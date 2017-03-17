Jump to content

* * - - - 7 votes

Nintendo Switch in stock at some stores YMMV

By Ferrari Racer, Mar 17 2017 11:04 PM

#1 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   5830 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:04 PM

Latest update: Best Buy will be holding units for May 21st ad.

 

Toys R Us will be getting units this week: https://www.polygon....h-buy-toys-r-us

 

-----

 

The Switch is here! And many of us are still struggling to find one D:

Let's help each other out!

Keep in mind if the price in these links are over retail it's a 3rd party seller.

NowInStock and Brickseek are options for finding info on stock, but it's not very accurate sometimes- http://www.nowinstock.net/

WALMART

Gray- https://www.walmart....y-Con/291008375

Neon- https://www.walmart....y-Con/714679279

BEST BUY

Gray- http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5670003

Neon- http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5670100

GAMESTOP

Gray- http://www.gamestop....-joy-con/141820

Neon- http://www.gamestop....-joy-con/141887

AMAZON

Gray- https://www.amazon.c...nintendo switch

Neon- https://www.amazon.c...ding=UTF8&psc=1

TARGET

Gray- http://www.target.co...on/-/A-52052007

Neon- http://www.target.co...on/-/A-52189185

Toys R Us

http://www.toysrus.c...&fd=&fv=2254197
 


#2 dorkyden   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   781 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

dorkyden

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:11 PM

so happy i sold my last one last nite!!!


#3 chuckinkc   Childish CAGbino CAGiversary!   1315 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

chuckinkc

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:14 PM

Sure. If you say so, Nintendo. 


#4 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:25 PM

1 per store with 10 being held for friends, family and replacements

#5 ck0  

ck0

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:34 PM

I just need to know the stock availablity of the Pro controller. Joycons just don't cut it.

#6 Sk   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   675 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

Sk

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:53 PM

I want a switch bad but you know they'll have a killer holiday bundle this bf. So torn.

#7 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 17 March 2017 - 11:54 PM

I just need to know the stock availablity of the Pro controller. Joycons just don't cut it.


Honestly, in my own opinion, it just depends on the game. I am having a blast with Zelda with my joycons. I do suspect that I'll need a pro controller for splatoon 2. I will also give that the benefit of the doubt just in case I can get used to it like with Zelda. I am leaning more toward the "I will need one" side, but as I have said before, $70 is a hard ass pill to swallow. I paid that much for my Elite Xbox One controller and this comes no where NEAR that value...

#8 Raw_Orangejuice  

Raw_Orangejuice

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:05 AM

Honestly, in my own opinion, it just depends on the game. I am having a blast with Zelda with my joycons. I do suspect that I'll need a pro controller for splatoon 2. I will also give that the benefit of the doubt just in case I can get used to it like with Zelda. I am leaning more toward the "I will need one" side, but as I have said before, $70 is a hard ass pill to swallow. I paid that much for my Elite Xbox One controller and this comes no where NEAR that value...

The issue is the syncing, unfortunately the pro controller is the only way you can have the best experience

#9 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:16 AM

The issue is the syncing, unfortunately the pro controller is the only way you can have the best experience


Oh ok. I haven't had a syncing issue. Only time I resync is when I go from handheld to tabletop mode. Just asks me to hit the L and R buttons and press A. Only time I have ever seen anything to do with syncing...

#10 ck0  

ck0

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:24 AM

Honestly, in my own opinion, it just depends on the game. I am having a blast with Zelda with my joycons. I do suspect that I'll need a pro controller for splatoon 2. I will also give that the benefit of the doubt just in case I can get used to it like with Zelda. I am leaning more toward the "I will need one" side, but as I have said before, $70 is a hard ass pill to swallow. I paid that much for my Elite Xbox One controller and this comes no where NEAR that value...

Zelda is what I am having issues with.  

 

The top buttons L/R are just too small for me.   The entire JoyCon feels entirely too small, especially the analog sticks.   When I'm playing the game there is a nagging feeling that I can control/play the game better with a properly sized controller.   I also am having issues losing response with the left joycon, and the dock/tablet is only 5 feet away.

 

Cost is definitely an issue but I feel that I can mitigate that with Gamestop's 50% trade boost towards Switch accessories, and no tax when using GS credit.  All Nintendo accessories are costly and I doubt they will reduce the price anytime soon.  May as well invest in one now for the only game I will likely play on the Switch until December.


#11 outrun78   this space for rent. CAGiversary!   1477 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

outrun78

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:38 AM

these things are hard to get? my gamestop had 3 of them today. 


