Dragon Quest VII - $29.99, GS Clearance - YMMV?
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 154 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted 30 March 2017 - 10:36 AM
Not sure if this was just for my store or not, so I've added in a "YMMV" just in case.
"I'm sick of following my dreams, man. I'm just gonna ask where they're going and hook up with them later." - Mitch Hedburg
#2 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 260 Posts Joined 11.8 Years Ago
Posted 30 March 2017 - 11:25 AM
http://www.gamestop....ten-past/126794
Nope, not YMMV. It's even the same price to order online. Occasionally, the clearance prices are temporary, but it should be the same price everywhere. Good catch, OP.
#3 Billy "Big Bang" Blitz CAGiversary! 1024 Posts Joined 2.8 Years Ago
Posted 30 March 2017 - 12:30 PM
http://www.gamestop....ten-past/126794
Nope, not YMMV. It's even the same price to order online. Occasionally, the clearance prices are temporary, but it should be the same price everywhere. Good catch, OP.
In classic GameStop fashion, the preowned version is $37.99.
- Dwapook likes this
#4
Posted 30 March 2017 - 01:22 PM
- detectiveconan16 likes this
#5
Posted 30 March 2017 - 02:25 PM
In classic GameStop fashion, the preowned version is $37.99.
With things like this, they'd rather get rid of the new copies at a cheaper price and free up store/warehouse space. As a former employee, Nintendo games rarely if EVER get "Sku Converted". That is when a new game they stop selling new, and all new copies are opened and marked as pre-owned. A LOT of games that are not new indie or games that didnt sell well after awhile show up "pre-owned" at stores that were sku converted at the warehouse to have more in the field at varying prices.
#6
Posted 30 March 2017 - 11:58 PM
https://www.amazon.c...zOTL&ref=plSrch
#7
Posted 31 March 2017 - 12:12 AM
This game is also available PRE-OWNED at BB.com with free shipping for $26.99 GCU, for those who don't mind buying pre-owned.