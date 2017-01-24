Here is the promotional deal at FA. Code "CHEAPASSCUSTOM" discounts 50% off custom Fightstick artwork, plexi, keychains, dustwashers and more in our FA Plexworks category: focusattack.com/customize/ If they purchase a qualifying MadCatz, Hori or Qanba Fightstick, they will receive an extra 25% off artwork or plexi services by using the coupon code. Promotion runs until midnight (PST) Saturday, Feb 18.
Focus Attack Customize Fight Stick Sale
#1 Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators 4046 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted 24 January 2017 - 02:14 AM
#2 Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary! 11440 Posts Joined 11.4 Years Ago
Posted 24 January 2017 - 02:15 AM
I Read the code as CHEAP ASS SCUM and even than I wasn't offended and just thought "yeah, that's about right..."
- shrike4242 and Tora Chan like this
#3 glad you didnt say banana CAGiversary! 3231 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted 24 January 2017 - 03:06 AM
Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?
Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?
Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?
#4 glad you didnt say banana CAGiversary! 3231 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted 24 January 2017 - 03:09 AM
#5
Posted 24 January 2017 - 05:52 AM
My head is spinning on this- what is the deal?
Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?
Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?
Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?
I just added a custom art and plexi glass for a Hori RAP4 Kai, subtotal was $19.70 and coupon knocked off $9.86. So 50% off that cosmetic stuff. Though shipping is $15.
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 266 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted 24 January 2017 - 12:15 PM
From how I read it, the link shows you everything the coupon applies to, which are various plexiglass and artwork for your fightstick for a few popular models. You get 50% off with the coupon. If you're also going to buy a Fightstick on your order, the coupon takes 75% off whatever plexiglass/artwork stuff you buy, not the fightstick.
My head is spinning on this- what is the deal?
Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?
Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?
Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?
#7 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 266 Posts Joined 7.8 Years Ago
Posted 24 January 2017 - 12:18 PM
#8 KOEI fan CAGiversary! 10444 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted 11 February 2017 - 10:34 AM
MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!