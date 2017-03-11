Jump to content

- - - - -

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker + amiibo (Wii U) - $20 at eBay

By omegafox84, Mar 11 2017 05:59 AM
nintendo wii u toad amiibo

#1 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted 11 March 2017 - 05:59 AM

direct from Nintendo with free shipping. limited quantities and going fast.

http://www.ebay.com/...osAAOSwB-1YwJD2





thanks to the original poster on GTZ, jdwooley.
 


#2 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted 11 March 2017 - 06:34 AM

https://www.cheapass.../#entry13658430

#3 omegafox84  

omegafox84

Posted 11 March 2017 - 07:03 AM

oh, i somehow managed to miss that topic. thanks for the heads up.

can a mod please delete this since there's already a topic which includes this deal? thank you.


#4 Nekroflame   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   50 Posts   Joined 6.4 Years Ago  

Nekroflame

Posted 11 March 2017 - 05:38 PM

Thank you posting a separate topic. I would've missed this sweet deal.

#5 icarusmight   What it do! CAGiversary!   891 Posts   Joined 10.3 Years Ago  

icarusmight

Posted 11 March 2017 - 05:53 PM

Thanks OP. Picked one up.

#6 freeza   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   75 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

freeza

Posted 14 March 2017 - 02:54 AM

Thanks for posting this.  

Been waiting for this price point for this game and it's direct from Nintendo.

 

Would've missed it on the other topic.

One day I will play this, I hope.


