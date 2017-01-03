XBL Deals - DwG: Alien, BioShock, BL:HC, Divinity, more | GwG: XB1 Speedrunners, Lara Croft: Osiris; 360 AC3 | Telltale, Tom Clancy

Date Night Drops
Please note:
- You cannot currently buy any Xbox 360 content on xbox.com using your account balance, you can only use an active credit card or PayPal. To use your balance, you must make purchases on your console. Unfortunately, even "purchasing" free content through the web site like trials requires an alternative method of payment tied to your account, though adding an empty MasterCard / Visa gift card that is registered for online purchases will work. Xbox One games can be purchased on the web site with your account balance.
- Some sales are intended for Gold subscribers only, as noted within each section.
- On Xbox One, Gold trials of any length work for sales and Games with Gold. You must be an active Gold subscriber (paid or trial) to play Games with Gold purchases.
- On Xbox 360, you must have at least a 1 month Gold subscription for sales and Games with Gold. Neither 48 hour trials, 14 day trials nor free weekends qualify.
- All known sales and information on sales should make their way into the OP. Major Nelson usually updates his blog with new sales information every Tuesday.
- ALL OFFERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE! No information within this thread can or should be construed as accurate (or still valid), therefore ...
- Always verify Xbox Live Marketplace prices before your purchase!
- Spend wisely, have fun, and enjoy!
Deals with Gold
Gold subscription required
5/30 - 6/5
-
Alien: Isolation - $12.00 - 60% off
- The Collection - $16.00 - 60% off
- Season Pass - $12.00 - 60% off
- BioShock: The Collection - $30.00 - 50% off
- Blackwood Crossing - $10.39 - 35% off
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $19.80 - 67% off
- Bridge Constructor Stunts - $5.99 - 40% off
- Coffin Dodgers - $4.80 - 60% off
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival - $6.99 - 30% off
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $16.00 - 60% off
- EA Sports NHL 17 - $10.00 - 75% off
-
EA Sports UFC 2 - $10.00 - 75% off
- Deluxe Edition - $12.50 - 75% off
- Farming Simulator 15 - $13.20 - 67% off
- The Final Station - $7.50 - 50% off
- Inside My Radio - $7.50 - 50% off
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) - $8.00 - 60% off
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - $16.00 - 60% off
- Soul Axiom - $5.00 - 60% off
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.50 - 75% off
- The Technomancer - $16.00 - 60% off
- Thimbleweed Park - $14.99 - 25% off
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine - $10.00 - 50% off
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 - 80% off
- Aliens: Colonial Marines - $7.99 - 60% off
- Farming Simulator 15 - $9.89 - 67% off
- GTA V - $19.99 - 50% off
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier - $6.59 - 67% off
- Tom Clancy's GRAW - $6.59 - 67% off
- Tom Clancy's GRAW 2 - $6.59 - 67% off
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - $6.59 - 67% off
5/23 - 5/29
- Battlefield 1 - $30.00 - 50% off
- Deluxe Edition - $40.00 - 50% off
- Ultimate Edition - $65.00 - 50% off
- Battlefield 1 - Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle - $60.00 - 50% off
- The Escapists: Supermax Edition - $7.87 - 75% off
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme - $16.74 - 33% off
- Grand Prix Rock 'N Racing - $4.00 - 50% off
- In Between - $6.00 - 50% off
- iO - $5.35 - 33% off
- LA Cops - $3.75 - 75% off
- Mafia III - $20.00 - 50% off
- Deluxe Edition - $30.00 - 50% off
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic - $5.99 - 40% off
- Rise & Shine - $8.99 - 40% off
- Sheltered - $4.95 - 67% off
- Silence - The Whispered World 2 - $20.09 - 33% off
- Slain: Back from Hell - $10.04 - 33% off
- Starpoint Gemini 2 - $17.50 - 50% off
- Titanfall 2 - $20.00 - 50% off
- Deluxe Edition - $25.00 - 50% off
- We Are The Dwarves - $10.04 - 33% off
- Alien Rage - $2.99 - 80% off
- Dogfight 1942 - $1.99 - 80% off
- Enemy Front - $7.99 - 80% off
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior - $2.24 - 85% off
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 - $5.24 - 85% off
Games with Gold
Gold subscription required
Current
- May 16 - Jun 15 - Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Jun 1-30 - Speedrunners
- Jun 1-15 - Assassin's Creed III
Upcoming
- Jun 16 - Jul 15 - Watch_Dogs
- Jun 16-30 - Dragon Age: Origins
Ended
Preorder / Early Adopter Sales
- Dragon Bros - $5.99 - 40% off - Preorder - Releases 5/30
- Crawl - $11.99 - 20% off - Expires 4/17
- Organic Panic - $9.99 - 33% off - Release 3/31
- Vermintide - Digital Value Pack - $39.99 - 20% off
- Verdun - $11.99 - 40% off - Preorder - Releases 3/7
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine - $15.99 - 20% off - Ends 3/4
- The Inner World - $13.39 - 10% off - Preorder - Releases 3/31
- Kona - $17.99 - 10% off - Preorder - Releases 3/17
- Typoman - $10.39 - 20% off - Ends 2/17
- Pix the Cat - $7.99 - 20% off - Ends 2/16
- Knee Deep - $11.99 - 20% off - Ends 2/10
- Bokosuka Wars II - $10.49 - 30% off - Preorder - Releases 2/24
Sales & Specials
If the start & end dates are not well-defined, ACT FAST! since these "sales" could end anytime. However, they may also be permanent markdowns.
