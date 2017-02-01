Jump to content

CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

Official Collector's Edition Compilation VII 2017 Update!

By Vogyn, Feb 01 2017 08:33 AM

Posted 01 February 2017 - 08:33 AM

Official Collector's Edition 2017

June - December

 

Tekken 7: Collector's Edition - 6/02/17 - $149.99 Untitled-2.gif   :xb1:

 

81FXojv2mXL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Cladun Returns: This is Sengoku! Limited Edition - 6/06/17 - $59.99   :ps4:

 

Cladun_Hero_Banner_1600x566_2.jpg

 

 

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector's Edition - 6/06/17 - $99.99   :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc:

 

71mcT-LphcL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

God Wars Future Past Limited Edition - 6/20/17- $79.99  :ps4:  :vita:

 

gw_le_ps42.jpg

 

 

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Collector's Edition - 6/20/17- $199.99   :ps4:   :pc:

 

C29S9sgUsAAyQtv-720x526.jpg

 

 

 

Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology Perfect Edition - 6/24/17 - $95.99   :3ds:  

 

inzfk4.jpg

 

 

 

RPG Maker Fes Limited Edition - 6/27/17 - $49.99  :3ds:

 

rpg-3d_full-white-esrb.png

 

 

 

 

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls Limited Edition - 6/27/17 - $54.99  :ps4:

 

drae_3d-esrb-m.jpg

 

 

 

Dark Rose Valkyrie Limited Edition - 7/06/17 - $199.99     :ps4:

 

DRVA1_LE_FULLSET_US__50933.1493743334.12

 

 

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Collector's Edition - 7/11/17 - $199.99    :ps4:

 

Mpd2SMntFFXII_ZA_CE_Bty_795_780_KR.jpg

 

 

 

ARK Survival Evolved Collector's Edition - 08/08/17 - $159.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

 

066826.jpg

 

 

Sonic Mania Collector's Edition - 08/15/17 - $69.99 Untitled-2.gif Untitled-1-1.gif pc103.gif   :gba: 

 

91LcFlcE4wL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Mithril Edition - 8/22/17 - $299.99   :ps4:    :xb1:    :pc: 

 

143250LELG.jpg

 

 

Culdcept Revolt: Limited Edition - 8/29/17 - $59.99  :3ds: 

 

81F-0gaHxBL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Collector's Edition - 08/27/17 - $99.99  :gba: 

 

5927e76cca1a644d498b4568-1.jpg?sw=1084&s

 

 

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle Limited Edition - 09/05/17 - $49.99  :ps4:  :gba: 

 

touhoukv-3d-full-esrb-rp-white.png

 

 

Destiny 2 Collector's Edition - 9/08/17 - $249.99  :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc:

 

destiny-2-collectors-edition.jpg

 

 

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Limited Edition - 9/12/17 - $79.99 - $99.99   :vita:   :ps4:

 

ysviii-ps4-white---esrb-rnf_2.jpg

 

 

ELEX: Collector's Edition - TBA - TBA  :pc: 

 

81xyJxLXEIL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

 

 

Metroid Samus Returns Special Edition - 9/15/17 - $49.99  :3ds: 

 

metroid-samus-returns-se-box.jpg

 

 

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Collector's Edition - 9/19/17 - $199.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

 

147611brp.jpg

 

 

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Limited Edition - 9/26/17 - $79.99+  :ps4:  :vita:

 

dv3-3d_ps4_retail-esrb-rp_2.jpg

 

 

Total War: Warhammer II: Serpent God Edition  - 09/28/17 - $149.00   :pc: 

 

 

TWW2_SGE_ARRAY_UK.jpg

 

 

 

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Collector's Edition  - 10/17/17 - $129.99+   :ps4:   :xb1:   :pc:

 

spfbw-collectors-edition-lockup.jpg

*Different CE

  • Amazon* (In Stock - $189.99: Remote Control Coon Mobile Bundle. Link)
  • Ubisoft (In Stock - $129.99)

 

Assassins Creed Origins GODS/Dawn/Legendary Collector's Edition - 10/27/17 - $119.99+  :ps4:  :xb1: 

 

81SS1R3d%2BIL._AC_SL1000_.jpg

 

