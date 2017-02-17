Toys"R"Us TRU YMMV In Store Clearance Thread I (15% Off FRIEND15 Ends 4/26)

Posted 17 February 2017 - 05:27 AM

Decided to make a TRU clearance thread to help us all find deals at TRU. Deals are harder to come by at TRU than other stores but hopefully with these tips we can all contribute to finding deals together. Also, though this thread is mainly for videogames, like other YMMV threads, it is encouraged to post non-gaming items in this thread.



TRU Online Clearance (All Items)

TRU Online Clearance (Videogame Items)



TRU #TruClearance on Instagram

TRU #ToysrusClearance on Instagram



TRU Clearance on KrazyCouponLady

TRU Clearance on Hip2Save







FAQ

Q: Is there a way to track items?

A: Currently the only way to track is on the TRU website.



Q: Can I buy pennied items?

A: Items that are $.02c are not suppose to be sold. Items that are $.03c can be sold to customers but are suppose to be donated.

.02 is the one that is not supposed to be sold if on the floor.



Q: Is shipping free for online orders?

A: Shipping is free with an online purchase of $19 or more.



Q: What is "Clearance Blast"?

A: Clearance Blast is an event at TRU where clearance items are discounted by the color tag on the item and day. Generally during Clearance Blast events items can be marked to 90% off. Items can be 90% and not be a part of the Clearance Blast though.





Q: How do I know that an item is on clearance?

A: In store items on clearance will have a red clearance label under the item price tag. Now that doesn't mean other items aren't on clearance though.





Q: Can I check the price of items?

A: Yes, each TRU will have price checkers that can be used to scan barcodes. Once scanned, the price in that store will be displayed.





Q: I WANT FREE STUFF!!

A: That wasn't a question but TRU does offer in store events where they give away small toy items. These events are for kids so don't be a creeper and go by yourself.

TRU In Store Events Page