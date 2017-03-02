The Bachelor: The Video Game for Nintendo DS- $1.12 at Walmart

https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff
Now before you post shit memes this is a good deal if anyone is looking for to get multiple replacement cases for their DS games.
Jump to content
Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:40 AM
https://www.walmart....type=10&veh=aff
Now before you post shit memes this is a good deal if anyone is looking for to get multiple replacement cases for their DS games.
Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:47 AM
Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:48 AM
Will this game finally allow me to know love?
Posted 02 March 2017 - 03:49 AM
Posted 02 March 2017 - 04:23 AM
But does this also include The Bachelorette? DOES IT?
Posted 02 March 2017 - 04:40 AM
But does this also include The Bachelorette? DOES IT?
Girl, I'm so in for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Double Pack. *Z-formation snap*
Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:21 AM
Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:28 AM
It's no 99 cent America's Test Kitchen.
Pocket Card Jockey Final Fantasy 14 TBD TBD
TBD Nier Automata TBD TBD
Finished Games 2017: 3 - Recently Completed: Disc Jam
Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:29 AM
Does the DS case for this game have the spot for the Gameboy Advance cartridge? I admit I bought a massive amount of America's Test Kitchen games for this reason. I'm always looking for more.
Open spoiler at your own risk.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:08 AM
Now before you post shit memes this is a good deal if anyone is looking for to get multiple replacement cases for their DS games.
For shame. I expected those shit memes out of you. Son, I am disappoint!
In case you're wondering, yeah, I'm Narukami's other account. Lost my password and Hotmail's up to some shenanigans with my email so I can't reset my password right now. Hope to be using my main real soon again.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:19 AM
Wasn't planning on getting this at first but then I saw that it also includes the Bachelorette. Sold!
Imagine having to wake up in the morning and slog through traffic to work on something that is destined to be put on a deep sale and only bought because people just want the case.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:39 AM
'Rating Pending' hahah
Posted 02 March 2017 - 07:41 AM
Anyone else notice the warning about a choking hazard when you scroll down the page...
obviously we know they are referring to the cartridge, right.
Share your gaming videos here - www.GamersVlog.com
Check out my trade/sell list here - Updated 7/17/16
Posted 02 March 2017 - 08:07 AM
The game makes me choke just looking at it..
Posted 02 March 2017 - 11:46 AM
It's no 99 cent America's Test Kitchen.
Well neither is Cory in the House. Or this. Or anything except for a copy of America's Test Kitchen that is 99 cents.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:04 PM
Screw Red Dead Redemption, this was the 2010 Game of the Year.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 05:22 PM
Posted 02 March 2017 - 08:10 PM
Tastes like chicken.
Posted 02 March 2017 - 10:02 PM
Waiting on the Bachlorette.
It's already included...
Posted 02 March 2017 - 10:28 PM
Posted 02 March 2017 - 10:35 PM
Anyone else notice the warning about a choking hazard when you scroll down the page...
obviously we know they are referring to the cartridge, right.
It's definitely the "small balls"
Posted 03 March 2017 - 02:59 AM
I'll give my rose to Doomstink any day of the week.
Get $15 credits from Tokyo Otaku Mode with you sign up with my referral link here
Posted 03 March 2017 - 03:36 AM
"MmmMMMM, I like this"
Game previews below
SPLASH!
Posted 03 March 2017 - 04:11 AM
Posted 03 March 2017 - 05:26 AM
Does the DS case for this game have the spot for the Gameboy Advance cartridge? I admit I bought a massive amount of America's Test Kitchen games for this reason. I'm always looking for more.
Posted 09 March 2017 - 07:10 PM
I picked my copies up today. Now what to do with 17 copies of The Bachelor.
Posted 10 March 2017 - 01:52 PM
I picked my copies up today. Now what to do with 17 copies of The Bachelor.
Blind taste tests vs switch carts?
Posted 15 March 2017 - 10:53 PM
$1.01 now.