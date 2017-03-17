Nintendo Switch in stock at some stores YMMV

Posted 18 March 2017 - 03:37 AM

I have no idea who to ask this..... nintendo switch are supposed to be rare? you can't get them in stores, yet the prices on ebay and on my local craigslist aren't very high, basically retail.... which doesn't make sense in regards to the law of supply and demand..... so anyone know why? people want the system, they just refuse to pay scalping prices?

demand is there for MSRP but not so much above that. Most of the people who REALLY wanted to play BOTW on the switch got one at release, while there are a few who still want one there are very, very few who will pay $500+

I mean there are nearly 12k listings for it on eBay, a quick look shows ~20 selling an hour or ~400 a day (lot fewer sales in the off hours), which means it would take 30 days to simply exhaust the switch supply thats currently just on eBay, not to mention more going up all the time. A LOT are selling for $400-450 or so too, which after eBay fees and taxes is really just a $30-60 profit.

We also already have seen reports now that more switches are going to be available at gamestop on Mar 22, at Target and Walmart around that same time, and Nintendo is going to produce 16m switches in the next 12 months, up from original estimate of 8m (they have sold a little under 2m so far). So sure, there are definitely people who want it NOW and will pay whatever, but that pool of people is shrinking fast and will more or less be gone soon as switches start flooding the channels once manufacturing catches up.

