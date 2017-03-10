Nintendo Ebay Store Discounts

I didn't see this anywhere, maybe it's in another thread, but Nintendo has some pretty deep discounts for some of it's games on it's ebay store.
http://www.ebay.com/...intendo&_sop=15
Posted 10 March 2017 - 05:04 PM
Posted 10 March 2017 - 05:07 PM
Posted 10 March 2017 - 05:10 PM
Yeah man, I'm not sure if it will last, but maybe the sales will die down since Zelda has already been out for a week, and that's probably why the bulk of those units sold.
Posted 10 March 2017 - 06:00 PM
I'm hoping those refurb units stay in stock for another week until I have enough money. Getting nervous looking at how many sold
I've been watching very closely and almost pulled trigger to buy one as a backup to my launch wii u last night since I would have gotten $20 in ebay bucks but that's expired now. Since last night they sold 300+. Watching unboxing vids of refurbs from nintendo it seems odds of getting a basically brand new wii u are great. Plus a 1 year warranty. I emailed nintendo to see if they would be putting anymore of the white 32gb units up but no response yet. I expect gamestop to buy a lot of these because people are not going to hesitate paying $300 for nice wii u's like this once all these are gone. I'd love to have a nice white one but I think odds of getting a white one like new is slim since the 32gb white was never officially released here in the States and I can't find any video's or pics of anyone who bought one.
Posted 10 March 2017 - 06:04 PM
I've almost pulled the trigger on a backup Wii U to my Windwaker Edition, but damn, that's $200 I can put towards a Switch.
Posted 10 March 2017 - 06:15 PM
It's still up on the Nintendo site: https://store.ninten...ctId=prod840425
Unless you already tried to check out and it said OOS.
Posted 10 March 2017 - 08:39 PM
Trying to finish up my Wii U collection..... I have so many games, but I am thinking Captain Toad and Star Fox..................
Posted 10 March 2017 - 08:41 PM
Thanks OP. Those are some great prices. Too bad I already own the ones I really wanted.
I'm iffy on buying Tri-Force heroes and Mario Tennis, since I don't think I'll ever play them.
Posted 10 March 2017 - 08:55 PM
Those Wii U's are limit 5 per account so I think they have enough to go around.
Posted 11 March 2017 - 12:20 AM
Yeah but on there tax and shipping. They had them on ebay and I emailed nintendo ebay store and they replied basically saying they take into consideration what to put on their ebay store from request or something of the sort so who knows how many white ones they have. I do know they have now put a number on how many black wii u's they have left for ebay store which is now around a 1,000. 500 have sold in just the past few hours so they are going fast. I too know it's money I could put toward a switch later on & my launch wii u is still working & I can probably repair anything that goes wrong with it but still tempted because be nice to have not only a backup console but more importantly a backup gamepad.
Posted 11 March 2017 - 07:23 AM
Maybe I'm out of the loop on pricing, but wouldn't a backup gamepad be fairly easy to find for less than $200?
Posted 11 March 2017 - 01:14 PM
Grabbed Star Fox Zero. Thanks!
Posted 11 March 2017 - 04:34 PM
Posted 11 March 2017 - 04:36 PM
Gamepads refurbished have been selling on ebay for around $180.00. I got looking through 17 white ones that had sold & they only had 1 left. The most recent one they sold I think was over $200. They are selling the white 32gb consoles by themselves for around same price & the cables and stuff for around $50. Seems they are buying refurbs through nintendo & separating out the stuff and doubling their money. It gives me a good idea of how if I decide to order a white refurb through nintendo the condition which appears to be like new. $222 tax and all with 2 days shipping I know is a good deal but that would go a long way toward a switch & I do already have a wii u. That damn white wii u just looks so nice though I've always wanted one.
Posted 11 March 2017 - 04:42 PM
Posted 12 March 2017 - 04:17 AM
It's too bad Nintendo can't let people play their Wii U with just a pro controller. Tablet-less Wii U's on ebay go for peanuts, almost ALL the cost of the system stems from the tablet at this point. But the thing is no one, not even Nintendo has any regard for using it. Even in Zelda all tablet features were stripped down to ensure Switch users did not doubt they had the unequivocally superior version. What a waste of space and money.
Posted 12 March 2017 - 11:47 AM
Posted 12 March 2017 - 02:11 PM
I wish the online nintendo store would accept PayPal. I want a white wiiu unit but they are not on their eBay .
I emailed their ebay account asking them to consider putting them back up because they did have then on there a while back. They responded basically saying that they were always taking into account what people wanted on the ebay store or something along those lines. Save tax and shipping if they'd put them back on ebay. So I suggest email them and ask them to put them on there too maybe they will if they get a few emails requesting. I'm thinking they probably have very few white sets left is why they are not on ebay now but who knows.
Posted 12 March 2017 - 05:59 PM
Excellent deal for Star Fox Zero if you don't already have it - I grabbed Treasure Tracker. Meant to get this at BBY with a Target match months ago, didn't, and now I can get this for $15 out of pocket thanks to having some Paypal money.
Posted 13 March 2017 - 06:17 PM
I've been playing Zelda without the tablet and it works just fine. In fact, a lot of games I play, I only use the Pro controller.
Posted 14 March 2017 - 02:29 PM
You have to use the Wii U tablet for some tilt puzzles in Zelda though. I also use the Pro Controller, and love it...but I do usually dread having to use the tablet for the tilt puzzles.
Posted 14 March 2017 - 04:38 PM
I picked up a refurbished Wii U from Nintendo, installed custom firmware on it, and I don't regret it.
It's a no-brainer if you consider the fact that it's an NES, SNES, GB/GBC/GBA, TG16, SMS, Genesis, N64 (though emulation is shoddy on this one), Gamecube, and Wii too.
Posted 14 March 2017 - 05:51 PM
Yep. Which is extremely grating when the tablet is on the entire time you're playing and goes dead and you reach a shrine that REQUIRES it to make it past a puzzle. Welp, guess you're gonna have to charge it a few hours to progress first!!
Posted 14 March 2017 - 05:56 PM
I just keep it on the charge base and turn the display off. I've had to use it on two shrines so far, the hammer one & the maze. Sucks having to switch controllers. Hopefully there aren't a lot of those. I just don't like motion controls.
Posted 14 March 2017 - 08:35 PM
Posted 14 March 2017 - 09:27 PM
Well shipping is only a $5 difference if you go with standard shipping. And nintendo will tax you on ebay if your state is being taxed anyway from buying on their site. For example if i try to buy the black wii-u they selling on ebay now, they are taxing me.
Posted 14 March 2017 - 09:39 PM
I keep waffling on buying a refurb for backup. You have to figure these are mostly ones Nintendo had pulled off store shelves. I wish there would be some kind of eBay promo code for 15 or 25 off to push me over the edge. At 150-175 I would have bit already.
Posted 14 March 2017 - 09:47 PM
Can you play physical GameCube games on the wiiU?
it doesn't read the discs
Posted 14 March 2017 - 09:49 PM
Posted 14 March 2017 - 09:59 PM
No go on physical, as far as I know. You have to load them via Nintendont.