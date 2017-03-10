Nintendo Ebay Store Discounts

Posted 11 March 2017 - 04:34 PM

Posted this in another thread but thought I'd share here:



Just wanted to report back after ordering a refurbished black Wii U from Nintendo Ebay (to save on shipping) as well as a refurbished white system from the Nintendo store. Both units are packaged well and in pristine condition! The console, gamepad, cables, etc. were all in immaculate condition. The systems looked brand new. I couldn't find any evidence that they had been previously used. The Nintendo Land game case that came with the white system had already been opened but the game disc looks new. On the other hand, the game that came with the black system was brand new and sealed. I intend to hack the white one while the black will serve as a backup for my son's current black system that came as part of the MK8 bundle. It's my first time buying anything refurbed directly from Nintendo. And just like most of the positive reviews, I recommend it! If you're on the fence and don't want to pay the crazy prices for a new system on the secondary market, I suggest you jump in while these systems are still in stock at Nintendo. Also, I have several copies of Nintendo Land that I no longer need. PM me if interested.

