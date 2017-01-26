Lego Dimensions Level Packs & Fun Packs at 99¢ Only Stores

Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:57 AM

For those that haven't been on the other thread, if you have one of these stores near you check each day.

In the past few days they have stock in the morning and it's gone by evening. Usually the next day they have

completely different sets that go just as quickly. My suggestion is to move fast and buy extras for trades.

I've seen a bunch over the past few days, but have extras of these:

Emmet Fun Pack

Golem Fun Pack

Gimli Fun Pack

Zane Fun Pack

Eris Fun Pack

Scooby Doo Team Pack

Bad Cop Fun Pack

PM me if you want to trade.