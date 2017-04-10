Free Shipping on Vinyl Records via Mondo

Posted 11 April 2017 - 10:35 PM

Bought the Shinobi vinyl from a sale a few years ago, it's good quality but they don't have many video game soundtracks I'm interested in right now. Mondo is always hit or miss with their shipping. My friend was going to order a record last week and shipping within the US was quoted up to six weeks. I preordered the Fury Road score and it was released at least six months after I ordered it, I usually see labels doing preorders 4-6 weeks before release.