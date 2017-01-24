Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * - 1 votes

Focus Attack Customize Fight Stick Sale

By thorbahn3, Jan 24 2017 02:14 AM

#1 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4046 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 24 January 2017 - 02:14 AM

Here is the promotional deal at FA. Code "CHEAPASSCUSTOM" discounts 50% off custom Fightstick artwork, plexi, keychains, dustwashers and more in our FA Plexworks category: focusattack.com/customize/ If they purchase a qualifying MadCatz, Hori or Qanba Fightstick, they will receive an extra 25% off artwork or plexi services by using the coupon code. Promotion runs until midnight (PST) Saturday, Feb 18.


#2 bardockkun   Porn, Kitsch And Firearms CAGiversary!   11440 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

bardockkun

Posted 24 January 2017 - 02:15 AM

I Read the code as CHEAP ASS SCUM and even than I wasn't offended and just thought "yeah, that's about right..."


Posted Image

#3 nbballard   glad you didnt say banana CAGiversary!   3231 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

nbballard

Posted 24 January 2017 - 03:06 AM

My head is spinning on this- what is the deal?

Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?

Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?

Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?
Spoiler

#4 nbballard   glad you didnt say banana CAGiversary!   3231 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

nbballard

Posted 24 January 2017 - 03:09 AM

.
Spoiler

#5 adidaas  

adidaas

Posted 24 January 2017 - 05:52 AM

My head is spinning on this- what is the deal?

Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?

Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?

Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?

I just added a custom art and plexi glass for a Hori RAP4 Kai, subtotal was $19.70 and coupon knocked off $9.86. So 50% off that cosmetic stuff. Though shipping is $15.


#6 Onyxmeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   266 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Onyxmeth

Posted 24 January 2017 - 12:15 PM

My head is spinning on this- what is the deal?

Do I get 50% off plex orders, plus an additional 25% if I buy a stick?

Or do I get 50% off if I buy a stick and the coupon adds 25%?

Does the coupon do anything if I don't buy a stick?

From how I read it, the link shows you everything the coupon applies to, which are various plexiglass and artwork for your fightstick for a few popular models. You get 50% off with the coupon. If you're also going to buy a Fightstick on your order, the coupon takes 75% off whatever plexiglass/artwork stuff you buy, not the fightstick.

#7 Onyxmeth   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   266 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

Onyxmeth

Posted 24 January 2017 - 12:18 PM

I would take advantage of this, but they don't have a template for my new fightstick, so I'll just do the hefty work myself to plant some fresh artwork on it.

#8 CaoPi   KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10444 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 11 February 2017 - 10:34 AM

Good deal for those with TE 2+, easily swap out artwork.

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy