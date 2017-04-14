CDKeys Digital PC and X-Box Games Deals Thread - Daily Deals

This is the official CDKeys thread. What is CDkeys? It's a digital retailer for PC games (mostly Steam codes) that is a lot like G2A.
Currently they are running daily deals with a lot of crazy good deals:
http://www.cdkeys.com/deals
Use code CDKEYSEASTER10 for an additional 10% off!
PC:
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - $10.89 (EU ONLY)
Blood Bowl 2 - $8.89
PES 2017 - $12.79
Titanfall 2 - $25.59 (Origin)
Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY - $23.99 (GOG)
XBOX 1:
FIFA 17 X1 - $28.09
Halo Wars 2 (X1 and PC) - $38.89
Assassin's Creed Unity - $1.09
and more.