Telltale Publisher Sale - 5/30 - 6/5
- The Telltale Games Collection - $33.00 - 70% off
-
Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition - $6.00 - 70% off
Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $10.00 - 60% off
- Game of Thrones - The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) - $6.00 - 70% off
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $14.99 - 25% off
-
Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $8.00 - 60% off
- The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8) - $12.00 - 60% off
- Season Pass (Episodes 2-5) - $8.00 - 60% off
- Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8) - $4.00 - 60% off
- Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $4.50 - 70% off
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle - $16.50 - 70% off
-
The Walking Dead: Season One - $6.25 - 75% off
-
The Walking Dead: Season Two - $6.25 - 75% off
-
The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries - $4.95 - 67% off
-
7 Days to Die - $17.99 - 40% off
-
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $14.99 - 40% off
- The Wolf Among Us - $7.50 - 70% off
- Back to the Future: The Game - $7.99 - 60% off
- Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass - $7.99 - 60% off
- Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Ep 2-6) - $5.99 - 70% off
- Jurassic Park: The Game - $3.99 - 80% off
-
Minecraft: Story Mode
- Season Pass (Ep 2-5) - $7.99 - 60% off
- Adventure Pass (Additional Ep 6-8) - $3.99 - 60% off
- Season Pass Deluxe (Ep 2-8) - $11.99 - 60% off
- Poker Night 2 - $1.99 - 60% off
- Sam & Max Beyond Time... - $3.99 - 60% off
- Sam & Max Save the World - $3.99 - 60% off
- Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass - $4.49 - 70% off
-
The Walking Dead
- Ep 2: Starved For Help - $0.99 - 80% off
- Ep 3: Long Road Ahead - $0.99 - 80% off
- Ep 4: Around Every Corner - $0.99 - 80% off
- Ep 5: No Time Left - $0.99 - 80% off
- 400 Days - $0.99 - 80% off
- The Walking Dead: Season Two - Season Pass - $2.99 - 80% off
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - Season Pass (Ep 2-3) - $2.39 - 70% off
- The Wolf Among Us - Season Pass - $4.49 - 70% off
Tom Clancy - 5/30 - 6/5
-
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - Standard Edition - $44.99 - 25% off
- Deluxe Edition - $52.49 - 25% off
- Gold Edition - $69.99 - 30% off
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle - $45.49 - 35% off
-
Tom Clancy's The Division
-
Season Pass - $25.99 - 35% off
- Last Stand - $10.49 - 30% off
- Survival - $8.99 - 40% off
- Underground - $8.99 - 40% off
- Frontline Outfit Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
-
Streets of New York Outfit Bundle - $7.50 - 50% off
- Sports Fan Outfit Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
- Marine Forces Outfits Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
- Military Specialists Outfits Pack - $2.50 - 50% off
-
-
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $25.00 - 50% off
- Year 2 Gold Edition - $47.99 - 40% off
- Complete Edition - $59.99 - 40% off
- Ash Watch_Dogs Set - $3.50 - 50% off
- Bandit Football Helmet - $2.50 - 50% off
- Canadian Racer Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
- Castle Football Helmet - $2.50 - 50% off
- Frost Division set - $3.50 - 50% off
- Fuze Ghost Recon set - $3.50 - 50% off
-
Gemstones Bundle - $7.50 - 50% off
- Amethyst weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Cobalt weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Cyan weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Emerald weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Platinum weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Ruby weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Topaz weapon skin - $1.50 - 50% off
- Montagne Bushido Set - $4.00 - 50% off
- Operators Icon Charm Bundle - $5.00 - 50% off
- Racer FBI SWAT Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
- Racer GIGN Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
- Rook the Crew Set - $3.50 - 50% off
- Russian Racer Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
- USA Racer Pack - $3.50 - 50% off
- Hot Getaway Costume Set - $9.09 - 30% off - 12 costimes
- Hot Getaway Costume Set - $9.09 - 30% off - 14 costumes, may contain above
- Hot Summer Costume Set - $13.29 - 30% off
- Last Getaway Costume Set - $17.49 - 30% off
- Premier Sexy Costume & Movie Set - $10.49 - 30% off
- Private Paradise Set - $17.49 - 30% off
- Tropical Sexy Costume Set - $10.49 - 30% off
- Ultimate Sexy Costumes - $10.49 - 30% off
Misc EA Sports - 5/30 - 6/5
- EA Sports FIFA 17 - $20.00 - 50% off
-
- Deluxe Edition - $30.00 - 50% off
