CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

CAGcast #501: An Ageless Game

The gang share their E3 2017 plans and predictions, talk Far Cry 5, Nintendo Switch's online service, Wombat's Zelda Breath of the Wild impressions and so much more!

* * * * - 13 votes

XBL Deals - DwG: Alien, BioShock, BL:HC, Divinity, more | GwG: XB1 Speedrunners, Lara Croft: Osiris; 360 AC3 | Telltale, Tom Clancy

By Bloomy, Jan 03 2017 01:00 PM
Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:00 PM

Date Night Drops

​​Recent Updates

  • 6/1 - Deals with Gold, Spotlight: Telltale Publisher, Tom Clancy, DoA5LR costumes, EA Sports
  • 5/2x - Deals with Gold, June Games with Gold, MS Publisher Sale
  • 5/17 - BC sale changes - Capcom Cabinet pack added, Strania price increase; Early Adopter Dragon Bros, Misc Markdowns
  • 5/16 - Deals with Gold, Games with Gold, Misc Spotlight, BC Super Sale
  • 5/10 - Deals with Gold, Misc Markdowns

Please note:

  • You cannot currently buy any Xbox 360 content on xbox.com using your account balance, you can only use an active credit card or PayPal. To use your balance, you must make purchases on your console.  Unfortunately, even "purchasing" free content through the web site like trials requires an alternative method of payment tied to your account, though adding an empty MasterCard / Visa gift card that is registered for online purchases will work.  Xbox One games can be purchased on the web site with your account balance.
  • Some sales are intended for Gold subscribers only, as noted within each section.
    • On Xbox One, Gold trials of any length work for sales and Games with Gold.  You must be an active Gold subscriber (paid or trial) to play Games with Gold purchases.
    • On Xbox 360, you must have at least a 1 month Gold subscription for sales and Games with Gold.  Neither 48 hour trials, 14 day trials nor free weekends qualify.
  • All known sales and information on sales should make their way into the OP. Major Nelson usually updates his blog with new sales information every Tuesday.
  • ALL OFFERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE! No information within this thread can or should be construed as accurate (or still valid), therefore ...
  • Always verify Xbox Live Marketplace prices before your purchase!
  • Spend wisely, have fun, and enjoy!

________________________________________________________________________
Deals with Gold
Gold subscription required

5/30 - 6/5

5/23 - 5/29

_______________________________________________________________________
Games with Gold
Gold subscription required
 
Current

Upcoming

Ended

________________________________________________________________________
Preorder / Early Adopter Sales

________________________________________________________________________
Sales & Specials

 
Telltale Publisher Sale - 5/30 - 6/5

 

Tom Clancy - 5/30 - 6/5

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round - 5/30 - 6/5

Misc EA Sports - 5/30 - 6/5

 

MS Publisher Sale - 5/23 - 5/29

________________________________________________________________________
Misc. Markdowns / Recently Reduced

 
May 2017

Mar 2017

Feb 2017
Jan 2017
________________________________________________________________________
Cross Buy / Upgrade Promotions
 
Xbox One Deluxe / Special / etc. Edition Upgrades :

Between Xbox 360 and Xbox One :

________________________________________________________________________
Delisting / Server Shutdown Watch

________________________________________________________________________
 
Thanks to reddjoey, tylerh1701, BobbyTastic and Necrozilla for maintaining prior versions of this thread, and to all those who have posted deals and made Wiki edits.  This thread is truly a collaborative effort built from the contributions of the community.


Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:01 PM

Prior Threads

360 Games with Gold Archive

Xbox One Games with Gold Archive
Digital game disc releases

Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:02 PM

Deals with Gold Archive

 

Posted 03 January 2017 - 01:02 PM

Misc Sales Archive - 2016 Countdown - 3/20

 

