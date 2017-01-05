Jump to content

X1/PS4 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - $9.99 ($8.99 GCU) Pre-owned

By blazerfanbc, Jan 05 2017 04:44 PM

blazerfanbc  

blazerfanbc

Posted 05 January 2017 - 04:44 PM

Deal is on Bestbuy.com with free in-store pickup. Only applies to pre-owned copies.

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...s=960&keys=keys


xxMayDay31xx  

xxMayDay31xx

Posted 05 January 2017 - 04:59 PM

Magic price! Got it! Thanks.

Danimal

Posted 05 January 2017 - 05:19 PM  

Danimal

Posted 05 January 2017 - 05:19 PM

Beautiful!  I even had a $5 reward certificate, so I got it for $4.24 with free shipping.  Tough to beat that.  Thanks OP!


Red+Hot+Sand.png

bob330i

Posted 05 January 2017 - 05:21 PM  

bob330i

Posted 05 January 2017 - 05:21 PM

ah dammit, I burned a cybermonday GS cert on it...oh well....


Richard B. Riddick  

Richard B. Riddick

Posted 05 January 2017 - 07:58 PM

next week BB is having a buy 2 get 1 free on all pre owned games, if this game will be the same price and availabilty as now, it will be a nice deal.


mexicanfan

Posted 05 January 2017 - 08:58 PM  

mexicanfan

Posted 05 January 2017 - 08:58 PM

This can be had Brand New for $12 easily on ebay and sometimes Amazon as well.


legendarydogs

Posted 05 January 2017 - 10:16 PM  

legendarydogs

Posted 05 January 2017 - 10:16 PM

Great price on an amazing game.


DarkLordOmega.png

Memorex

Posted 05 January 2017 - 10:24 PM  

Memorex

Posted 05 January 2017 - 10:24 PM

next week BB is having a buy 2 get 1 free on all pre owned games, if this game will be the same price and availabilty as now, it will be a nice deal.

Almost guarantee this goes up in price.  In store it still had the $29.99 price tags on it for pre-owned. 


