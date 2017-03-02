Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

The Bachelor: The Video Game for Nintendo DS- $1.12 at Walmart

By Ferrari Racer, Mar 02 2017 03:40 AM

#1 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   5832 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:40 AM

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff

 

Now before you post shit memes this is a good deal if anyone is looking for to get multiple replacement cases for their DS games.


#2 Madzane  

Madzane

Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:47 AM

Makes sense. I scooped up those Personal Cooking games when BB had them for a buck.

#3 SgtWiggles   Artist formally known as dgwillia CAGiversary!   10685 Posts   Joined 8.1 Years Ago  

SgtWiggles

Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:48 AM

Will this game finally allow me to know love?


#4 Thatguy1513   Him again.... CAGiversary!   2270 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Thatguy1513

Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:49 AM

The first person to make a Corey in the House joke will end up getting all of the likes.

#5 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2646 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 02 March 2017 - 04:23 AM

But does this also include The Bachelorette? DOES IT?


#6 parKer   poses like a meerkat CAGiversary!   1318 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

parKer

Posted 02 March 2017 - 04:40 AM

But does this also include The Bachelorette? DOES IT?

 

Girl, I'm so in for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Double Pack. *Z-formation snap*


#7 snacks28217   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   281 Posts   Joined 5.7 Years Ago  

snacks28217

Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:21 AM

11904686_1006008759421483_8787856900989640760_n.png.jpg

#8 EldritchOnRye   Flim Flam Argle Bargle CAGiversary!   36470 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

EldritchOnRye

Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:28 AM

It's no 99 cent America's Test Kitchen.


#9 SonictheHedgehog1337   CheapAssGamer4Life CAGiversary!   7285 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

SonictheHedgehog1337

Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:29 AM

Does the DS case for this game have the spot for the Gameboy Advance cartridge? I admit I bought a massive amount of America's Test Kitchen games for this reason. I'm always looking for more. 


#10 Yu Narukami  

Yu Narukami

Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:08 AM

Now before you post shit memes this is a good deal if anyone is looking for to get multiple replacement cases for their DS games.

For shame. I expected those shit memes out of you. Son, I am disappoint!


#11 Squeegor   Pool Shark Validating   177 Posts   Joined 1.8 Years Ago  

Squeegor

Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:19 AM

Wasn't planning on getting this at first but then I saw that it also includes the Bachelorette. Sold!

Imagine having to wake up in the morning and slog through traffic to work on something that is destined to be put on a deep sale and only bought because people just want the case.


#12 bassec   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   896 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

bassec

Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:39 AM

'Rating Pending' hahah


#13 HyperG   GamersVlog.com CAGiversary!   2647 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

HyperG

Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:41 AM

Anyone else notice the warning about a choking hazard when you scroll down the page... 

 

Bcz6QHP.png

 

obviously we know they are referring to the cartridge, right.


#14 Squeegor   Pool Shark Validating   177 Posts   Joined 1.8 Years Ago  

Squeegor

Posted 02 March 2017 - 08:07 AM

The game makes me choke just looking at it..


#15 BEKFAST   Resident Potato CAG Veteran   201 Posts   Joined 0.9 Years Ago  

BEKFAST

Posted 02 March 2017 - 11:46 AM

It's no 99 cent America's Test Kitchen.

Well neither is Cory in the House. Or this. Or anything except for a copy of America's Test Kitchen that is 99 cents.


#16 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1304 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:04 PM

Screw Red Dead Redemption, this was the 2010 Game of the Year. :^o


#17 Willemthefoe  

Willemthefoe

Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:22 PM

In for 20. I legit have been waiting for a deal on cases as I have a slew of new GBA/gameboy games that have no cases. Sweet deal!

#18 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3192 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted 02 March 2017 - 08:10 PM

Waiting on the Bachlorette.

#19 ROB_CL9_06  

ROB_CL9_06

Posted 02 March 2017 - 10:02 PM

Waiting on the Bachlorette.

It's already included...


#20 paulwekiva   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   620 Posts   Joined 6.7 Years Ago  

paulwekiva

Posted 02 March 2017 - 10:28 PM

I'm saving my rose for Ferrari Racer.

#21 ItachiUchiha   Of the Mangekyo Sharingan CAGiversary!   79 Posts   Joined 1.5 Years Ago  

ItachiUchiha

Posted 02 March 2017 - 10:35 PM

Anyone else notice the warning about a choking hazard when you scroll down the page... 

 

Bcz6QHP.png

 

obviously we know they are referring to the cartridge, right.

It's definitely the "small balls"


#22 Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 03 March 2017 - 02:59 AM

I'll give my rose to Doomstink any day of the week.


#23 karkyco   $$$ CAGiversary!   6660 Posts   Joined 10.4 Years Ago  

karkyco

Posted 03 March 2017 - 03:36 AM

"MmmMMMM, I like this"

 

Game previews below

 

 

 


#24 hostyl1   Rejoice commoners! CAGiversary!   2354 Posts   Joined 11.4 Years Ago  

hostyl1

Posted 03 March 2017 - 04:11 AM

ad0a2d79204c56af922d2209b454e299.png


#25 BraveMateo  

BraveMateo

Posted 03 March 2017 - 05:26 AM

Does the DS case for this game have the spot for the Gameboy Advance cartridge? I admit I bought a massive amount of America's Test Kitchen games for this reason. I'm always looking for more.


Looking at various eBay listings of the game with pictures of the case open, it seems that it does.

#26 ManCowBear   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   58 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

ManCowBear

Posted 09 March 2017 - 07:10 PM

I picked my copies up today. Now what to do with 17 copies of The Bachelor.


#27 Retroxcellance   Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary!   1024 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

Retroxcellance

Posted 10 March 2017 - 01:52 PM

I picked my copies up today. Now what to do with 17 copies of The Bachelor.

Blind taste tests vs switch carts?


#28 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4048 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 15 March 2017 - 10:53 PM

$1.01 now.


