Best Buy Ps plus 12 months $49.99
Posted 28 February 2017 - 06:39 AM
http://www.bestbuy.c...kuId=1000001043
Posted 28 February 2017 - 06:49 AM
Last year when I added this to my cart, I was being charged taxes for some reason. I ended up going to the store and picking a couple of the 12 months cards for $44.99 each
Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:00 AM
My apologies if old but with the price increase of the PS plus I just wanted the fellow cag to know if there is no sale at the store
Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:09 AM
No worries, OP. It's still good to remind people of this and some may be new PS4 owners who haven't seen this before.
A lot of us were around when PS+ was regularly on sale for $30-35 so this BBY price may be seen as a non-deal.
Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:13 AM
Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:26 AM
Posted 28 February 2017 - 07:27 AM
Posted 28 February 2017 - 01:55 PM
Posted 28 February 2017 - 03:30 PM
Newegg were selling these for $38 in December. I bought 3.
And you didn't tell us by creating a new thread?
Posted 01 March 2017 - 12:20 AM
I found out from coming here everyday. I don't remember who the op was.
Posted 01 March 2017 - 12:55 AM
Posted 01 March 2017 - 01:31 AM
Posted 01 March 2017 - 02:15 AM
Anyone here buy this from them off eBay? Any issues?
Posted 04 March 2017 - 05:37 PM
Anyone here buy this from them off eBay? Any issues?
Neogames on ebay is legit. Bought from them before.