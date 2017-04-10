Jump to content

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Free Shipping on Vinyl Records via Mondo

By thorbahn3, Apr 10 2017 10:35 PM

#1 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4046 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 10 April 2017 - 10:35 PM

Free Shipping if in the USA.

 

Wed. has Silent Hill & Castlevania releases. Castlevania is a reprinting

 

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest - Original Video Game Soundtrack 10" LP $20

https://mondotees.co...ant=29053816515

 

Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse - Original Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP $30

https://mondotees.co...soundtrack-2xlp

 

Contra 3: The Alien Wars - Original Video Game Soundtrack LP $25

https://mondotees.co...e-soundtrack-lp

 

Death Stranding 12" Single $15

https://mondotees.co...oming-12-single

 

Galaxy Force 2 / Thunder Blade - Original Video Game Soundtrack LP $27

https://mondotees.co...ck-lp-pre-order

 

Street Fighter II - The Definitive Soundtrack $75

https://mondotees.co...tive-soundtrack

 

Shovel Knight - The Definitive Soundtrack 2XLP $35

https://mondotees.co...track-pre-order


#2 tonyxvx  

tonyxvx

Posted 10 April 2017 - 11:37 PM

Also looks they have this super sweet 2xLP Shovel Knight Soundtrack: https://mondotees.co...track-pre-order

 

Trying to save money for a move, but I might need to pick this one up and sneak it into the record collection unnoticed.


#3 thorbahn3   Everyone talks too much! Super Moderators   4046 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

thorbahn3

Posted 10 April 2017 - 11:53 PM

Added, thanks.


#4 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 11 April 2017 - 12:25 AM

Hnnng, might be time to bite on the Twin Peaks soundtracks.


#5 Captain Urahara   Praise The Sun CAGiversary!   2901 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

Captain Urahara

Posted 11 April 2017 - 02:38 AM

Hnnng, might be time to bite on the Twin Peaks soundtracks.

I didn't realize they had them. Bought!


#6 Legendarytjf  

Legendarytjf

Posted 11 April 2017 - 03:24 PM

Wow didn't know these existed, thank you!

#7 braiiins  

braiiins

Posted 11 April 2017 - 10:35 PM

Bought the Shinobi vinyl from a sale a few years ago, it's good quality but they don't have many video game soundtracks I'm interested in right now. Mondo is always hit or miss with their shipping. My friend was going to order a record last week and shipping within the US was quoted up to six weeks. I preordered the Fury Road score and it was released at least six months after I ordered it, I usually see labels doing preorders 4-6 weeks before release.


#8 Vulgarism   A living, breathing piece of defecating meat. CAGiversary!   3992 Posts   Joined 10.6 Years Ago  

Vulgarism

Posted 13 April 2017 - 02:56 AM

Snagged the Silent Hill vinyl this morning, thanks OP! Now here's to hoping Mondo will be up for pressing one for Silent Hill 2...


ColonCatastrophe.png

