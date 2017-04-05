Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroes (3DS) - $14.97 NEW at Gamestop

By Josef, Apr 05 2017 12:56 PM

#1 Josef   Touched the dead CAGiversary!   9877 Posts   Joined 13.2 Years Ago  

Josef

Posted 05 April 2017 - 12:56 PM

I did a search and didn't see this posted yet.  Legend of Zelda: Triforce Heroes had a recent price drop to $14.97 NEW.

 

http://www.gamestop....e-heroes/122852

 

Search your local stores if you don't want to pay for shipping or try coupon code SAVER for free shipping over $25.

 

Be aware that the product may (and likely will) be "Gamestop-new,"  which means that it has already been opened, even if you order from the website.


#2 Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted 05 April 2017 - 02:42 PM

Price match bestbuy. Just call and give them the sku or show them on your phone in store.

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=8473014

 

Dont give lamestop your money. BB youll get a actual new and sealed copy, and the points for the much better rewards points instead of lamestops shit points. And you wont feed the giant shit machine that lamestop is.


#3 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 05 April 2017 - 02:52 PM

Price match bestbuy. Just call and give them the sku or show them on your phone in store.

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=8473014

 

Dont give lamestop your money. BB youll get a actual new and sealed copy, and the points for the much better rewards points instead of lamestops shit points. And you wont feed the giant shit machine that lamestop is.

Someone's opinion doesn't mean everyone should do that. I have no issue with Gamestop in my area. Most of the copies GS stores have (in my area at least) are still sealed entirely. Your response is entirely opinion and biased and salty.


#4 sabanoo   I like pie. CAGiversary!   2189 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

sabanoo

Posted 05 April 2017 - 03:05 PM

Most of the copies GS stores have (in my area at least) are still sealed entirely.

Where is this fantastical place!?


#5 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 05 April 2017 - 03:33 PM

Ya my game stop always tries to sell opened games as new. I've argued if they are opened they aren't new, it did no good. Usually I try to get games from best buy with gcu or Pm gamestop if they have a better price.
Using Tapatalk

#6 RoninChaos   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

RoninChaos

Posted 05 April 2017 - 03:48 PM

You can call bestbuy and price match?
I don't mean to sound cold, or cruel, or vicious... but I am so it comes out that way.
-Bill Hicks.

I'm your Huckleberry

#7 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 05 April 2017 - 07:18 PM

Someone's opinion doesn't mean everyone should do that. I have no issue with Gamestop in my area. Most of the copies GS stores have (in my area at least) are still sealed entirely. Your response is entirely opinion and biased and salty.

 

Where is this fantastical place!?

 

 

Be aware that the product may (and likely will) be "Gamestop-new,"  which means that it has already been opened, even if you order from the website.

 

I've never seen a store have more than one unsealed copy of a game.  Whenever I get one, after spending a few minutes searching the drawers, the employees always say "It's the last copy, I'm sorry it's not sealed.  Do you still want it?"  They're supposed to open one copy so they can display the case.  The rest of them are sealed.  The whole "Gamestop opens up all of their new games!" argument is old, tired, and incorrect.


#8 benjamouth   Thanks Larry Davis for the sig !! CAGiversary!   7514 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

benjamouth

Posted 05 April 2017 - 07:46 PM

You can call bestbuy and price match?

Probably but you won't get the GCU discount on top of the price match.


OuN33jx.png


the+Woodmeister.pngr3jm5K2gQUCv3J-E0gqcBQ2.gif

 

 

#9 keyblader1985   Wait, what? CAGiversary!   2477 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

keyblader1985

Posted 05 April 2017 - 09:12 PM

I wasn't all that interested in this or Hyrule Warriors, but the price is right.

#10 CookieMonster156   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   571 Posts   Joined 6.0 Years Ago  

CookieMonster156

Posted 05 April 2017 - 10:41 PM

Thanks,OP. Price matched it to Best Buy through chat. Im guarnteed to have a non-opened copy with them.

#11 blackbeard4886   The Keeper of Flip Sheets CAGiversary!   2437 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

blackbeard4886

Posted 05 April 2017 - 11:08 PM

Someone's opinion doesn't mean everyone should do that. I have no issue with Gamestop in my area. Most of the copies GS stores have (in my area at least) are still sealed entirely. Your response is entirely opinion and biased and salty.

Doesn't help that he is banned from GS as well.


Gamestop/Best Buy/Redbox/GameFly Flip & Boomerang Spreadsheet

 animated-arrow-image-0039.gifFlip & Boomerang Spreadsheet Link animated-arrow-image-0040.gif

Ghetto Gamestop Brickseek Spreadsheet

 

#12 justadude  

justadude

Posted 06 April 2017 - 12:31 AM

What is this?