 

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Collector's  Edition - 10/27/17 - $100.00  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

 

 wolf-game-ce.jpg

 

 

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Limited Edition - 10/31/17 - $69.99 - $149.99    :vita:   :ps4:

 

71yXis87wpL._AC_SL1500_.jpg

Vita CE - 7/03/17

 

Call of Duty WWII Pro Edition - 11/03/17 - $99.99  :ps4:  :xb1: 

 

call-duty-wwii.jpg

 

 

Far Cry 5 Hope County Edition - 02/27/18 - $179.99  :ps4:  :xb1:  :pc: 

 

FarCry-720x404.jpg

 


Posted 01 February 2017 - 08:34 AM

Old Collector's Edition Guide 2017 

February - May

 

 

​[:February:]

14th:] For Honor - Gold Collector's Edition - $129: [Ubisoft - IS] [Gamestop - IS]

14th:] Sniper Elite 4 Collector's Edition - $129: [EB Games - IS]

28th:] Horizon Zero Dawn Collector's Edition - $119: [Amazon - OOS] [Best Buy - OOS]

[Gamestop - OOS] [Newegg - OOS] [Target - OOS] [Walmart - OOS]

28th:] Horizon Zero Dawn: The Thunderjaw Collection - $200: [Gear - IS] [Target - IS] [Triforce - IS] [Walmart - IS]

28th:] Torment: Tides of Numenera Collector's Edition - £80: [Amazon UK - OOS]

 

[:March:]

03rd:] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Special/Master Edition - $99/129:  [Amazon - OOS] [Best Buy - OOS] [Gamestop - OOS] [Newegg - OOS] [Target - OOS] [Walmart - OOS]

07th:] Nier: Automata Black Box Edition - $189: [Square Enix - OOS]

07th:] Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Collector Edition - $119/210: [Amazon - IS] [Gamestop - IS]  [JB Hi-Fi - IS] [Ubisoft - IS] [Ubisoft EU - IS]

14th:] Danganronpa 1-2 Reload Limited Edition - $59: [NISA - OOS]

21st:] Mass Effect: Andromeda Remote Controlled Nomad ND1 Collector's Edition - $200: 

[Amazon - OOS] [Best Buy - OOS] [Bioware - IS] [Gamestop - OOS]

21st:] Anima: Gate of Memories - Beyond Fantasy Edition - $49: [Amazon - IS] [NISA - IS]

21st:] Touhou Genso Wanderer Limited Edition - $79: [Amazon - OOS] [Gamestop - IS] [NISA - IS]

23rd:] RE:Zero - Starting Life in a New World Limited Edition - ¥Varies: [Siliconera - NSFW - IS]

28th:] Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Limited Edition - $49: [Square Enix - IS] [Square Enix JP - IS]

28th:] MLB The Show 17 Hall of Fame Edition - $99: [Gamestop - OOS]

31st:] Deformers Collector's Edition - $39: [Gamestop - IS]

 

[:April:]

04th:] Persona 5 "Take Your Heart" Premium Edition - $89: [Amazon - OOS] [Best Buy - OOS] [Gamestop - OOS] [Newegg - OOS] [Target - OOS] [Walmart - OOS]

11th:] Stardew Valley Collector's Edition - $29: [Amazon - IS] [Gamestop - IS]

20th:] Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadowa of Valentia Limited Edition - $59: [Amazon - OOS] [Best Buy - OOS] [Gamestop - OOS] [Nintendo JP - OOS]

28th:] Dawn of War III Collector's Edition - $129: [Relic Entertainment - IS]

28th:] Little Nightmares: Six Edition - $34.99: [Amazon - IS] [Best Buy - IS] [Gamestop - IS] [Newegg - IS] [Target - IS]

 

[:May:]

05th:] Prey Limited Edition - $99.5: [EU Games AU - OOS]

09th:] Birthdays the Beginning: Limited Edition - $59.99: [Amazon - In Stock] [Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock] [Newegg - OOS]

23rd:] Disgaea 5 Limited Edition - $89.99: [NISA - OOS]


Posted 01 February 2017 - 08:35 AM

Official Steelbook Completionists Guide & Discussion 2017 - 2018

 

