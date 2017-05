Posted 11 February 2017 - 09:08 PM

Looks like Toys R Us has dropped some older games to clearance prices. There are a few games available on their site and I saw several others in store today. Nothing great, but some previous gen games like Ass Creed IV and Beyond Two Souls for PS3 were now $4.98. XCom: The Bureau was $7.98.

Here's what's available on their site:

http://www.toysrus.c...Games:Home-Page