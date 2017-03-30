Dragon Quest VII - $29.99, GS Clearance - YMMV?

Posted 30 March 2017 - 02:25 PM

In classic GameStop fashion, the preowned version is $37.99.

With things like this, they'd rather get rid of the new copies at a cheaper price and free up store/warehouse space. As a former employee, Nintendo games rarely if EVER get "Sku Converted". That is when a new game they stop selling new, and all new copies are opened and marked as pre-owned. A LOT of games that are not new indie or games that didnt sell well after awhile show up "pre-owned" at stores that were sku converted at the warehouse to have more in the field at varying prices.