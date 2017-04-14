Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* * * * - 31 votes

CDKeys Digital PC and X-Box Games Deals Thread - Daily Deals

By IAmTheCheapestFox, Apr 14 2017 04:34 PM

IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:34 PM

This is the official CDKeys thread. What is CDkeys? It's a digital retailer for PC games (mostly Steam codes) that is a lot like G2A.

Currently they are running daily deals with a lot of crazy good deals:

http://www.cdkeys.com/deals

Use code CDKEYSEASTER10 for an additional 10% off!

PC:

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - $10.89 (EU ONLY)

Blood Bowl 2 - $8.89

PES 2017 - $12.79

Titanfall 2 - $25.59 (Origin)

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt GOTY - $23.99 (GOG)

XBOX 1:

FIFA 17 X1 - $28.09
Halo Wars 2 (X1 and PC) - $38.89

Assassin's Creed Unity - $1.09

and more.


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:39 PM

As in it's also shady as Fuck. We only deal with legit savings around here, not resellers of stolen property and heroes in children's tales.

 

And a mouseover looks like an affiliate link. Child please.


FissFiss  

FissFiss

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:40 PM

STFU

 

Go back to your bridge Troll

 

(the link is a damn redirect link from CAG...NOOB)


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:44 PM

STFU

 

Go back to your bridge Troll

 

(the link is a damn redirect link from CAG...NOOB)

pid is in a redirect link?


DD83  

DD83

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:45 PM

Yes

 

EDIT:

Specifically the "Post ID".

 

URL for OP

cheapassgamer com/topic/362425-cdkeys-digital-pc-games-deals-thread-easter-sale-praise-jesus-the-one-true-savior/#entry13690380

 

entry 13690380

 

URL in OP

 

cheapassgamer com/redirect.php?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdeals&pid=13690380

 

pid=13690380


IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:45 PM

pid is in a redirect link?

It has to be considering I don't have a CDKeys account myself and I just copied and pasted it directly from the browser window.  

 

For the record, we had this whole discussion before with G2A and CheapyD was involved and he said it was fine to post deals from these sites. 


sasquatc4  

sasquatc4

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:46 PM

pid is in a redirect link?

yes, it is, look at any link in this forum

 

quit trollin


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:47 PM

Then I apologize wholeheartedly for casting doubt on the link. I stand corrected.

 

 

They're still dirty thieves and Fuck your preaching.


TrumpCat  

TrumpCat

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:50 PM

More people should buy from cdkeys ... so I can be sure it's safe for me to buy from them at some point in the future.


geicorules  

geicorules

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:51 PM

I'll take cdkeys over g2a anyway of the week.
Also it seems like the coupon code isn't active yet at least for me.

IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:53 PM

Yeah, technically CDKeys is sourcing all the keys themselves from third parties, whereas G2A is a marketplace for resellers (though they used to source keys themselves too) and they also sell from certain publishers.  *Source: SadPandaTomasety


IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:55 PM

And just to clear up any lingering doubts, when I click the link I get taken to:

 

http://www.cdkeys.co...als?mw_aref=cag

 

So, yep, it's a CAG referral code.  


chaosbob86  

chaosbob86

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:56 PM

I'll take cdkeys over g2a anyway of the week.
Also it seems like the coupon code isn't active yet at least for me.



The code only works on a handful of games. Go to cdkeys home page and click the Easter sale banner to see what games the code works with.
Prey for $31 is tempting

The End  

The End

Posted 14 April 2017 - 04:59 PM

Then I apologize wholeheartedly for casting doubt on the link. I stand corrected.

 

 

They're still dirty thieves and Fuck your preaching.

My "like" of your post was in appreciation for your willingness to apologize when you saw that you were in the wrong. I have no comment on the rest of your post.


EldritchOnRye  

EldritchOnRye

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:00 PM

Cthulhu would kick Jesus ass in a fist fight, just saying.

 

Dawn of War is tempting but I'm sure I wouldn't play it and only the three most boring factions? I'll wait for the inevitable expansions with the fun races.


sasquatc4  

sasquatc4

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:02 PM

Cthulhu would kick Jesus ass in a fist fight, just saying.

