Target bargain bin YMMV
Posted 26 March 2017 - 12:44 AM
Life is Strange
Homefront: The Revolution
Mirrors Edge: Catalyst
WWE 2K16
$3 PS4
Battleborn
Plus more...
Posted 26 March 2017 - 12:46 AM
Posted 26 March 2017 - 12:46 AM
#4
Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:01 AM
yes saw mirrors edge catalyst on clearance for 9.98 a few days ago maybe they started a bargain bin? i think there was also geometry wars and some other just dance/just sing shovelware
Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:17 AM
Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:20 AM
Posted 26 March 2017 - 02:02 AM
I wonder if the bin is store specific. I was just at my Target last night, and those games were on the normal clearance shelf for $9.98.
Posted 26 March 2017 - 01:33 PM
Good luck with that.
Posted 26 March 2017 - 02:13 PM
i will check my my local target today as i will be up that way
Posted 26 March 2017 - 08:05 PM
Are bargain bin prices national? I assumed it was manager's discretion.
None of my local Targets even have bargain bins. Just the locker where new-ish games are kept and shelves with older titles that have had MSRP cuts. There's occasionally a game with a clearance sticker on the shelf.
Posted 26 March 2017 - 08:47 PM
this sums it exactly at mine. no clearance bin to be seen
Posted 26 March 2017 - 09:08 PM
The store down the road from me didn't have them in a bin, exactly. It was on part of an endcap facing the TVs, separate from the $29.99 standee.
Posted 26 March 2017 - 10:12 PM
Mine had Tony Hawk 5 ($19.99,$24.99) PS4 and Xbox One.
Good luck with that.
Mine has it on clearance for $35.
Posted 26 March 2017 - 11:51 PM
Hrmm not going to bother visiting mine
Stores near me rarely participate in any sort of Clearance ideals, much less clearances on games...
Their idea of clearance here is to mark something down by $2 and then put up huge signs that say *CLEARANCE*...
Silly Cali
Posted 27 March 2017 - 12:03 AM
I haven't visit a Target store since mid January but I'm gonna see if they have Mirrors Edge cause I missed the PSN sale for $10 last month.
Posted 27 March 2017 - 01:27 AM
Mine has it on clearance for $35.
That is a great deal. I mean, we're talking about the best game in a legendary series. I'd ask if I could pay $60.
Posted 27 March 2017 - 01:38 AM
target clearances are YMMV - they're not universal, and can vary widely.
never seen a bargain bin in any target i've visited.
Posted 27 March 2017 - 02:10 AM
Posted 27 March 2017 - 02:44 AM
You can find it both on the app and website
http://www.target.co...er/-/A-52166932
Posted 27 March 2017 - 05:03 AM
This one does seem to be pretty widespread compared to the past. I've seen the same games on clearance at 3 different targets which rarely have anything on clearance. Also, people all over the country have been talking about this in the Target clearance thread for awhile.
Posted 27 March 2017 - 06:59 PM
Hrmm not going to bother visiting mine
Stores near me rarely participate in any sort of Clearance ideals, much less clearances on games...
Their idea of clearance here is to mark something down by $2 and then put up huge signs that say *CLEARANCE*...
Silly Cali
SILLY WABBIT..
jus BRICKSEEK it dude, then you don't even have to leave the comfort of your own abode..
Posted 28 March 2017 - 02:55 AM
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst 207-34-1264Life is Strange 207-34-2991Geometry Wars 3 207-34-1632 $19.99 -> $9.98Homefront: The Revolution 207-34-0110Batman: The Telltale Series 207-34-1626Dragonball Xenoverse 207-34-1102Battleborn 207-34-1200Werewolves Within 207-34-0200 $29.99 -> $14.98
Thanks for the SKU/prices (Nothing near me haha)
Thanks though
Posted 28 March 2017 - 02:56 AM
Posted 28 March 2017 - 08:15 AM
Still haven't found life is strange, brick seek showed five at the one I was at but none to be seen, sigh
Did you check the self scan? Input the dcpi and it will tell you quantity and location. If you don't see it in that location, grab an associate and tell them the dcpi and have them look it up.
Posted 28 March 2017 - 09:20 AM
Batman & Mirrors Edge came up $19.99 each for me :(
Posted 28 March 2017 - 04:06 PM
Mirrors Edge: Catalyst was in stock for 9.99. I bought it.