"We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves"

- Buddha

 

June

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

July

 11th: Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age Limited Edition - $49.99    :ps4:

[Amazon - OOS] [Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock] [Square Enix Store - In Stock]

 

Annex_LE_BeautyShot_FINAL.jpg

____________________________________________________________________________________________

December

29th: Gran Turismo Sport - Limited Edition - $69.99     :ps4: 

[Amazon - In Stock]

 

 

174325-L-LO.jpg

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

2018 - January

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

2018 - February

27th: Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

[Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

149261brp.jpg

 

January

31st: Hitman: The Complete First Season - $58.99     :ps4:    :xb1:

[Amazon - In Stock]

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Feburary

14th: For Honor Steel Book - £19.99

[Amazon UK - In Stock]

28th: Torment: Tides of Numenera Day One Edition - $49.99    :ps4:    :xb1:     :pc:

[Game - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

28th: Horizon Zero Dawn Limited Edition - £69.99      :ps4: 

[Game - In Stock]

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

March

7th: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands Limited Edition - $79      :ps4:      :xb1: 

[JB Hi-Fi - In Stock]

7th: Nier Automata: Limited Edition - £54.99      :ps4: 

[Game - In Stock]

21st: Mass Effect - Andromeda Exclusive Steelbook - $9.99

[Best Buy  - In Stock]

*Obtained via game purchase as well at BB

TBA: Mass Effect - Andromeda Nomad ND1 Model - $99.99

[Amazon - In Stock] [Best Buy - In Stock] [Bioware - In Stock] [Gamestop - OOS]

28th: MLB The Show MVP Edition - $69.99    :ps4:

[Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

TBA: South Park: The Fractured But Whole Steelbook Gold Edition - $99      :ps4:      :xb1:       :pc: 

[Amazon - In Stock] [Best Buy - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock]

 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

April

4th: Persona 5 Steelbook Edition - $59.99      :ps4: 

[Amazon - In Stock] - [Best Buy - In Stock] - [Gamestop - In Stock]

____________________________________________________________________________________________

May

5th: Prey Day 1 Edition - EUR 69,99      :ps4:      :xb1:      :pc:

[Amazon DE - In Stock]

16th: Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition - $99.96      :ps4:      :xb1: 

[Amazon - In Stock] [Gamestop - In Stock] 

____________________________________


#4 ZeroFlame15   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   800 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

ZeroFlame15

Posted 01 February 2017 - 08:43 AM

Doesn't Tekken 7 not come out till June?  


#5 Gershomcz  

Gershomcz

Posted 01 February 2017 - 09:17 AM

Was wondering when the new thread would be up.

 

Thanks OP.


#6 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 01 February 2017 - 10:24 AM

#7 jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted 01 February 2017 - 10:30 AM

Thanks OP

Can add Disgaea 5

http://store.nisamer...nintendo-switch

#8 Vendetta_x360   Hunter Master Race CAGiversary!   7473 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Vendetta_x360

Posted 01 February 2017 - 10:55 AM

Also you can add Deformers CE

http://www.gamestop....ector s Edition

 

For Honor also has an exclusive GS CE

http://www.gamestop....nly at GameStop


#9 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   3573 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 01 February 2017 - 10:58 AM

Thanks OP, looks good!

#10 prateeko   IN THE BUTT! CAGiversary!   2559 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

prateeko

Posted 01 February 2017 - 11:41 AM

Looking great OP!


#11 Midori Monkey   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   607 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

Midori Monkey

Posted 01 February 2017 - 11:50 AM

Nice job, OP! Thanks :)


#12 RPGamer246   I Game You Game We Game CAGiversary!   684 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

RPGamer246

Posted 01 February 2017 - 11:56 AM

Fantastic new CE thread OP!

#13 Batto47  

Batto47

Posted 01 February 2017 - 12:11 PM

Very nice! Thanks OP!

#14 Supplice   Hmph CAGiversary!   3643 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

Supplice

Posted 01 February 2017 - 01:37 PM

In.

In. 


#15 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 01 February 2017 - 01:57 PM

Thanks

Thanks

#16 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   9971 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 01 February 2017 - 02:00 PM

Looking good...thanks for taking the initiative!


