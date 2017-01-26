Jump to content

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Lego Dimensions Level Packs & Fun Packs at 99¢ Only Stores

By Sky Ray, Jan 26 2017 07:45 PM

Sky Ray  

Sky Ray

Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:45 PM

Spotted Level Pack for Homer Simpson, Fun Packs for Bart Simpson, LOTR, Chima, and Bad Cop sets for $0.99 at 99¢ Only Stores.


kickrockz713  

kickrockz713

Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:49 PM

This store correct? 

 

99-cents-only-stores.png

 

I love that store lol. They be always having good cereal for the low low. Anyways, I'll check it out to see if I can find those packs.

 

 

edit- I see the lego packs on their instagram will def go look at a few


rsz_11351009_1606865476227093_1240183299764128.pngrsz_1download.jpg

 

Playing: :xb1: Gears 4, Madden 17, & NBA 2K17   :ps4: TR RotTR   :wiiu: TBD   :360: TBD    :ps3: TBD   :vita: TBD

elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:49 PM

What store??

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

kickrockz713  

kickrockz713

Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:50 PM

What store??

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

http://99only.com/stores/

 

that's actually the name of the store :)


rsz_11351009_1606865476227093_1240183299764128.pngrsz_1download.jpg

 

Playing: :xb1: Gears 4, Madden 17, & NBA 2K17   :ps4: TR RotTR   :wiiu: TBD   :360: TBD    :ps3: TBD   :vita: TBD

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 26 January 2017 - 07:53 PM

CHEAP LEGOS!  STAMPEDE!!!

 

The ONLY store in my area will be on the way home today, thanks for the heads up!


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

Sky Ray  

Sky Ray

Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:02 PM

Yeah it's the 99¢ Only Stores. I was really surprised, usually they will just label it with those special $1.99, $9.99, whatever stickers and be done with it, but they have a tag that stated "Usually $14.99 everywhere, but here only $0.99.99." something like that. I got myself Homer and Bart sets.

elitewillie  

elitewillie

Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:18 PM

http://99only.com/stores/

that's actually the name of the store :)

Damn I fail. Lol sorry OP.

Sent from my Pixel using Tapatalk

Lord Chabelo  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:24 PM

You mean what is being discussed in this thread for the past week?


15413.png

CodeTrader  

CodeTrader

Posted 26 January 2017 - 08:26 PM

These have been out a few days now. It's been talked about in the LEGO Dimensions thread.

 

Not lucky enough to live in one of the states that have these. eBay is flooded with these. You can probably get some for $5 - $7 shipped if you don't have one of these stores.

Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 26 January 2017 - 09:37 PM

Anyone want to do some trades? Apparently different stores are getting different stocks

Here's what I have

Bart Simpson Fun Pack
Lego Chima Cragger Fun Pack
Lego movie Bad Cop fun pack

Looking for anything else except the Homer Level pack.

Get $15 credits from Tokyo Otaku Mode with you sign up with my referral link here

Oisterboy  

Oisterboy

Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:03 AM

Any homies wanna hook up the Simpsons/adventure time/Ghostbusters packs I'll love you long time and pay a few bucks for your efforts!

Edit: just need krusty and portal!

Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:18 AM

Which simpsons?

Get $15 credits from Tokyo Otaku Mode with you sign up with my referral link here

Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:01 AM

These have been popping up on eBay all week from resellers that have cleaned out the 99 cent stores. The sellers are all under cutting one another so some good deals, but not 99 cent deals, can be had

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:10 AM

My store only had these:

71203 - Portal 2 Level Pack
71227 - The Simpsons Fun Pack (Krusty & Clown Bike)

Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

Blade3D  

Blade3D

Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:42 AM

Well at that price I guess I gotta check it out. Didn't think I'd get into lego dimensions, wait for a good price on the base game.

Check Out My Podcast

Rival Bits

Video Games, Movies, and TV

https://itunes.apple...d884775591?mt=2

 

871100.png

Merbear  

Merbear

Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:57 AM

For those that haven't been on the other thread, if you have one of these stores near you check each day.

In the past few days they have stock in the morning and it's gone by evening. Usually the next day they have

completely different sets that go just as quickly. My suggestion is to move fast and buy extras for trades. :)

I've seen a bunch over the past few days, but have extras of these:

Emmet Fun Pack

Golem Fun Pack

Gimli Fun Pack

Zane Fun Pack

Eris Fun Pack

Scooby Doo Team Pack

Bad Cop Fun Pack

 

PM me if you want to trade. 


GreigaBeast  

GreigaBeast

Posted 27 January 2017 - 12:33 PM

Spotted Level Pack for Homer Simpson, Fun Packs for Bart Simpson, LOTR, Chima, and Bad Cop sets for $0.99 at 99¢ Only Stores.

