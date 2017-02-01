Official Collector's Edition Compilation VII 2017 Update!

Posted 01 February 2017 - 04:08 PM

02/01/17 Fixes 2: (brotterr, Commodore Wheeler)

- Formatted all release title dates to appear before price

- Added Little Nightmares: Six Edition

- Added Anima: Gate of Memories - Beyond Fantasy

Two editions I'm shying away from atm since I don't really consider them CEs. Mass Effect Andromeda "CE" remote control nomad & diecast nomad. Amazon Link Its the smart phone app controlled toy car. It has the N1 symbol, related to the N7 division of the series. It comes with a nice steelbook that reads Pathfinder but no game. Not sure if thats enough.

The Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Anniversary Box. Square Enix JP Link Japan only atm, possibly not coming to the west. It includes both games but comes with a sick looking fold out box with illustrations on the front and back. Siliconera Link

I'll add them up depending on the response. If yes just like or quote this post a bunch. If not then we're adding to the precedent of what constitutes as a CE. I'm good with either, let me know.