#13 Tauro_Fc  

Tauro_Fc

Posted 07 April 2017 - 10:55 AM

Hardly anybody biting on this, I wonder why.

#14 Robert5758   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   98 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

Robert5758

Posted 07 April 2017 - 11:56 AM

This game is actually worth it at that price... I had a lot of fun with it at launch but don't think I even made it halfway through it.  I would be down to team up and run through some dungeons if anyone wants.


3DS FC: 4098-2874-8272
Xbox Live: Robert5758

#15 theking_13  

theking_13

Posted 07 April 2017 - 12:05 PM

Will probably pick it up later, price is low enough for a Zelda game anyways.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro

th3king_13.png

#16 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 07 April 2017 - 03:24 PM

Ya my game stop always tries to sell opened games as new. I've argued if they are opened they aren't new, it did no good. Usually I try to get games from best buy with gcu or Pm gamestop if they have a better price.

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.


#17 Dragonaxe3   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   313 Posts   Joined 6.8 Years Ago  

Dragonaxe3

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:06 PM

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.



Except they've sold me 'new' games opened and without the case. I knew the guy, so he gave me used price, but that's how they peddle it. Unacceptable in any other form of retail.

That condom's good, it may not be wrapped, but it's never been on anyone's dick, full price.

That bacon may be unwrapped and laying on the counter, but it's never been licked, so clearly I should charge new price.

Even Walmart marks items down that are clearly not presentable.

Dragonaxe3.png

 

 

fs_overall.png

#18 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:10 PM

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.

Okay, go list something as New on Amazon or Ebay but send it opened without specifically marking it as such. See how it goes.


#19 DarthPwner  

DarthPwner

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:11 PM

Except they've sold me 'new' games opened and without the case. I knew the guy, so he gave me used price, but that's how they peddle it. Unacceptable in any other form of retail.

That condom's good, it may not be wrapped, but it's never been on anyone's dick, full price.

That bacon may be unwrapped and laying on the counter, but it's never been licked, so clearly I should charge new price.

Even Walmart marks items down that are clearly not presentable.



The condom > dick analogy made me spit my mashed potatoes onto a co-worker I've never even spoken to... Talk about an awkward apology... But damn that was some funny shit.

#20 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:17 PM

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.

So if I buy a wrapped game from gamestop open it and don't play it I can return it for a refund? Because what your telling me is for gamestop it's still "new".
Using Tapatalk

#21 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1387 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:18 PM

Will probably pick it up later, price is low enough for a Zelda game anyways.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro

It is a great game, multiplayer.  Single player it is a little rough, because not having independently controlled links makes thing a bit difficult.  Still fun, but it is definitely meant to be a three player game.  Best enjoyed locally, because the communication system is limited, and online you can run into people that prefer to troll others and not help.  I had a great time playing it using download play with my two sons.  You only need one copy, but only the master can make multiple outfits (which are helpful).

 

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.

Well, that isn't always true either.  Some of those gutted copies can be checked out and played by employees (if they still allow that).

 

I didn't mind re-shrink wrapped games back when they allowed you to return games you did not like.  As long as they were still in perfect shape, that was ok given the benefit.  It also resulted in more sales, because people didn't feel screwed if a game turned out shitty.  They don't allow that anymore obviously, but the practice of opening copies still remains.  If an opened game is "new" as far as they are concerned, it should be returnable as "new".  They should have long ago invested in plastic prisons like all the rest of the retailers so it wouldn't be necessary.  If I am paying full price (which is almost always the case at Gamestop), I want an un-opened one - and specify that.  I've walked away without purchase when they tell me they don't have any.


#22 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1784 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted 07 April 2017 - 04:36 PM

Gamestop sells games that are opened and on display as new?  Call the press!  :wall:

 

I don't know why people still feel the need to argue about this issue.  It's been around pretty much as long as GS and was standard practice in some of the stores they merged with or bought out.    Making a stink to someone working at the store isn't going to do anything but raise blood pressures for no reason what so ever.  I find it easier to just be polite to the people working at GS.  If they don't have what I want in the condition I want then I'll check another store.

 

As for Zelda TH, this is a solid price.  I bought this with the intent that I would play the game with my kids when it hit $20.  Nicely by checking the gs website I found a store that showed they had it in stock and I was able to get it sealed.  Using the site may help narrow the search if you want to get this sealed.  I actually bought it with the intent to open, but I don't open games until I'm ready to play them because sometimes I change my mind and end up just selling games off.


loading_icon.150d3a5a.gifLoading...

