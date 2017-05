Posted 07 February 2017 - 07:48 PM

I haven't seen anyone post in my regional forum in 9 months so this is going here.

Found these clearance prices at my HEB Plus (Lakeline Blvd @ 183 in Austin).

Super Smash Bros (Wii U) $29.99

Animal Crossing: New Leaf (3DS) $9.99

Dead Rising (PS4) $4.99

Dead Rising 2 (PS4) $9.99

MLB The Show 16 (PS4) $4.99

LEGO The Movie The Videogame (PS4) $9.99

Minecraft: Story Mode (PS4) $9.99

