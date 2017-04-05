Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroes (3DS) - $14.97 NEW at Gamestop

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:18 PM

Will probably pick it up later, price is low enough for a Zelda game anyways.





It is a great game, multiplayer. Single player it is a little rough, because not having independently controlled links makes thing a bit difficult. Still fun, but it is definitely meant to be a three player game. Best enjoyed locally, because the communication system is limited, and online you can run into people that prefer to troll others and not help. I had a great time playing it using download play with my two sons. You only need one copy, but only the master can make multiple outfits (which are helpful).

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.

Well, that isn't always true either. Some of those gutted copies can be checked out and played by employees (if they still allow that).

I didn't mind re-shrink wrapped games back when they allowed you to return games you did not like. As long as they were still in perfect shape, that was ok given the benefit. It also resulted in more sales, because people didn't feel screwed if a game turned out shitty. They don't allow that anymore obviously, but the practice of opening copies still remains. If an opened game is "new" as far as they are concerned, it should be returnable as "new". They should have long ago invested in plastic prisons like all the rest of the retailers so it wouldn't be necessary. If I am paying full price (which is almost always the case at Gamestop), I want an un-opened one - and specify that. I've walked away without purchase when they tell me they don't have any.