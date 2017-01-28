Jump to content

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* * * - - 4 votes

Walmart 15$ game bins (YMMV?)

By Pav, Jan 28 2017 08:05 PM

#1 Pav  

Pav

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:05 PM

Stopped by local Walmart and found their usual blu ray dump bins full of games marked at 15$

 

It looks like every console.

 

Xenoblade 3ds

hatsune miku 3ds

tales of xillia 1 and 2

LBX 3ds

kirby rainbow curse wii u

Shovel Knight multiple consoles

Devil survivor 2  3ds

and more.

 

20170128_133121.jpg


#2 Kotor15  

Kotor15

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:09 PM

Insanely YMMV

#3 spacegundam0079  

spacegundam0079

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:14 PM

I've seen LBX , Miku and Shovel Knight at other walmart clearance isles but not in bins around here may have to look. Usually WM game clearance here sucks.

RandomHajile3rd.png

#4 sgaldis211  

sgaldis211

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:17 PM

One of my local stores has something similar, with prices as low as a few bucks, but not as many desirable titles. A friend and I did go in and get a few shopping carts, and poured through every game (probably 3-400) and had some decent finds.

But yes, as said, this will be extremely YMMV.

#5 Kotor15  

Kotor15

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:18 PM

The only clearance game at my store is Halo 3 for $3.

#6 josekortez  

josekortez

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:20 PM

The only clearance game at my store is Halo 3 for $3.


I got several games at Walmart for $3 two weeks ago. Again, store clearance with Walmart is YMMV since clearance item prices vary from store to store.


#7 alphaomegacode  

alphaomegacode

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:21 PM

Is it too much to ask to have these on a shelf?? No wonder these never sell. There's probably Atari 2600 games as the bottom of the bin!!



#8 Pav  

Pav

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:25 PM

I'd upload a pic but literally have no idea how. I don't usually post.

 

http://imgur.com/8RTFCG4

 

Just the normal blu ray bin with games. Yeah I figured it was YMMV.


#9 dorkyden  

dorkyden

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:36 PM

my walmart has gems like ps3 madden 13 for 39.99


 



 

#10 mitch079  

mitch079

Posted 28 January 2017 - 08:41 PM

The only clearance game at my store is Halo 3 for $3.

Pretty sure I could still find some of those Rock Band AC/DC packs.




 



 

#11 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 28 January 2017 - 09:14 PM

Anything Walmart is YMMV. My local one barely even has a game section, and none of the mythical PS2 sports games for $70 like you always see in these threads.


#12 Saix_XIII  

Saix_XIII

Posted 28 January 2017 - 09:35 PM

Xenoblade and devil survivor for $15 is great IMO







#13 dennisb407  

dennisb407

Posted 28 January 2017 - 09:42 PM

Does "and more" include all the DLC or is it the vanilla version?


#14 Asmith906  

Asmith906

Posted 28 January 2017 - 09:58 PM

Picked up Lightning Returns for $7


#15 ArugulaZ  

ArugulaZ

Posted 29 January 2017 - 05:49 AM

Still $39.88 for Xenoblade 3DS at the local Wal-Mart. I probably would have bought the damn thing for $15.


#16 Darby27  

Darby27

Posted 29 January 2017 - 05:51 AM

BRB answering the bell!




#17 shiningslade  

shiningslade

Posted 29 January 2017 - 07:56 AM

Found!!

 

Xbox One

 

$7

Back To The Future The Game 30th Anniversary Edition

Dark Souls II Scholar Of The First Sin

Divinity

 

Wii U

 

$30

Hyrule Warriors

 

Xbox 360

 

$7

Dark Souls II Scholar Of The First Sin

 

3DS

 

$9.88

Project X Zone 2

 

They had a bin FULL of clearance games priced from $5-$50 lol I took the plunge on Hyrule because it's the cheapest I've seen it anywhere and it's becoming harder to find in the stores. Definitely YMMV though, oh and the date on the price sticker was 1/24/17 so fairly recent price drops.







#18 ninj4junpei  

ninj4junpei

Posted 29 January 2017 - 02:55 PM

Do clearance games show up on Brickseek?

Found!!

 

Wii U

 

$30

Hyrule Warriors

 

So jealous.


#19 Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted 29 January 2017 - 04:21 PM

Found!!

 

Xbox One

 

$7

Back To The Future The Game 30th Anniversary Edition

Dark Souls II Scholar Of The First Sin

Divinity

 

Wii U

 

$30

Hyrule Warriors

 

Xbox 360

 

$7

Dark Souls II Scholar Of The First Sin

 

3DS

 

$9.88

Project X Zone 2

 

They had a bin FULL of clearance games priced from $5-$50 lol I took the plunge on Hyrule because it's the cheapest I've seen it anywhere and it's becoming harder to find in the stores. Definitely YMMV though, oh and the date on the price sticker was 1/24/17 so fairly recent price drops.

