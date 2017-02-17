Decided to make a TRU clearance thread to help us all find deals at TRU. Deals are harder to come by at TRU than other stores but hopefully with these tips we can all contribute to finding deals together. Also, though this thread is mainly for videogames, like other YMMV threads, it is encouraged to post non-gaming items in this thread.
TRU Online Clearance (All Items)
TRU Online Clearance (Videogame Items)
TRU #TruClearance on Instagram
TRU #ToysrusClearance on Instagram
TRU Clearance on KrazyCouponLady
TRU Clearance on Hip2Save
FAQ
Q: Is there a way to track items?
A: Currently the only way to track is on the TRU website.
Q: Can I buy pennied items?
A: Items that are $.02c are not suppose to be sold. Items that are $.03c can be sold to customers but are suppose to be donated.
.02 is the one that is not supposed to be sold if on the floor.
Q: Is shipping free for online orders?
A: Shipping is free with an online purchase of $19 or more.
Q: What is "Clearance Blast"?
A: Clearance Blast is an event at TRU where clearance items are discounted by the color tag on the item and day. Generally during Clearance Blast events items can be marked to 90% off. Items can be 90% and not be a part of the Clearance Blast though.
Q: How do I know that an item is on clearance?
A: In store items on clearance will have a red clearance label under the item price tag. Now that doesn't mean other items aren't on clearance though.
Q: Can I check the price of items?
A: Yes, each TRU will have price checkers that can be used to scan barcodes. Once scanned, the price in that store will be displayed.
Q: I WANT FREE STUFF!!
A: That wasn't a question but TRU does offer in store events where they give away small toy items. These events are for kids so don't be a creeper and go by yourself.
TRU In Store Events Page
Toys"R"Us TRU YMMV In Store Clearance Thread I (15% Off FRIEND15 Ends 4/26)
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5566 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 05:27 AM
Decided to make a TRU clearance thread to help us all find deals at TRU. Deals are harder to come by at TRU than other stores but hopefully with these tips we can all contribute to finding deals together. Also, though this thread is mainly for videogames, like other YMMV threads, it is encouraged to post non-gaming items in this thread.
- YoshiFan1, ~starlight~, charlie3000k and 3 others like this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5566 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 05:42 AM
Just to get the thread going. TRU is having an event right now for B1G1 40$ Off selected LEGO Batman toys. If you buy $40 worth of LEGO Batman items in store you get a free movie ticket to the movie. Ends 2/18/17.
http://www.toysrus.c...ovie-HQ-buy-1-g
Beyond: Two Souls $5 (in store only).
- RunningMan likes this
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 397 Posts Joined 9.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:01 AM
#4 CAG Newbie CAGiversary! 79 Posts Joined 4.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:06 AM
As far as clearance. If your IMS and PSC are any good. All this stuff should be off the floor for people to find.
When Forza, Dead Rising, and Ryse vanilla copies went to $.02 I checked 3 stores in my market. They had gotten rid of all of them.
Anyhoo, happy hunting everyone.
- unFunGames likes this
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5566 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:14 AM
No offense. But, this thread seems kind of needless. TRU rarely beats deals if you have GCU or Amazon Prime.
As far as clearance. If your IMS and PSC are any good. All this stuff should be off the floor for people to find.
When Forza, Dead Rising, and Ryse vanilla copies went to $.02 I checked 3 stores in my market. They had gotten rid of all of them.
Anyhoo, happy hunting everyone.
The same can be said about Target and Walmart clearance threads than. Online prices are better with GCU / Amazon, good luck finding pennied items or items marked 90% off randomly in store at BB though.
Not that this thread is for those pennied items. TRU has some very odd national pricing for clearances. I found a few weeks ago some Afterglow Kral PS4 headsets for $15/each. I would have looked for more but TRU doesn't have a good inventory tracking system.
This thread is only needless if you aren't willing to put in work to find items like all other YMMV threads.
Does Tru currently has a clearance blast at the stores or they have specific dates on that event ??
It is random throughout the year but TRU will announce when they are doing it. Take a look at this thread from some years ago during that times clearance blast.
#6 CAG Newbie CAGiversary! 79 Posts Joined 4.1 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:23 AM
I wish they would bring back that yellow, blue and brown tag clearance rhing. I cleaned up with that blast.
#7 $15 or less CAGiversary! 479 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:24 AM
Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk
#8 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 1282 Posts Joined 4.6 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:45 AM
Any item with a red/orange price sticker on the item with a discounted price is not clearance, and the price only affects that particular one. These are typically open box/returns/may be missing something.
If you hear that a particular item is on clearance in store, but go to a store and the price tag does not reflect that, bring it to a scanner. It may have been skipped over when new labels were put up, or possibly the store wasn't properly notified. This can happen sometimes if the store only has one of that item.
#9 Oh right, I can edit this CAGiversary! 168 Posts Joined 4.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 07:36 AM
It is random throughout the year but TRU will announce when they are doing it. Take a look at this thread from some years ago during that times clearance blast.
Walked away with a couple nice grabs from that one. I say hear OP out.
