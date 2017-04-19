I saw these both at multiple Targets in the Denver area. I also saw $9 Sunset Overdrive (matching the Wal Mart price) and The Phantom Pain for $9 as well. Oh and Toy Soldiers for the XB1 was also $5.98 - again, I saw these all at more than one Target, so maybe check brickseek in your area.
TellTale Batman/Borderlands XB1 $6 at Target YMMV
Posted 19 April 2017 - 12:49 AM
Posted 19 April 2017 - 12:52 AM
Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:07 AM
In before the Rodney King style noob beating that's about to commence.
Jeez.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:40 AM
Put it back, will wait for $3-4 on PSN.
Oh, and yeah OP, there's a thread for that.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:48 AM
Was tracking Batman in the Target thread, went to my local target after checking Brickseek, had it on hand for 5.98..... read the back and realized it was only the first episode on disc and voucher for the rest. WTF. Hate retail/download combos like this. What's the point of a retail release if it's not all on disc?
Put it back, will wait for $3-4 on PSN.
Oh, and yeah OP, there's a thread for that.
It's not a voucher, the disc itself allows you to download the rest of the game. As to why they do that, it's because it's an episodic game and the disc is made before the rest of the episodes are made.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 03:23 AM
It's not a voucher, the disc itself allows you to download the rest of the game. As to why they do that, it's because it's an episodic game and the disc is made before the rest of the episodes are made.
How exactly does that work? Does the disc have some code embedded on it that lets you redeem the dlc online for free while the disc is playing?
Basically, could you own the first episode of the series, borrow the disc / buy it used, download the rest of the episodes and then ditch the disc?
Posted 19 April 2017 - 03:28 AM
How exactly does that work? Does the disc have some code embedded on it that lets you redeem the dlc online for free while the disc is playing?
Basically, could you own the first episode of the series, borrow the disc / buy it used, download the rest of the episodes and then ditch the disc?
I haven't installed it yet, but from what I understand you download the episodes from within the game disc rather than directly from the PS or Xbone stores. It acts as a physical game, so you still need the disc to play, but the DLC isn't tied to your account so you can purchase a used copy without issue.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 03:33 AM
Posted 19 April 2017 - 03:44 AM
Too bad these prices aren't in effect until it gets scanned in. So if your Target is lazy, doesn't care, etc, then you're out of luck. Went last week for this game where Brickseek showed this price at my local Target, but nope, it rang up at a higher price.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 06:11 AM
I haven't installed it yet, but from what I understand you download the episodes from within the game disc rather than directly from the PS or Xbone stores. It acts as a physical game, so you still need the disc to play, but the DLC isn't tied to your account so you can purchase a used copy without issue.
That can't be true given Telltale started selling the game before the episodes were done.
Only the first eppy is on the disc. The rest are being downloaded off PSN or XBL.
I want them all on-disc, and I presume Telltale will release that version later this year; say, when DC releases a new animated Batman film or Justice League hits the theaters. They did the same thing (first eppy then complete disc release) with the Minecraft Story.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 07:22 AM
Download episode 1 online. Telltale always ends up making them free after some time. Buy the game disc for $6 and redeem the season pass code. Trade the disc of episode 1 to a game store.
$6 for the game digitally is a great deal.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 09:10 AM
That can't be true given Telltale started selling the game before the episodes were done.
Only the first eppy is on the disc. The rest are being downloaded off PSN or XBL.
I want them all on-disc, and I presume Telltale will release that version later this year; say, when DC releases a new animated Batman film or Justice League hits the theaters. They did the same thing (first eppy then complete disc release) with the Minecraft Story.
That's right, I mentioned that in my previous post. The point is the downloads of those episodes are not tied to a voucher.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 09:25 AM
Also wtf happened to this place? Normally people cyber bully the OP until they're never heard from again and end up on Reddit or SlickDeals under a new name. :/
Posted 19 April 2017 - 10:51 AM
Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:47 PM
How exactly does that work? Does the disc have some code embedded on it that lets you redeem the dlc online for free while the disc is playing?
Basically, could you own the first episode of the series, borrow the disc / buy it used, download the rest of the episodes and then ditch the disc?
