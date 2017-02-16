Jump to content

Digimon World: Next Order - $45 at Amazon

By khoido, Feb 16 2017 08:36 PM
Digimon

#1 khoido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   188 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

khoido

Posted 16 February 2017 - 08:36 PM

Fairly good price for a game that was just released 2 weeks ago.

 

https://www.amazon.c...TE2GPDT5KT&th=1


#2 Zombie8  

Zombie8

Posted 17 February 2017 - 12:13 AM

Super boring game
