Battlefield 4 (PC) - $2.97 @ Gamestop

By THEphillycheese, Jan 27 2017 10:00 AM
PC Battlefield Battlefield4 Bf4

#1 THEphillycheese  

THEphillycheese

Posted 27 January 2017 - 10:00 AM

Title says it all

Credit to zkoppmd on sd

http://m.gamestop.co...mxclulnedfyudew

#2 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 27 January 2017 - 09:48 PM

Is there any way to tell on the Origin website if you own the DLC for a game or not if you don't own the game itself? I don't remember if I picked up the DLC when it was free, but I'm considering getting this if I did.


#3 DisGonnaBeGood  

DisGonnaBeGood

Posted 27 January 2017 - 09:49 PM

TFW you can't remember if you own the game or not.


Personal trade thread

 

"A motherf***ing bunny"

HFSjU9D.png?1

#4 paul6  

paul6

Posted 28 January 2017 - 07:38 AM

Is there any way to tell on the Origin website if you own the DLC for a game or not if you don't own the game itself? I don't remember if I picked up the DLC when it was free, but I'm considering getting this if I did.

https://myaccount.ea...erhistory/index