#12 Super Sonic   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   405 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

Super Sonic

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:39 AM

I want a switch bad but you know they'll have a killer holiday bundle this bf. So torn.

I doubt it. When you have the fastest  selling system in your history and need to go so far as to double the pace of production to keep up with demand  I don't see Nintendo feeling the need for a bundle.  Now if it had stumbled out of the gate? Mario Kart Christmas bundle for $300, sure. But it didn't. If you want now I'd say buy it now as soon as you see stock.


#13 freshzen   Big Mon CAGiversary!   4384 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

freshzen

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:52 AM

Of course, I'm scheduled to be in the office at 10am on Wednesday when game stop opens.
#14 dav2sil  

dav2sil

Posted 18 March 2017 - 01:10 AM

Of course, I'm scheduled to be in the office at 10am on Wednesday when game stop opens.


Your voice sounds like your getting sick. 😉

#15 srviver104   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   48 Posts   Joined 12.1 Years Ago  

srviver104

Posted 18 March 2017 - 02:24 AM

I have no idea who to ask this..... nintendo switch are supposed to be rare? you can't get them in stores, yet the prices on ebay and on my local craigslist aren't very high, basically retail.... which doesn't make sense in regards to the law of supply and demand..... so anyone know why? people want the system, they just refuse to pay scalping prices?


#16 freshzen   Big Mon CAGiversary!   4384 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

freshzen

Posted 18 March 2017 - 02:39 AM

I have no idea who to ask this..... nintendo switch are supposed to be rare? you can't get them in stores, yet the prices on ebay and on my local craigslist aren't very high, basically retail.... which doesn't make sense in regards to the law of supply and demand..... so anyone know why? people want the system, they just refuse to pay scalping prices?

I have no idea what you're talking about. In my area they start around $440 on cl, and on eBay they seem to be going for $500ish. That an easy $100+ profit.
#17 tearsintherain  

tearsintherain

Posted 18 March 2017 - 03:37 AM

I have no idea who to ask this..... nintendo switch are supposed to be rare? you can't get them in stores, yet the prices on ebay and on my local craigslist aren't very high, basically retail.... which doesn't make sense in regards to the law of supply and demand..... so anyone know why? people want the system, they just refuse to pay scalping prices?

demand is there for MSRP but not so much above that.  Most of the people who REALLY wanted to play BOTW on the switch got one at release, while there are a few who still want one there are very, very few who will pay $500+

 

I mean there are nearly 12k listings for it on eBay, a quick look shows ~20 selling an hour or ~400 a day (lot fewer sales in the off hours), which means it would take 30 days to simply exhaust the switch supply thats currently just on eBay, not to mention more going up all the time.  A LOT are selling for $400-450 or so too, which after eBay fees and taxes is really just a $30-60 profit.  

 

We also already have seen reports now that more switches are going to be available at gamestop on Mar 22, at Target and Walmart around that same time, and Nintendo is going to produce 16m switches in the next 12 months, up from original estimate of 8m (they have sold a little under 2m so far).  So sure, there are definitely people who want it NOW and will pay whatever, but that pool of people is shrinking fast and will more or less be gone soon as switches start flooding the channels once manufacturing catches up.

https://www.wsj.com/...sole-1489728545


#18 IronChariot   In My Country There Is Problem CAGiversary!   2758 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

IronChariot

Posted 18 March 2017 - 03:59 AM

My Switch had defective Wi-Fi (very slow speeds on multiple routers 2.6mbps on an N and 50mbps on an AC when my phone would get 50 on the former and 230mbps on the latter), so I had to return it. I didn't play games on it so I don't know if my joy con and the extra joy con I purchased have de-syncing issues. I already have an opened copy of Zelda and planned on buying a replacement system when available at Best Buy (due to having lots of reward certificates), but given all the issues with the launch systems, I wonder if I should wait until Mario is released and hope things get ironed out. I wanted to play Zelda and Mario Kart 8 battle mode, but getting stuck with another defective unit that I couldn't sell down the line (if they make multiple iterations like the DS) would suck.


#19 WizardofPeace  

WizardofPeace

Posted 18 March 2017 - 11:32 AM

these things are hard to get? my gamestop had 3 of them today. 

Last time i was in my local Bestbuy they had about 10, though my Walmart was sold out.


#20 thegame956   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   525 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

thegame956

Posted 18 March 2017 - 11:47 AM

Can't wait for their hardware devision to go out of business, so they can make Mario games on my Xbox and ps4.

#21 Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:18 PM

Zelda is what I am having issues with.  
 