- Super Deluxe Edition - $62.99 - 30% off
-
EA Sports NHL 17 Deluxe Edition - $30.00 - 50% off
- Super Deluxe Edition - $58.49 - 35% off
MS Publisher Sale - 5/23 - 5/29
- Crimson Dragon - $3.75 - 75% off
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die - $3.75 - 75% off
- Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition - $12.00 - 60% off
- Season Pass - $7.50 - 75% off
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 3' Arcade Remix Hyper Edition EX + α - $2.50 - 75% off
- Dead Rising 4 - $35.99 - 40% off
- Deluxe Edition - $47.99 - 40% off
- Season Pass - $11.99 - 40% off
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing - $9.25 - 50% off
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle - $59.99 - 40% off
- Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle - $40.00 - 50% off
- FM5 Car Pass - $5.00 - 75% off
- FM6 NASCAR Expansion - $5.00 - 75% off
- Gears of War 4 - $29.99 - 50% off
- Ultimate Edition - $59.99 - 40% off
- Run the Jewels Airdop - $9.99 - 50% off
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Day One Version - $10.00 - 50% off
- Deluxe Version - $16.00 - 60% off
- Halo 5: Guardians - $20.00 - 50% off
- Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition - $38.99 - 35% off
- Ultimate Edition - $51.99 - 35% off
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition - $23.99 - 40% off
- Kinect Sports Rivals - $7.50 - 75% off
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $10.00 - 50% off
- Powerstar Golf - Full Game Unlock - $5.00 - 75% off
- Quantum Break - $24.00 - 60% off
- ReCore - $19.99 - 50% off
- Rise of the Tomb Raider - $20.00 - 50% off
- 20 Year Celebration - $35.00 - 50% off
- Season Pass - $7.50 - 75% off
- Ryse: Legendary Edition - $9.90 - 67% off
- ScreamRide - $7.50 - 75% off
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition - $9.90 - 67% off
- Sunset Overdrive - $9.90 - 67% off
- Deluxe Edition - $16.50 - 67% off
-
Crackdown - $4.94 - 67% off
-
Crackdown 2 - $7.99 - 60% off
-
Fable Anniversary - $15.99 - 60% off
-
Fable Trilogy - $23.99 - 60% off
-
ScreamRide - $7.99 - 60% off
-
State of Decay - $5.99 - 70% off
Misc. Markdowns / Recently Reduced
May be permanent mark downs, may be temporary pricing errors. Items marked with a * have been confirmed as permanent reductions either on the console dashboard, on Xbox.com's Recently Reduced page or corroborated from other sources (PSN, dev/pub, etc)
May 2017
- 5/17 - Game of Thrones - The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6) - $19.99 - 20% off
- 5/17 - Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) - $14.99 - 25% off
- 5/8 - Kyurinaga's Revenge - $9.99 - 50% off
- 5/8 - Toro - $2.99 - 40% off
- 5/8 - Yasai Ninja - $2.99 - 40% off
- 5/2 - Darksiders Fury's Collection - War and Death - $20.00 - 50% off
- 5/2 - Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 - 38% off
Cross Buy / Upgrade Promotions
Xbox One Deluxe / Special / etc. Edition Upgrades :
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $4.99 - 75% off
Between Xbox 360 and Xbox One :
- Bastion
- FREE for 360 owners * Scheduled expiration Jan 1, 2017 *
- Blog post
- Pinball FX2
- Buy a table pack on 360, get it free on XB1 if available. Reverse does not apply.
- May take a little time for marketplace to reflect free XB1 price.
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- $20.00 - 50% off for owners of 360 digital version
- Preorder only?
- Was Games with Gold title Aug 16-31, 2014
- Still active Jan 5, 2016
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - Season Pass * Scheduled expiration May 31, 2014 *
- Confirmed still active on Dec 30, 2015
- Battlefield 4 - Premium * Scheduled expiration July 31, 2014 *
- Call of Duty: Ghosts - Season Pass * Scheduled expiration May 31, 2014 *
- Confirmed still active on Jan 5, 2016
- Castle Crashers Remastered
- 360 owners get it free through Sept 20, 2015 (posters report XBL Gold not required)
- After Sept 20, 360 owner price is $5 (regular $14.99)
- Details
- Destiny * Scheduled expiration Jan 15, 2015 *
- Base game / Digital Guardian / Expansion pass
- Details
- Confirmed still active on July 7, 2015
- Minecraft $4.99 upgrade
- FAQ
- Confirmed still active on Jan 13, 2016
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Digital game offer expires Mar 31, 2015
- No deadline for DLC, including Season Pass
- Details
- Xbox One DLC redemption must be done through console
- State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition
- Releases April 28, 2015
- 33% discount for owning 360 version, expires June 30, 2015
- Exclusive character for owning 360 version
- Details
Delisting / Server Shutdown Watch
