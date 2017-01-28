Walmart 15$ game bins (YMMV?)

Posted 30 January 2017 - 09:23 AM

I'm wondering if this latest clearance is more than the typical Walmart highly YMMV randomness. My local store also has a new bin out (everything $10 or under) and includes games that are either $3, $7, $9 or $10 (a Skylanders starter pack). A lot of the same games people are reporting here are in these bins for the same prices. Shovel Knight for all systems at $7, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at $7, Divinity for $7, etc.

In fact, Brickseek even shows that the majority (though not all) of Walmarts seem to have these games for these prices, at least in my area.

A couple that haven't been listed yet:

Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (WiiU) - $7

Helldivers (PS4) - $7

Tearaway Unfolded (PS4) - $7

Rocksmith 2014 Edition (XBox One) - $7

Journey CE (PS3) - $7

Tales of Xillia 2 (PS3) - $7

Persona Q (3DS) - $7

Max Payne 3 (360) - $3

I'll try to head back in the next few days to see if I can find some more good pickups.