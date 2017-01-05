X1/PS4 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - $9.99 ($8.99 GCU) Pre-owned

Deal is on Bestbuy.com with free in-store pickup. Only applies to pre-owned copies.
http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys
Posted 05 January 2017 - 04:44 PM
Posted 05 January 2017 - 04:59 PM
Posted 05 January 2017 - 05:19 PM
Beautiful! I even had a $5 reward certificate, so I got it for $4.24 with free shipping. Tough to beat that. Thanks OP!
Posted 05 January 2017 - 05:21 PM
ah dammit, I burned a cybermonday GS cert on it...oh well....
Posted 05 January 2017 - 07:58 PM
next week BB is having a buy 2 get 1 free on all pre owned games, if this game will be the same price and availabilty as now, it will be a nice deal.
Posted 05 January 2017 - 08:58 PM
This can be had Brand New for $12 easily on ebay and sometimes Amazon as well.
Posted 05 January 2017 - 10:16 PM
Great price on an amazing game.
Posted 05 January 2017 - 10:24 PM
Almost guarantee this goes up in price. In store it still had the $29.99 price tags on it for pre-owned.