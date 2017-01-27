Battlefield 4 (PC) - $2.97 @ Gamestop
Credit to zkoppmd on sd
http://m.gamestop.co...mxclulnedfyudew
Is there any way to tell on the Origin website if you own the DLC for a game or not if you don't own the game itself? I don't remember if I picked up the DLC when it was free, but I'm considering getting this if I did.
TFW you can't remember if you own the game or not.
Is there any way to tell on the Origin website if you own the DLC for a game or not if you don't own the game itself? I don't remember if I picked up the DLC when it was free, but I'm considering getting this if I did.
https://myaccount.ea...erhistory/index