#10 Grandmaster Swag CAGiversary! 4095 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 01:55 PM
- IkedaTeramusa and unFunGames like this
Check Out My Podcast
Rival Bits
Video Games, Movies, and TV
https://itunes.apple...d884775591?mt=2
#11
Posted 17 February 2017 - 06:55 PM
I hit up TRU this morning and all they had was a PS3 version of MLB The Show for $10 hah
#12 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 4 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 08:34 PM
I know this isn't related to the topic but I purchased a NES Classic today in Southern California at TRU in Culver City(6) when the doors opened at 10AM. I'm shocked that there were no lines or any type of news that TRU had a restock at other locations. I personally called Burbank(8), Hawthorne(10), and Torrance(10) locations confirming they also had restocks of the Classic with about 6-10 available depending on location. Was this on purpose?
#13
Posted 17 February 2017 - 09:19 PM
- ndukechi likes this
#14 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2963 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted 17 February 2017 - 10:14 PM
Yep, last time I picked up my whole Warcraft megablocks collection for like 20 bucks.
#15
Posted 18 February 2017 - 01:58 AM
- Retroxcellance likes this
#16
Posted 18 February 2017 - 02:23 AM
IMG_7187.PNG
looks like today only and it will require overide
Dang. TRU is almost closed here, so I have to miss it. Wish they did this for online as well.
#17 Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary! 5830 Posts Joined 5.8 Years Ago
Posted 18 February 2017 - 03:53 AM
Someone on Slickdeals reported that they got 2 copies of Overwatch PS4 for $9.99 each. Might be a employee up though
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
#18 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4696 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 18 February 2017 - 01:34 PM
Someone on Slickdeals reported that they got 2 copies of Overwatch PS4 for $9.99 each. Might be a employee up though
It would be great if this is still going on today.
#19 $15 or less CAGiversary! 479 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted 18 February 2017 - 03:45 PM
Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk
#20 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 415 Posts Joined 12.2 Years Ago
Posted 18 February 2017 - 04:16 PM
It would be great if this is still going on today.
Stopped at TRU first thing this morning to check on Overwatch PS4. They still had the $9.99 sale price sticker in front of the game, but it said 'Friday Only!' above the sale price. One copy left. I politely told the clerk that they still had the Friday only sale stickers on several games and she told me they'd honor the sale price. xbone version had the 'Friday Only!' sale sticker also but it was $39.99... looks like $9.99 on PS4 was a one-day error.
#21 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 9876 Posts Joined 13.2 Years Ago
Posted 20 February 2017 - 10:28 AM
Stopped at TRU first thing this morning to check on Overwatch PS4. They still had the $9.99 sale price sticker in front of the game, but it said 'Friday Only!' above the sale price. One copy left. I politely told the clerk that they still had the Friday only sale stickers on several games and she told me they'd honor the sale price. xbone version had the 'Friday Only!' sale sticker also but it was $39.99... looks like $9.99 on PS4 was a one-day error.
Man, CAG has been slipping lately. That shit would have been posted early in the day on Friday back in the old days. Now it barely gets a mention two minutes before closing time. Would have loved to pick up Overwatch for $9.99.
- Z-Saber, charlie3000k, jdawgg76 and 1 other like this
#22
Posted 20 February 2017 - 11:46 AM
#23
Posted 20 February 2017 - 11:51 AM
Man, CAG has been slipping lately. That shit would have been posted early in the day on Friday back in the old days. Now it barely gets a mention two minutes before closing time. Would have loved to pick up Overwatch for $9.99.
Im surprised too, cant believe that I must have missed it, I mean someone had to post it here someplace.
As far as this thread, its a good heads up , but now Im twice as sad, missing overwatch and finding out there ISNT a real clearance blast, like the last one with the different colored tags.
WANTED: Old games- N64, Turbografx, SNES, etc. Paypal/or trade for newer xbone/ps4 games.
#24 Licensed to Dill CAGiversary! 12548 Posts Joined 4.0 Years Ago
Posted 05 March 2017 - 04:56 PM
Just found three copies of blacklist, but all the game were locked up so I couldn't go on a scanning spree.
Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.
#25 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4696 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 05 March 2017 - 05:04 PM
#26 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 5566 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 05 March 2017 - 05:33 PM
Ends tomorrow 3/6/17. Online only. Does not work on Switch titles.
#27 Hey guys, I'm a turd! CAGiversary! 11679 Posts Joined 12.0 Years Ago
Posted 05 March 2017 - 06:14 PM
Ends tomorrow 3/6/17. Online only. Does not work on Switch titles.
Does work with preorders, though.
- ThatOneGuyWho likes this
Bored? Too much money than you know what to do with? Why not check out my Amazon Storefront? If you see anything you want, send me a PM! Make an offer, either monetary or trade! Over 2000 items, and more added daily!
#28 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 620 Posts Joined 6.7 Years Ago
Posted 05 March 2017 - 06:46 PM
Does work with preorders, though.
If you have GCU (sorry but it's gotta be mentioned), you can get 20% off any title, including Switch games. Amazon Prime will do this for newer releases. I suppose if you DON'T have these, the B1G140% would be good. Nice that includes preorders, though.
#29 $15 or less CAGiversary! 479 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted 06 March 2017 - 02:15 AM
Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk
#30 Shots Fired CAGiversary! 1181 Posts Joined 3.4 Years Ago
Posted 06 March 2017 - 06:08 PM
yeah there is a tag that states both xbox and ps4 copies are on sale for $20. Just stopped by a local store.
saw on Reddit someone claimed seeing Bioshock Collection tagged as $20, anyone near a TRU willing to check?
Sent from my SM-N900 using Tapatalk
- ThatOneGuyWho, frosty47 and ZeroGame like this
"Why should I be content to lead one nation, when I can control the whole world, 'Mr. President?" Yuri : RA2