Spotted Level Pack for Homer Simpson, Fun Packs for Bart Simpson, LOTR, Chima, and Bad Cop sets for $0.99 at 99¢ Only Stores.
Lego Dimensions Level Packs & Fun Packs at 99¢ Only Stores
Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:45 PM
Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:49 PM
This store correct?
I love that store lol. They be always having good cereal for the low low. Anyways, I'll check it out to see if I can find those packs.
edit- I see the lego packs on their instagram will def go look at a few
Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:49 PM
Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:50 PM
What store??
that's actually the name of the store
Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:53 PM
CHEAP LEGOS! STAMPEDE!!!
The ONLY store in my area will be on the way home today, thanks for the heads up!
Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:02 PM
Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:18 PM
Damn I fail. Lol sorry OP.
http://99only.com/stores/
Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:24 PM
You mean what is being discussed in this thread for the past week?
Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:26 PM
These have been out a few days now. It's been talked about in the LEGO Dimensions thread.
Not lucky enough to live in one of the states that have these. eBay is flooded with these. You can probably get some for $5 - $7 shipped if you don't have one of these stores.
Posted 26 January 2017 - 09:37 PM
Here's what I have
Bart Simpson Fun Pack
Lego Chima Cragger Fun Pack
Lego movie Bad Cop fun pack
Looking for anything else except the Homer Level pack.
Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:03 AM
Edit: just need krusty and portal!
Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:18 AM
Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:01 AM
Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:10 AM
71203 - Portal 2 Level Pack
71227 - The Simpsons Fun Pack (Krusty & Clown Bike)
Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:42 AM
Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:57 AM
For those that haven't been on the other thread, if you have one of these stores near you check each day.
In the past few days they have stock in the morning and it's gone by evening. Usually the next day they have
completely different sets that go just as quickly. My suggestion is to move fast and buy extras for trades.
I've seen a bunch over the past few days, but have extras of these:
Emmet Fun Pack
Golem Fun Pack
Gimli Fun Pack
Zane Fun Pack
Eris Fun Pack
Scooby Doo Team Pack
Bad Cop Fun Pack
PM me if you want to trade.
Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:33 PM
Same , i just chuckled.
Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:47 PM
Still looking to purchase anything from the .99 store other than the Homer Simpson level pack if any one has any extras. My son just got this for Christmas and only has the starter pack and a couple of fun packs.
Thanks
Posted 27 January 2017 - 06:29 PM
I'm at a store right now with probably 30-40 portal 2 packs and the ninjago fun pack.
I'm looking to trade for any pack other then those.
Posted 27 January 2017 - 07:48 PM
I have Bart, Chima Cragger, and Bad Cop. Any interest in those? I'm looking for anything else.
Posted 28 January 2017 - 01:00 AM
Posted 28 January 2017 - 03:44 AM
I don't live near one of these stores but would pay $5 for some of these I'm seeing listed (Portal 2, Scooby Doo, Simpsons Krusty, Ghostbusters.)
This stuff is all on ebay for $5-6, check there. If you find do a seller with more than one of these you might be able to get an even better deal.
Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:01 PM
Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:03 PM
Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:50 PM
Just went back to my store and they got different ones. Here's what I have for trade
Bart
Homer
Unikitty
Bad Cop
2 Lego Chimas
Lord of The Rings.
Posted 29 January 2017 - 12:38 AM
No restock? Maybe not yet.
Plano is down to portal 2 only sets
Posted 29 January 2017 - 02:57 AM
Anyone in the Dallas area seen anything other than Portal, Krusty and Nya? I've visited 3 stores so far, and that's all they've had.
I'm looking for Emmet, Legolas, Sensei Wu, Wicked Witch, and the Ninjago Team Pack.
On the plus side, I did pick up 4 of the Super Mario Hot Wheels. Thinking about trying to find the other 4 now...
Duncanville - Nya
Dallas Live Oak - Krusty
Dallas Bruton - Portal, Krusty
Posted 29 January 2017 - 06:37 AM
Did you check the Preston road location for the rest of the Hot Wheels? They didn't have any Dimension sets left, but I saw Yoshi/Mario/Luigi/Wario/Toad/DK/Peach.
No restock? Maybe not yet.
:(
Posted 29 January 2017 - 06:44 AM
The first wave to hit had Cragger, Simpsons Level, Bart, Bad Cop, Unikitty, and Scooby.
No Krusty or Nya so far seen in SoCal area
Will update if more are out there.
Posted 29 January 2017 - 03:20 PM
Still looking to see if someone can pick me up for purchase a Ninjago Team Pack, Emmett, and Scooby Team Pack.
Also looking for Legolas, Gollum, and Gimli
Thanks