The top buttons L/R are just too small for me.   The entire JoyCon feels entirely too small, especially the analog sticks.   When I'm playing the game there is a nagging feeling that I can control/play the game better with a properly sized controller.   I also am having issues losing response with the left joycon, and the dock/tablet is only 5 feet away.
 
Cost is definitely an issue but I feel that I can mitigate that with Gamestop's 50% trade boost towards Switch accessories, and no tax when using GS credit.  All Nintendo accessories are costly and I doubt they will reduce the price anytime soon.  May as well invest in one now for the only game I will likely play on the Switch until December.


I've had 0 issues playing zelda on my wii u.

#22 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 18 March 2017 - 12:28 PM

Switch is selling, makes some people really angry when Nintendo does well.  :-


#23 enso88  

enso88

Posted 18 March 2017 - 01:12 PM

Think they'll sell out again? If so,how fast? Because I won't get paid until the 25th :(

#24 sunrat39   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   29 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

sunrat39

Posted 18 March 2017 - 01:16 PM

Can't wait for their hardware devision to go out of business, so they can make Mario games on my Xbox and ps4.


Haha. Yea right.


#25 GizmoGC   I love Cheese CAGiversary!   12286 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

GizmoGC

Posted 18 March 2017 - 01:39 PM

Can't wait for their hardware devision to go out of business, so they can make Mario games on my Xbox and ps4.

 

never going to happen little guy.


#26 Umyhoneycomb  

Umyhoneycomb

Posted 18 March 2017 - 02:30 PM

Selling my Xbox to get a switch, it seems as Zelda shits on all of the Xbox games.

#27 Retroxcellance   Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary!   1024 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

Retroxcellance

Posted 18 March 2017 - 02:37 PM

demand is there for MSRP but not so much above that.  Most of the people who REALLY wanted to play BOTW on the switch got one at release, while there are a few who still want one there are very, very few who will pay $500+

 

I mean there are nearly 12k listings for it on eBay, a quick look shows ~20 selling an hour or ~400 a day (lot fewer sales in the off hours), which means it would take 30 days to simply exhaust the switch supply thats currently just on eBay, not to mention more going up all the time.  A LOT are selling for $400-450 or so too, which after eBay fees and taxes is really just a $30-60 profit.  

 

We also already have seen reports now that more switches are going to be available at gamestop on Mar 22, at Target and Walmart around that same time, and Nintendo is going to produce 16m switches in the next 12 months, up from original estimate of 8m (they have sold a little under 2m so far).  So sure, there are definitely people who want it NOW and will pay whatever, but that pool of people is shrinking fast and will more or less be gone soon as switches start flooding the channels once manufacturing catches up.

https://www.wsj.com/...sole-1489728545

I guess that means resources will be devoted to the switch now instead of cranking out more nes classics


#28 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   5825 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 18 March 2017 - 03:41 PM

Selling my Xbox to get a switch, it seems as Zelda shits on all of the Xbox games.


I just finished the main dungeons, it's a pretty decent game but I felt like the witcher 3 was easily better at this point.

That said, I keep my Xbox for media and playing gears 4 with friends. There's no point in one since everything is coming to PC now.

Also I kinda want a Switch, but playing Zelda on Wii U. With nothing else really on the horizon for awhile, I may just wait. I dunno.
#29 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   10920 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted 18 March 2017 - 03:57 PM

I just finished the main dungeons, it's a pretty decent game but I felt like the witcher 3 was easily better at this point.

That said, I keep my Xbox for media and playing gears 4 with friends. There's no point in one since everything is coming to PC now.

Also I kinda want a Switch, but playing Zelda on Wii U. With nothing else really on the horizon for awhile, I may just wait. I dunno.


I feel you. I just beat zelda last night and I was like "we'll now what".

At least there is the splatoon 2 test fire end of the month.

Mario kart next month but I played a lot of the wii u one so not sure if I'll get.

#30 Umyhoneycomb  

Umyhoneycomb

Posted 18 March 2017 - 04:09 PM

I just finished the main dungeons, it's a pretty decent game but I felt like the witcher 3 was easily better at this point.

That said, I keep my Xbox for media and playing gears 4 with friends. There's no point in one since everything is coming to PC now.

Also I kinda want a Switch, but playing Zelda on Wii U. With nothing else really on the horizon for awhile, I may just wait. I dunno.


I agree, but I use my PS4 so much more than the Xbox. I don't think I've turned it on since the end of Dec. It seems as if the Xbox is an oversized paperweight.
