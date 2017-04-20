►Best Buy: Get $10 in Rewards w/Pre-order (Update 5/26/17: Far Cry 5)

New Releases: This Week

Who is eligible for this offer?

To be eligible for this offer, you must be a My Best Buy® member and meet minimum age requirements for the game at time of street date or store pickup. Please see individual title page for street date (subject to change by publisher), minimum age (based on ESRB ratings), available platforms, and other requirements.

How do I join My Best Buy?

To join My Best Buy, go to BestBuy.com/MyBestBuy or visit a Best Buy® store. My Best Buy membership and reward certificates are subject to My Best Buy Terms at BestBuy.com/MyBestBuy.

What do I have to do to qualify for this offer?

If you are an eligible My Best Buy member, pre-order your copy of any of the qualifying titles for PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U or PC (platform availability varies by title). Not valid with any other offers. No dealers. No rainchecks. Best Buy Store: $5 deposit required to pre-order. Pre-order game by 5:00 p.m. CT on day before street date; present member ID at time of pre-order and pickup; and purchase and pick up game within 7 days of street date.

BestBuy.com Store Pickup: Payment in full required to pre-order. Present member ID at time of pre-order, and pick up game within 7 days of street date.

BestBuy.com Ship to Home: Payment in full required to pre-order. Present member ID at time of pre-order, and purchase is processed and shipped on or about street date. Please note: If you are not a My Best Buy member or do not present your member ID at time of pre-order, street date and/or store pickup as described in these FAQs, this offer is void.

When will I receive my $10 reward certificate?

For each qualified purchase, you will receive 500 My Best Buy points (worth $10 in reward certificates) credited to your account approximately 15–20 days after street date or store pickup.

Where can I pre-order and purchase qualifying games for this offer?

You may pre-order and purchase any of the qualifying games in Best Buy stores located in the 50 U.S./D.C. and Puerto Rico, or online at BestBuy.com in the 50 U.S./D.C., excluding Puerto Rico.

Can I pre-order and purchase multiple copies of a qualifying game and get multiple awards?

No. There is a limit of one (1) award per My Best Buy member per game title.

What if I was not a My Best Buy member at the time I pre-ordered a qualifying game?

If you pre-ordered a qualifying game before becoming a My Best Buy member, you can still qualify for the offer. Best Buy Store Pre-Order: At time of store pickup, join My Best Buy on the same transaction as game pickup.

BestBuy.com Pre-Order: Before street date or store pickup, join My Best Buy at BestBuy.com/MyBestBuy or visit a Best Buy store; then call 1-888-BEST BUY (1-888-237-8289) to have member ID added to your pre-order.

What if I forgot to present my member ID at the time I pre-ordered a qualifying game?

If you pre-ordered a qualifying game but forgot to present your My Best Buy member ID, you can still qualify for the offer. Best Buy Store Pre-Order: At time of store pickup, present member ID on the same transaction as game pickup.

BestBuy.com Pre-Order: Before street date or store pickup, call 1-888-BEST BUY (1-888-237-8289) to have member ID added to your pre-order.

What if I pre-ordered a qualifying game before I saw this offer?

If you pre-ordered a qualifying game before seeing this offer, you will still qualify for the offer if you are an eligible My Best Buy member and presented your member ID at time of pre-order, street date or store pickup as described in these FAQs.

What can I purchase with my reward certificates?

My Best Buy reward certificates are good for future purchases at Best Buy stores and BestBuy.com, and are subject to the My Best Buy Terms at BestBuy.com/MyBestBuy.

To contact Best Buy customer service, please call 1-888-BEST BUY (1-888-237-8289).