#17 Callidus   VG Collectaholic CAGiversary!   2001 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Callidus

Posted 01 February 2017 - 02:02 PM

Looking good!  Well done OP!


#18 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   457 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 01 February 2017 - 02:14 PM

02/01/17 Fixes: (ZeroFlame15, jacknickelson, Vendetta_x360)

 

- Fixed Newegg's Tekken 7 link

- Fixed Game's Torment: Tides of Numenera link

- Fixed Tekken 7 CE release date to correct date 

- Added Disgaea 5 Complete Limited Edition 

- Added Deformers Collector's Edition 

- Fixed formatting errors 

 

Took a lot longer to make than I thought. Lots of 2017 CEs announced. Let me know if any links are dead, any corrections, or new CEs announced and I'll add them in. Appreciate the support!


#19 Perfect*Ending   Cute Kelly CAGiversary!   2377 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

Perfect*Ending

Posted 01 February 2017 - 02:30 PM

Some interesting looking CEs!  :)


#20 brotterr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   123 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

brotterr

Posted 01 February 2017 - 02:52 PM

Little nightmares can be added

#21 jacknicklson  

jacknicklson

Posted 01 February 2017 - 02:55 PM

Vogyn even providing change logs

#22 Commodore Wheeler   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1112 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Commodore Wheeler

Posted 01 February 2017 - 03:31 PM

Nice job Vogyn!

There's an Anima: Gate of Memories CE on PS4 that's available at both Amazon and the NISA online store:

https://www.amazon.c...rdaL&ref=plSrch

#23 shrike4242   Not My Job Anymore, Go Bother Someone Else. CAGiversary!   49654 Posts   Joined 13.0 Years Ago  

shrike4242

Posted 01 February 2017 - 03:33 PM

OP, I approve this message.


#24 Vogyn   MMO Junkie CAGiversary!   457 Posts   Joined 2.7 Years Ago  

Vogyn

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:08 PM

02/01/17 Fixes 2: (brotterr, Commodore Wheeler)

 

- Formatted all release title dates to appear before price

- Added Little Nightmares: Six Edition

- Added Anima: Gate of Memories - Beyond Fantasy

 

Two editions I'm shying away from atm since I don't really consider them CEs. Mass Effect Andromeda "CE" remote control nomad & diecast nomad. Amazon Link Its the smart phone app controlled toy car. It has the N1 symbol, related to the N7 division of the series. It comes with a nice steelbook that reads Pathfinder but no game. Not sure if thats enough. 

 

The Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Anniversary Box. Square Enix JP Link Japan only atm, possibly not coming to the west. It includes both games but comes with a sick looking fold out box with illustrations on the front and back. Siliconera Link

 

I'll add them up depending on the response. If yes just like or quote this post a bunch. If not then we're adding to the precedent of what constitutes as a CE. I'm good with either, let me know.  


#25 BlackRockWaifu   Advocate for the Black Friday Champion Fredyyy CAGiversary!   2281 Posts   Joined 3.7 Years Ago  

BlackRockWaifu

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:11 PM

Thanks OP! Awesome thread!

#26 KnightOfTruth   Suikoden Collector CAGiversary!   1597 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

KnightOfTruth

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:14 PM

Noice!! Great job!


#27 Lnkcld   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   318 Posts   Joined 6.2 Years Ago  

Lnkcld

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:17 PM

Thanks for taking the initiative.


#28 MSUHitman   Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   13754 Posts   Joined 11.0 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:21 PM

GameStop has an exclusive MLB The Show 17 CE.
http://m.gamestop.co...gamestop/138276

Also there's an Ultimate Edition for Injustice 2 across multiple retailers.

I say go ahead & put the ME items in the list, just notate no game. Mirror's Edge & BF 1 were notated in the last thread.

#29 Tora Chan   I'll get through my backlog someday. CAGiversary!   534 Posts   Joined 3.3 Years Ago  

Tora Chan

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:21 PM

Thanks OP. Much thanks indeed

 

#30 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7532 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:51 PM

Was wondering when the new thread would be up.

 

Thanks OP.

But now I'm wondering what happened to the old thread. :)

 

Thanks Vogyn!