I need the Sku!


#20 mexicanfan  

mexicanfan

Posted 29 January 2017 - 04:56 PM

My Wal-Mart has COD Ghosts Hardened Edition for PS3 for $79.99 :-


#21 psychoseoul  

psychoseoul

Posted 29 January 2017 - 05:22 PM

Thanks, OP.

 

Picked up

 

Shovel Knight for PS4 for $7.00.

 

Megaman Legacy Collection for X1 for $7.00

 

and Back to the Future 30th Annversary for X1 for $7.00.

 

Great deals on the first two, okay deal on the last, as the digital was $6 on DWG last week.


#22 stevocbk24  

stevocbk24

Posted 29 January 2017 - 09:04 PM

lol my Walmart has had that GTA PS2 bundle clearances down to $20 for years now. It's been joined by CoD Ghosts hardened editions and Disney Infinity packs



 

#23 b3mike  

b3mike

Posted 29 January 2017 - 10:19 PM

Is someone is interested in trading I have 2 Best Buy preowned hyrule warriors complete. Looking for a xenoblade chronicles since I have no chance of finding it here in socal

#24 BraveMateo  

BraveMateo

Posted 29 January 2017 - 11:12 PM

Nothing too amazing but I managed to get the last copy of Shovel Knight 3ds for $7 the other day at my local Walmart. Stores around me don't have much in terms of video game clearance. Wish I would have been able to find a few other games that people have been spotting, but one game is better than no game.

#25 Dojorkan  

Dojorkan

Posted 30 January 2017 - 04:20 AM

The Walmart near me doesn't seem to ever have "bargain bins" or a outright named clearance section for games, instead they have a value priced "under $30" shelf for an assortment of games. I didn't find most of the games mentioned here, except Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition for $7. Definitely seems like a great deal as even a pre-owned copy is more expensive at Gamestop and the game (and the original) seems like it has mostly positive reviews.


#26 Jiryn  

Jiryn

Posted 30 January 2017 - 04:53 AM

My Walmart has a bunch of Wii Muramasa's brand new for... $50...

:D/ :wall: 


#27 Joe Fongul  

Joe Fongul

Posted 30 January 2017 - 05:43 AM

Picked up the following today on Clearance at a local Walmart in Selma CA:

  • Disney Magical World 2 (3DS) $15.00  SKU: 52060486
  • Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams Director's Cut (Wii U) $7.00  SKU: 46368174 

I passed on many others including duds like:

  • Mark McMorris Infinite Air (XBO) $15.00 SKU: 50802586 

Other games were spotted including Dead Rising 3 AE, Ryse, Divinity (XBO), Fossil Fighters Champions, Duck Dynasty 3DS, Minecraft Vita ($5) etc  


Posted Image

#28 Moxieman  

Moxieman

Posted 30 January 2017 - 05:54 AM

Got a bunch of stuff including Trackmania for $10, Dead Island collection for $7, Dirt rally for $12, then a bunch of games to save for the next 50% bonus like diablo PS3 and project x zone 2 and naruto ultimate 4

#29 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted 30 January 2017 - 06:35 AM

Wasted an hour of my time driving to 2 Walmart stores looking for Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition PS4. Brickseek says 5 & 8 at each store, but I couldn't find a copy of it. eh whatever. 

 

Here is some games I saw:

 

edd81681a8.jpgedd8265090.jpg




#30 Josef  

Josef

Posted 30 January 2017 - 09:23 AM

I'm wondering if this latest clearance is more than the typical Walmart highly YMMV randomness.  My local store also has a new bin out (everything $10 or under) and includes games that are either $3, $7, $9 or $10 (a Skylanders starter pack).  A lot of the same games people are reporting here are in these bins for the same prices.  Shovel Knight for all systems at $7, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at $7, Divinity for $7, etc.

 

In fact, Brickseek even shows that the majority (though not all) of Walmarts seem to have these games for these prices, at least in my area.

 

A couple that haven't been listed yet:

 

Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (WiiU) - $7

Helldivers (PS4) - $7

Tearaway Unfolded (PS4) - $7

Rocksmith 2014 Edition (XBox One) - $7

Journey CE (PS3) - $7

Tales of Xillia 2 (PS3) - $7

Persona Q (3DS) - $7

Max Payne 3 (360) - $3

 

I'll try to head back in the next few days to see if I can find some more good pickups.