I haven't installed it yet, but from what I understand you download the episodes from within the game disc rather than directly from the PS or Xbone stores. It acts as a physical game, so you still need the disc to play, but the DLC isn't tied to your account so you can purchase a used copy without issue.
I bought this last week and also had Minecraft: Story Mode on disc. The disc has the first episode and season pass embedded in it. When you load the main menu, it connects to the servers to pull up the rest of the episodes, and they're all free because you have the season pass.
You download the remaining episodes through the disc, which brings up a hidden page on the playstation store. you'll get a purchase receipt email like any other DLC from PSN. These episodes DLC are not the same as the ones you can search on the PSN store, because when I go directly to store, it still shows $4.99 each.
You still need the disc inserted to play like any other physical copy, because the game data still needs that embedded key to say you're allowed to play it. Yes, you can buy it used.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:49 PM
If anyone wants these games digital over physical then do this:
Download episode 1 online. Telltale always ends up making them free after some time. Buy the game disc for $6 and redeem the season pass code. Trade the disc of episode 1 to a game store.
$6 for the game digitally is a great deal.
The season pass isn't a separate code, it's on the disc.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:51 PM
Is it still glitchy?
Also wtf happened to this place? Normally people cyber bully the OP until they're never heard from again and end up on Reddit or SlickDeals under a new name. :/
Is a telltale game still glitchy? I know you didn't just ask that.
I've never had glitch issues with other telltale games, but yes this one still has a few issues. I haven't crashed or anything yet (just beat episode 2), but game screen went black at end of episode one and had to restart. was just stuck. saw that it was a common issue. Also many scenes stutter and have frame rate drops. sometimes it feels like it randomly cut offs and jumps to another cut scene and seems like i missed a few seconds. but good story so far!
Posted 19 April 2017 - 04:27 PM
Borderlands is $5.98 while Batman is $9.98. See if I can get the last of the Borderlands and have some fun.
Season pass on disc. That's new to me.
Posted 19 April 2017 - 07:05 PM
The season pass isn't a separate code, it's on the disc.
Ok. Download the season pass through the disc. That's what I did with Minecraft: Story Mode. I don't even have the disc anymore and can play it all no problem.
Posted 20 April 2017 - 01:27 AM
I bought this last week and also had Minecraft: Story Mode on disc. The disc has the first episode and season pass embedded in it. When you load the main menu, it connects to the servers to pull up the rest of the episodes, and they're all free because you have the season pass.
You download the remaining episodes through the disc, which brings up a hidden page on the playstation store. you'll get a purchase receipt email like any other DLC from PSN. These episodes DLC are not the same as the ones you can search on the PSN store, because when I go directly to store, it still shows $4.99 each.
You still need the disc inserted to play like any other physical copy, because the game data still needs that embedded key to say you're allowed to play it. Yes, you can buy it used.
So ultimately this is not the full game on disc because it still relies on the Internet and servers with the game on it to play the full title. So voucher codes or not it isn't the full game. Full game would be I can pop it in offline or in 10 years from now and play it. Voucher or not, it isn't the full game on the disc.
Posted 20 April 2017 - 11:19 PM
The Xbox One version of Batman Telltale doesn't properly recognize the Season Pass most of the time and still tries to charge you. This thread on TrueAchievements is very helpful:
https://www.trueachi...070939#m7070939
Played through it twice and can confirm being nice or being a total a**hole in your actions and responses pretty much has no consequences (or benefits) at all. Same things will eventually happen, although maybe in a slightly different order or location. At the very end of the game, you get a stat graphic on how honorable or dishonorable your choices were, but that's it. So don't feel the need to be overly nice to anyone you don't want to.
Posted 21 April 2017 - 12:08 AM
If you got the 1st episode free a few months back, you can just rent the disc from GS and get the remaining episodes. You dont need the disc once all the episodes are downloaded. Worked the same for Game of Thrones too
Posted 21 April 2017 - 11:25 PM
I see the problem.
That free episode messed things up.
Posted 21 April 2017 - 11:55 PM
It is asking me to buy episodes..
I literally just answered this problem two posts above yours.
Since you missed it the first time:
https://www.trueachi...070939#m7070939
Posted 22 April 2017 - 02:28 AM
Posted 22 April 2017 - 11:36 PM
I think they may have fixed the issue of playing with no disk on new downloads. It asks for the disk when I try to start the game now.