Same , i just chuckled.


ajh2298  

ajh2298

Posted 27 January 2017 - 02:47 PM

Posted this in the main Lego deal thread but will post here also.

Still looking to purchase anything from the .99 store other than the Homer Simpson level pack if any one has any extras. My son just got this for Christmas and only has the starter pack and a couple of fun packs.


Thanks
----------------------------------------------------------------------

Blade3D  

Blade3D

Posted 27 January 2017 - 06:29 PM

I'm at a store right now with probably 30-40 portal 2 packs and the ninjago fun pack.

 

I'm looking to trade for any pack other then those.


Check Out My Podcast

Rival Bits

Video Games, Movies, and TV

https://itunes.apple...d884775591?mt=2

 

871100.png

Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 27 January 2017 - 07:48 PM

I'm at a store right now with probably 30-40 portal 2 packs and the ninjago fun pack.

 

I'm looking to trade for any pack other then those.

I have Bart, Chima Cragger, and Bad Cop. Any interest in those? I'm looking for anything else.


Get $15 credits from Tokyo Otaku Mode with you sign up with my referral link here

SirConnery  

SirConnery

Posted 28 January 2017 - 01:00 AM

I don't live near one of these stores but would pay $5 for some of these I'm seeing listed (Portal 2, Scooby Doo, Simpsons Krusty, Ghostbusters.)

I'm ryanflucas on Steam and PSN, feel free to add me. Checkout my eBay and my Game Boy Collection.

ackbar7  

ackbar7

Posted 28 January 2017 - 03:44 AM

I don't live near one of these stores but would pay $5 for some of these I'm seeing listed (Portal 2, Scooby Doo, Simpsons Krusty, Ghostbusters.)

This stuff is all on ebay for $5-6, check there. If you find do a seller with more than one of these you might be able to get an even better deal.


metsfan754.png

Blade3D  

Blade3D

Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:01 PM

It seems Houston area just has Portal 2, Krusty, Scooby Doo, and Nya.

Check Out My Podcast

Rival Bits

Video Games, Movies, and TV

https://itunes.apple...d884775591?mt=2

 

871100.png

dyeknom  

dyeknom

Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:03 PM

Plano is down to portal 2 only sets
gallery_133216_6527_47673.jpg

Designed By LiLChiji!

Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 28 January 2017 - 11:50 PM

Just went back to my store and they got different ones. Here's what I have for trade

 

Bart

Homer

Unikitty

Bad Cop

2 Lego Chimas

Lord of The Rings.


Get $15 credits from Tokyo Otaku Mode with you sign up with my referral link here

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 29 January 2017 - 12:38 AM

Plano is down to portal 2 only sets

No restock? Maybe not yet.

Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

jojeda654  

jojeda654

Posted 29 January 2017 - 02:57 AM

Anyone in the Dallas area seen anything other than Portal, Krusty and Nya? I've visited 3 stores so far, and that's all they've had.
I'm looking for Emmet, Legolas, Sensei Wu, Wicked Witch, and the Ninjago Team Pack.

 

On the plus side, I did pick up 4 of the Super Mario Hot Wheels. Thinking about trying to find the other 4 now...

 


$15 for New Google Express Users! -- Earn Money from your phone's Lock Screen! -- PrizeRebel

1026042.png1026043.png

dyeknom  

dyeknom

Posted 29 January 2017 - 06:37 AM

Anyone in the Dallas area seen anything other than Portal, Krusty and Nya? I've visited 3 stores so far, and that's all they've had.
I'm looking for Emmet, Legolas, Sensei Wu, Wicked Witch, and the Ninjago Team Pack.

On the plus side, I did pick up 4 of the Super Mario Hot Wheels. Thinking about trying to find the other 4 now...

Did you check the Preston road location for the rest of the Hot Wheels? They didn't have any Dimension sets left, but I saw Yoshi/Mario/Luigi/Wario/Toad/DK/Peach.

No restock? Maybe not yet.


:(
gallery_133216_6527_47673.jpg

Designed By LiLChiji!

8bitlover  

8bitlover

Posted 29 January 2017 - 06:44 AM

New ones today in SoCal area Portal 2, ninjago team pack, gollum, Emmet, Gimli, wicked Witch, Zane, and Eris
The first wave to hit had Cragger, Simpsons Level, Bart, Bad Cop, Unikitty, and Scooby.
No Krusty or Nya so far seen in SoCal area
Will update if more are out there.

ajh2298  

ajh2298

Posted 29 January 2017 - 03:20 PM

Still looking to see if someone can pick me up for purchase a Ninjago Team Pack, Emmett, and Scooby Team Pack.

 

Also looking for Legolas, Gollum, and Gimli

 

Thanks


----------------------------------------------------------------------