 

Dawn of War is tempting but I'm sure I wouldn't play it and only the three most boring factions? I'll wait for the inevitable expansions with the fun races.

thats why ive been holding off. Im really tempted since it sounds like they are going back to more full base building and trying to do a mix of old/new RTS. The open beta is next weekend though, so should get a better idea then (https://www.dawnofwar.com/beta if you want to sign up)


geicorules  

geicorules

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:05 PM

The code only works on a handful of games. Go to cdkeys home page and click the Easter sale banner to see what games the code works with.
Prey for $31 is tempting

Clicked through banner added prey just to test and my results still are the same

4YupwO7h.jpg

sasquatc4  

sasquatc4

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:09 PM

Make sure to login first. I tried the code while not logged in and had the error. After logging in the code worked fine

 

I spose another deal might be titanfall2 for ~22$, cant remember if its hit 20$ before or not but that should be the lowest if not close


Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:36 PM

Cthulhu would kick Jesus ass in a fist fight, just saying.

 

Dawn of War is tempting but I'm sure I wouldn't play it and only the three most boring factions? I'll wait for the inevitable expansions with the fun races.

necrons 4 lyfe


justadude  

justadude

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:56 PM

This is the official CDKeys thread. What is CDkeys? It's a digital retailer for PC games (mostly Steam codes) that is a lot like G2A.

Currently they are running their Easter Sale with a lot of crazy good deals:

http://www.cdkeys.com/deals

Use code CDKEYSEASTER10 for an additional 10% off!

Some highlights:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $11.29
Mass Effect Andromeda - $42.99
Fallout 4 Season Pass - $25.19
Warhammer Dawn of War III - $35.29
Prey - $35.29
Tekken 7 - $33.99

Updated as they also sell Xbox digital content:

FIFA 17 X1 - $27.69
Halo Wars 2 (X1 and PC) - $37.89
and more.

Thread title is trolling dude.

justadude  

justadude

Posted 14 April 2017 - 05:59 PM

As in it's also shady as Fuck. We only deal with legit savings around here, not resellers of stolen property and heroes in children's tales.

And a mouseover looks like an affiliate link. Child please.


Are you joking? We've had many members who on here who admit they sell modified NES classics filled with hundreds of illegally downloaded games, for profit. That's reselling stolen property and no one batted an eye. An affiliate link has your panties in a bunch tho?

shrinerr  

shrinerr

Posted 14 April 2017 - 06:03 PM

Thread title is trolling dude.

if you read the steam thread (don't read the steam tread), you'll get it.


breathwillowmist  

breathwillowmist

Posted 14 April 2017 - 09:47 PM

Was the Jesus thing really necessary?  Is it an inside joke or you shoving your religious beliefs at other people?


IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 09:51 PM

It's an Easter sale. Easter is the celebration of Jesus Christ, the son of God.  


breathwillowmist  

breathwillowmist

Posted 14 April 2017 - 10:08 PM

It's an Easter sale. Easter is the celebration of Jesus Christ, the son of God.  

If you really want to get into this the majority of the stuff people do on Easter is from the pagan spring festival.  Christians just stole it.
Regardless is it really necessary to broadcast religious stuff on a video game site?  Do you really feel the desperate need to shove your religion down others throats?

 

and do I really feel the need to keep this conversation going beyond this one last post... 


IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 10:12 PM

Well, Jesus is the reason for the season.  You don't have to believe in Jesus to take advantage of the sales, but not mentioning Jesus doesn't stop this from being an Easter sale.  Yes, I know the history of most Christian holidays and how they were co-opted by the Christian church to convert people and attract the heathens.  I don't really see the big deal.  If there was a Ramadan sale and someone praised Muhammad and Allah, I would not be offended.  If there was an Atheist sale and someone praised science, I would not be offended.  


Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted 14 April 2017 - 10:16 PM

Post deals, not your blog

SallyNasty  

SallyNasty

Posted 14 April 2017 - 10:25 PM

Would really prefer to not have a conversation about religion.  Post deals not proselytize.  

IAmTheCheapestFox  

IAmTheCheapestFox

Posted 14 April 2017 - 10:30 PM

The deals are in the OP clearly laid out.  Everyone else seems to be obsessed with getting offended at mentioning Jesus during a holiday celebrating his resurrection after he chose to die on the cross for our sins and so we could enjoy the life we do today.  


MrshllJcb  

MrshllJcb

Posted 14 April 2017 - 10:34 PM

Just about everyone here deserves a solid punch in the face, myself included

