anyone else have this issue?
congrats on mad phone skillz.
I was able to add and order through my cell phone.
Can you redeem the code on the Xbox website?
Yes.
Thanks, OP! Didn't want to get it due to MP focus and all the initial hoopla, but for $1.59, it's worth a shot. (^_^)
In for one, thanks OP!
They still didn't fix the most egregious issue: the game's set in revolutionary France but everyone has a British accent. Wtf? Ubisoft is a French company so they should know better than anyone. Maybe they were able to get a discount on the voice actors since they would need British actors for Syndicate.
This game is WELL WORTH $1.59. I actually enjoyed the story. The initial patches took care of the glaring issues.