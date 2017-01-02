Assassin's Creed Unity (X1) $1.89 via CDKeys

Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:59 AM

This game is WELL WORTH $1.59. I actually enjoyed the story. The initial patches took care of the glaring issues.

They still didn't fix the most egregious issue: the game's set in revolutionary France but everyone has a British accent. Wtf? Ubisoft is a French company so they should know better than anyone. Maybe they were able to get a discount on the voice actors since they would need British actors for Syndicate.