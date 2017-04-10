Jump to content

Pokemon Sun/Moon $29.99 Amazon

By DesertLeo, Apr 10 2017 05:00 AM

#1 DesertLeo  

DesertLeo

Posted 10 April 2017 - 05:00 AM

Not much, but hey whatever.

 

Moon;

 

https://www.amazon.c...kemon+moon&th=1

 

 

Sun:

 

https://www.amazon.c...kemon+moon&th=1

 

 


#2 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 10 April 2017 - 06:13 AM

I heard a rumour that there was a switch version in development.

Not that that really means anything but I told you so if it's right

#3 Raw_Orangejuice  

Raw_Orangejuice

Posted 10 April 2017 - 06:23 AM

For reference toysrus had this the cheapest on launch day %20 off plus b1g1 %40 off, $55.27 after taxes. Maybe best buy will run that promo some day


#4 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted 10 April 2017 - 12:03 PM

I heard a rumour that there was a switch version in development.

Not that that really means anything but I told you so if it's right

Yeah I think that they called it "Pokemon Stars."  That's a big graphics jump, if true.


#5 slidecage  

slidecage

Posted 10 April 2017 - 06:59 PM

i remember buying these day1  at that price    


