CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Dragon Quest VII - $29.99, GS Clearance - YMMV?

By ilpalazzo150, Mar 30 2017 10:36 AM

ilpalazzo150  

ilpalazzo150

Posted 30 March 2017 - 10:36 AM

Stopped into my local Gamestop last night just to browse. Right at the 3DS games, their display copy of DQ7 was labeled with a yellow clearance sticker for 10 bucks off. They actually sold me a sealed copy, too.

Not sure if this was just for my store or not, so I've added in a "YMMV" just in case.
My Trade List

"I'm sick of following my dreams, man. I'm just gonna ask where they're going and hook up with them later." - Mitch Hedburg

cyko  

cyko

Posted 30 March 2017 - 11:25 AM

http://www.gamestop....ten-past/126794

 

Nope, not YMMV. It's even the same price to order online. Occasionally, the clearance prices are temporary, but it should be the same price everywhere. Good catch, OP.


Retroxcellance  

Retroxcellance

Posted 30 March 2017 - 12:30 PM

http://www.gamestop....ten-past/126794

 

Nope, not YMMV. It's even the same price to order online. Occasionally, the clearance prices are temporary, but it should be the same price everywhere. Good catch, OP.

In classic GameStop fashion, the preowned version is $37.99.  :applause:


DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 30 March 2017 - 01:22 PM

Love this game!! Playing it now and I like it a lot.

SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 30 March 2017 - 02:25 PM

In classic GameStop fashion, the preowned version is $37.99.  :applause:

With things like this, they'd rather get rid of the new copies at a cheaper price and free up store/warehouse space. As a former employee, Nintendo games rarely if EVER get "Sku Converted". That is when a new game they stop selling new, and all new copies are opened and marked as pre-owned. A LOT of games that are not new indie or games that didnt sell well after awhile show up "pre-owned" at stores that were sku converted at the warehouse to have more in the field at varying prices.


Alexpguy  

Alexpguy

Posted 30 March 2017 - 11:58 PM

Amazon has it PM

https://www.amazon.c...zOTL&ref=plSrch

$5 Collector - Highlighting Good Games at Great Prices Anyone Can Find

Jake-McCall  

Jake-McCall

Posted 31 March 2017 - 12:12 AM

This game is also available PRE-OWNED at BB.com with free shipping for $26.99 GCU, for those who don't mind buying pre-owned. 


