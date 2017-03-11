direct from Nintendo with free shipping. limited quantities and going fast.
http://www.ebay.com/...osAAOSwB-1YwJD2
thanks to the original poster on GTZ, jdwooley.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker + amiibo (Wii U) - $20 at eBay
#1
Posted 11 March 2017 - 05:59 AM
direct from Nintendo with free shipping. limited quantities and going fast.
#2
Posted 11 March 2017 - 06:34 AM
#3
Posted 11 March 2017 - 07:03 AM
oh, i somehow managed to miss that topic. thanks for the heads up.
can a mod please delete this since there's already a topic which includes this deal? thank you.
#4 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 50 Posts Joined 6.4 Years Ago
Posted 11 March 2017 - 05:38 PM
- omegafox84 likes this
#5 What it do! CAGiversary! 891 Posts Joined 10.3 Years Ago
Posted 11 March 2017 - 05:53 PM
- LakersHater and omegafox84 like this
#6 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 75 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted 14 March 2017 - 02:54 AM
Thanks for posting this.
Been waiting for this price point for this game and it's direct from Nintendo.
Would've missed it on the other topic.
One day I will play this, I hope.
- omegafox84 likes this
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: nintendo, wii u, toad, amiibo
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L/R) Grey - $70.99 via Rakuten - Free S/H
Started by Timezones, 11 May 2017 Nintendo, Switch, Joy-Con
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Deal Requests & Advice →
New Wii U deals?
Started by BrolyB593, 04 May 2017 nintendo, help, wiiu
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Limited Edition New Nintendo 3DS XLs
Started by Irukandji, 30 Apr 2017 3ds, pikachu, galaxy, Nintendo and 1 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
(H) NIB WW Amiibo two pack, NIB OoT Link (W) SSB Toon Link, SSB Ganondorf or PayPal
Started by rocky9868, 29 Apr 2017 Amiibo, Zelda, Link
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Lowball Auctions →
Retrovidya's Lowball Everything Must Go-ball. [OVER]
Started by Retrovidya, 22 Apr 2017 lowball, games, Playstation Vita and 7 more...
|