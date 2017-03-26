Jump to content

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* - - - - 4 votes

Target bargain bin YMMV

By ThaCrisis, Mar 26 2017 12:44 AM

#1 ThaCrisis  

ThaCrisis

Posted 26 March 2017 - 12:44 AM

$6 PS4
Life is Strange
Homefront: The Revolution
Mirrors Edge: Catalyst
WWE 2K16

$3 PS4
Battleborn

Plus more...

#2 CrewShadow  

CrewShadow

Posted 26 March 2017 - 12:46 AM

Interesting

#3 FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted 26 March 2017 - 12:46 AM

Top thread NA

#4 srac84  

srac84

Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:01 AM

yes saw mirrors edge catalyst on clearance for 9.98 a few days ago maybe they started a bargain bin? i think there was also geometry wars and some other just dance/just sing shovelware


#5 ThaCrisis  

ThaCrisis

Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:17 AM

Just sing was there as well. One piece burning blood, rock band 4 disc only, the peanuts game, transformers devastation, and Zen pinball marvel vol 1, Ghostbusters, and some other stuff I can't remember off the top of my head.

#6 FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:20 AM

Old news. It's called the Target Clearance thread, already exists, Nothing to see here.

#7 MR_E  

MR_E

Posted 26 March 2017 - 02:02 AM

I wonder if the bin is store specific.  I was just at my Target last night, and those games were on the normal clearance shelf for $9.98.


#8 Zimmy  

Zimmy

Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:33 PM

Mine had Tony Hawk 5 ($19.99,$24.99) PS4 and Xbox One.

Good luck with that.
#9 outrun78  

outrun78

Posted 26 March 2017 - 02:13 PM

i will check my my local target today as  i will be up that way


#10 zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 26 March 2017 - 08:05 PM

Are bargain bin prices national? I assumed it was manager's discretion.

 

None of my local Targets even have bargain bins. Just the locker where new-ish games are kept and shelves with older titles that have had MSRP cuts. There's occasionally a game with a clearance sticker on the shelf.


#11 outrun78  

outrun78

Posted 26 March 2017 - 08:47 PM

Are bargain bin prices national? I assumed it was manager's discretion.

 

None of my local Targets even have bargain bins. Just the locker where new-ish games are kept and shelves with older titles that have had MSRP cuts. There's occasionally a game with a clearance sticker on the shelf.

this sums it exactly at mine. no clearance bin to be seen


#12 Sonicyogurt  

Sonicyogurt

Posted 26 March 2017 - 09:08 PM

The store down the road from me didn't have them in a bin, exactly.  It was on part of an endcap facing the TVs, separate from the $29.99 standee.


#13 Dashey10  

Dashey10

Posted 26 March 2017 - 10:12 PM

Mine had Tony Hawk 5 ($19.99,$24.99) PS4 and Xbox One.

Good luck with that.

Mine has it on clearance for $35.


#14 ItachiUchiha  

ItachiUchiha

Posted 26 March 2017 - 11:51 PM

Hrmm not going to bother visiting mine

 

Stores near me rarely participate in any sort of Clearance ideals, much less clearances on games...

Their idea of clearance here is to mark something down by $2 and then put up huge signs that say *CLEARANCE*...

 

Silly Cali


#15 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted 27 March 2017 - 12:03 AM

I haven't visit a Target store since mid January but I'm gonna see if they have Mirrors Edge cause I missed the PSN sale for $10 last month.


#16 VidgamesgivemeA_D_D  

VidgamesgivemeA_D_D

Posted 27 March 2017 - 01:27 AM

Mine has it on clearance for $35.

That is a great deal. I mean, we're talking about the best game in a legendary series. I'd ask if I could pay $60. 


#17 romeogbs19  

romeogbs19

Posted 27 March 2017 - 01:38 AM

target clearances are YMMV - they're not universal, and can vary widely.

 

never seen a bargain bin in any target i've visited.


#18 EMJP23  

EMJP23

Posted 27 March 2017 - 02:10 AM

The Targets in my area have Mirror's Edge on clearance for $9.98, but only for PS4.

#19 chriscarrillo42  

chriscarrillo42

Posted 27 March 2017 - 02:44 AM

I just got an official Nintendo Switch Car Charger for $12.99! Not sure why there are 2 on their site. But they are the same thing (I think) But enjoy target matching target prices. :) I had them match the one originally $19.99

You can find it both on the app and website

http://www.target.co...er/-/A-52166932

#20 Corgstradamus  

Corgstradamus

Posted 27 March 2017 - 05:03 AM

target clearances are YMMV - they're not universal, and can vary widely.

 

never seen a bargain bin in any target i've visited.

This one does seem to be pretty widespread compared to the past. I've seen the same games on clearance at 3 different targets which rarely have anything on clearance. Also, people all over the country have been talking about this in the Target clearance thread for awhile. 


#21 Sean Price  

Sean Price

Posted 27 March 2017 - 06:59 PM

Hrmm not going to bother visiting mine

 

Stores near me rarely participate in any sort of Clearance ideals, much less clearances on games...

Their idea of clearance here is to mark something down by $2 and then put up huge signs that say *CLEARANCE*...

 

Silly Cali

SILLY WABBIT..

 

jus BRICKSEEK it dude, then you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own abode..

 

 

 

:ps4:
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst 207-34-1264
Life is Strange 207-34-2991
Geometry Wars 3 207-34-1632 $19.99 -> $9.98
Homefront: The Revolution 207-34-0110 
Batman: The Telltale Series 207-34-1626
Dragonball Xenoverse 207-34-1102
Battleborn 207-34-1200
Werewolves Within 207-34-0200 $29.99 -> $14.98
 
 

#22 ItachiUchiha  

ItachiUchiha

Posted 28 March 2017 - 02:55 AM

 

SILLY WABBIT..

 

jus BRICKSEEK it dude, then you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own abode..

 

 

 

:ps4:
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst 207-34-1264
Life is Strange 207-34-2991
Geometry Wars 3 207-34-1632 $19.99 -> $9.98
Homefront: The Revolution 207-34-0110 
Batman: The Telltale Series 207-34-1626
Dragonball Xenoverse 207-34-1102
Battleborn 207-34-1200
Werewolves Within 207-34-0200 $29.99 -> $14.98
 
 

 

Thanks for the SKU/prices (Nothing near me haha)

 

Thanks though :)


#23 Jurai  

Jurai

Posted 28 March 2017 - 02:56 AM

Still haven't found life is strange, brick seek showed five at the one I was at but none to be seen, sigh

#24 Ratmonkey  

Ratmonkey

Posted 28 March 2017 - 08:15 AM

Still haven't found life is strange, brick seek showed five at the one I was at but none to be seen, sigh


Did you check the self scan? Input the dcpi and it will tell you quantity and location. If you don't see it in that location, grab an associate and tell them the dcpi and have them look it up.

#25 postaboy  

postaboy

Posted 28 March 2017 - 09:20 AM

Batman & Mirrors Edge came up $19.99 each for me :(


#26 Dreamcastguy  

Dreamcastguy

Posted 28 March 2017 - 04:06 PM

Mirrors Edge: Catalyst was in stock for 9.99.  I bought it.