#23 defpally   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1387 Posts   Joined 7.1 Years Ago  

defpally

Posted 07 April 2017 - 06:12 PM

I'm not suggesting to not be "polite".  But, if the employee presents you an opened copy as "new", you can ask them if the game can be returned for full even if played since it is already opened or simply tell them you do not want an opened copy and if they do not have an unopened one you would prefer to buy elsewhere.  That does not require bashing them or giving them a hard time.  In fact if you are nice about it then they are more likely to let their manager/DM know (if it happens a lot) about lost sales numbers and potentially move the needle.  If you are a jerk, they will simply wave you off ass an asshole.


#24 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 07 April 2017 - 07:22 PM

So if I buy a wrapped game from gamestop open it and don't play it I can return it for a refund? Because what your telling me is for gamestop it's still "new".

No because then they cant guarantee the customer didnt play it. And that rule isnt gamestop. Its everywhere. At the store level they cant guarantee it.


#25 PapaSlaughter  

PapaSlaughter

Posted 07 April 2017 - 07:25 PM

No because then they cant guarantee the customer didnt play it. And that rule isnt gamestop. Its everywhere. At the store level they cant guarantee it.

I can't guarantee their's hasn't been played either. My wife worked for gamestop and the employees would "rent" the games
Using Tapatalk

#26 abbabaab   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   1682 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

abbabaab

Posted 07 April 2017 - 07:31 PM

Because that's not correct. New doesn't mean wrapped in plastic. New means not played.

GS shill confirmed


#27 twztid13   Infinite backlog CAGiversary!   7473 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

twztid13

Posted 07 April 2017 - 09:38 PM

Gamestop sells games that are opened and on display as new?  Call the press!  :wall:

 

I don't know why people still feel the need to argue about this issue.

 

Probably because people are denying that it happens.

 

I have 3 GS's in my immediate that try to only sell gutted copies & are told by management to sell those to customers first. GS makes it's customers pay for a benefit it offers it's employees (game "testing" is what they call it). I have argued with GS management about selling unsealed items as new (which is not customary in any other field, nor in the gaming field by any other retailer in our state) until customers left, then thanked me for exposing them. I'm wasting gas going to GS thinking I get a new game when I pay new price, only to be peddled a "this is the last one so it's unsealed" copy. Then the next person walks in for that product is told the same thing (we have tested this on all 3 GS stores in my area before, & now know people that are employed there who verify they do this). The person that used this as a defense just had game run on him.

 

 

Is Zelda:TH still online? Is there anyone playing online? I don't know anyone I would play with locally, so it's worthless if the online is really dead like I've heard.


2531835.png
 
My Trade List

#28 twztid13   Infinite backlog CAGiversary!   7473 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

twztid13

Posted 07 April 2017 - 09:47 PM

No because then they cant guarantee the customer didnt play it. And that rule isnt gamestop. Its everywhere. At the store level they cant guarantee it.

 

Selling a game as new requires that it be sealed everywhere except GS, so couldn't they be the exception here, too?


2531835.png
 
My Trade List

#29 sp00ge   Hey guys, I'm a turd! CAGiversary!   11679 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

sp00ge

Posted 08 April 2017 - 12:38 PM

Except they've sold me 'new' games opened and without the case. I knew the guy, so he gave me used price, but that's how they peddle it. Unacceptable in any other form of retail.

That condom's good, it may not be wrapped, but it's never been on anyone's dick, full price.

That bacon may be unwrapped and laying on the counter, but it's never been licked, so clearly I should charge new price.

Even Walmart marks items down that are clearly not presentable.

1d8f3e03.jpg

 

I've also been sold an open "new" game and it had scratches on the disc.  I'm glad I checked it before I walked out of the store, since they didn't even put the sticker seal on it, meaning I would have been SOL.  They ended up adjusting 10% off of the price. :/



Bored? Too much money than you know what to do with? Why not check out my Amazon Storefront? If you see anything you want, send me a PM! Make an offer, either monetary or trade! Over 2000 items, and more added daily!

 

 

 

#30 hotwheels68  

hotwheels68

Posted 08 April 2017 - 12:55 PM

Are there actually people arguing for the side of 'Gamestop logic' here? New means unopened and sealed direct from the factory otherwise it doesn't mean anything at all. Now we all know GS is too cheap to get proper display cases so they have to gut a certain amount of copies, but that doesn't excuse anything. Don't let people gaslight you into believing just because someone works at Gamestop they can open a game and do whatever the hell they want with it yet still pawn it off to you as new.
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy