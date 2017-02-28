Jump to content

Best Buy Ps plus 12 months $49.99

By mervlouch, Feb 28 2017 06:39 AM

#1 mervlouch   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

mervlouch

Posted 28 February 2017 - 06:39 AM

They have the ps3 digital download for PS Plus 12 for $49.99 get it before they change it

http://www.bestbuy.c...kuId=1000001043

#2 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4420 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted 28 February 2017 - 06:49 AM

Old news! Lol

Last year when I added this to my cart, I was being charged taxes for some reason. I ended up going to the store and picking a couple of the 12 months cards for $44.99 each
"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#3 mervlouch   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   10 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

mervlouch

Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:00 AM

Old news! Lol
Last year when I added this to my cart, I was being charged taxes for some reason. I ended up going to the store and picking a couple of the 12 months cards for $44.99 each


My apologies if old but with the price increase of the PS plus I just wanted the fellow cag to know if there is no sale at the store

#4 parKer   poses like a meerkat CAGiversary!   1318 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

parKer

Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:09 AM

My apologies if old but with the price increase of the PS plus I just wanted the fellow cag to know if there is no sale at the store


No worries, OP. It's still good to remind people of this and some may be new PS4 owners who haven't seen this before.

A lot of us were around when PS+ was regularly on sale for $30-35 so this BBY price may be seen as a non-deal.



#5 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6460 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:13 AM

1khapc.jpg


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

#6 parKer   poses like a meerkat CAGiversary!   1318 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

parKer

Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:26 AM

1kha96.jpg


That would've be funny if you didn't misspell Pepperidge and didn't have a glaring grammar issue.



#7 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6460 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:27 AM

That would've be funny if you didn't misspell Pepperidge and didn't have a glaring grammar issue.



Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

It's late....I'll redo it...I could have sworn I spelled it right, the lack of S at the end...I have no clue how that happened.

 

 

Fixed


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

#8 BarneyBadAss  

BarneyBadAss

Posted 28 February 2017 - 01:55 PM

Newegg were selling these for $38 in December. I bought 3.

#9 CocoCrisps  

CocoCrisps

Posted 28 February 2017 - 03:30 PM

Newegg were selling these for $38 in December. I bought 3.

And you didn't tell us by creating a new thread?


#10 BarneyBadAss  

BarneyBadAss

Posted 01 March 2017 - 12:20 AM

And you didn't tell us by creating a new thread?

 

I found out from coming here everyday. I don't remember who the op was.


#11 dennisb407   Making con artists cry in the trading forum since 2017 CAGiversary!   4299 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

dennisb407

Posted 01 March 2017 - 12:55 AM

10th post in almost 10yrs

 

 

Ok.


#12 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1682 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted 01 March 2017 - 01:31 AM

http://www.ebay.com/...0|5374:Featured


#13 woz3323   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   109 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

woz3323

Posted 01 March 2017 - 02:15 AM

http://www.ebay.com/...0|5374:Featured


Anyone here buy this from them off eBay? Any issues?
"I am somewhere where I don't know where I am"
-Homer Simpson

#14 GamerChris   It's a Funny Name. CAGiversary!   900 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

GamerChris

Posted 04 March 2017 - 05:37 PM

Anyone here buy this from them off eBay? Any issues?

Neogames on ebay is legit. Bought from them before.


