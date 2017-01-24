Focus Attack Customize Fight Stick Sale

Posted 24 January 2017 - 12:15 PM

My head is spinning on this- what is the deal?



Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?



Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?



Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?

From how I read it, the link shows you everything the coupon applies to, which are various plexiglass and artwork for your fightstick for a few popular models. You get 50% off with the coupon. If you're also going to buy a Fightstick on your order, the coupon takes 75% off whatever plexiglass/artwork stuff you buy, not the fightstick.