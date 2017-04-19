TellTale Batman/Borderlands XB1 $6 at Target YMMV

Posted 19 April 2017 - 02:47 PM

How exactly does that work? Does the disc have some code embedded on it that lets you redeem the dlc online for free while the disc is playing? Basically, could you own the first episode of the series, borrow the disc / buy it used, download the rest of the episodes and then ditch the disc?

I haven't installed it yet, but from what I understand you download the episodes from within the game disc rather than directly from the PS or Xbone stores. It acts as a physical game, so you still need the disc to play, but the DLC isn't tied to your account so you can purchase a used copy without issue.

I bought this last week and also had Minecraft: Story Mode on disc. The disc has the first episode and season pass embedded in it. When you load the main menu, it connects to the servers to pull up the rest of the episodes, and they're all free because you have the season pass.

You download the remaining episodes through the disc, which brings up a hidden page on the playstation store. you'll get a purchase receipt email like any other DLC from PSN. These episodes DLC are not the same as the ones you can search on the PSN store, because when I go directly to store, it still shows $4.99 each.

You still need the disc inserted to play like any other physical copy, because the game data still needs that embedded key to say you're allowed to play it. Yes, you can buy it used.