CAGcast #502: How to Succeed at E3 Predictions Without Really Trying

The gang talks E3 2017, Wonder Woman, Lego Worlds, Sony’s strange claims, Wombat’s wombating and so much more!

►Best Buy: Get $10 in Rewards w/Pre-order (Update: Super Mario Odyssey / Assassin's Creed: Origins)

By stryker, Apr 20 2017 03:52 PM

#1 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 20 April 2017 - 03:52 PM

2017 Best Buy

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Read Me! FAQ

Spoiler

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

$10 in Rewards w/Pre-order [LINK]

title / release date / publisher / date added to promo

Madden NFL 18 - 08/25 (EA) 05/12

Destiny 2 - 09/08 (Activision) 04/12

NBA 2K18 - 09/15 (2K) 5/14

FIFA 18 - 09/26 (EA) 06/07

Middle-earth: SoW - 10/10 (WB Games) 05/07

South Park: TFBW - 10/17 (Ubisoft) 06/02

NEW Assassin's Creed: Origins - 10/27 (Ubisoft) 06/11

NEW Super Mario Odyssey - 10/27 (Nintendo) 06/13

Call of Duty: WWII - 11/03 (Activision) 04/26

Battlefront II - 11/17 (EA) 04/14

Far Cry 5 - 02/27 (Ubisoft) 05/26

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

FREE Bonus w/Pre-order

title / release date / publisher /

Mass Effect: Andromeda w/Steelbook - 03/21 (EA)

Prey w/Steelbook - 05/05 (Bethesda)

Injustice 2 w/Flash Logo Hat - 05/16 (WB Games)

Tekken 7 w/Steelbook - 06/02 (Bandai Namco)

Destiny 2 w/Early Access Beta - 09/08 (Activision)

COD: WWII w/Early Access Beta - 11/03 (Activision)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

$10 BB Gift Card w/Pre-order

title / release date / publisher / date added to promo

Portal Knights: GTE - 05/23 (505 Games) 04/30

Samuari Warriors: SoS - 05/23 (Koei Techmo) 05/12

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Previous Years (2015-2016)

Spoiler

--------------------------------------------------------------------------


#2 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   3488 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 20 April 2017 - 03:55 PM

Nice. It makes the $200 GCU Destiny CE a bit more palatable.

#3 blackopslady   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   24 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

blackopslady

Posted 20 April 2017 - 03:58 PM

BBY dropped the ball on missing out on Horizon and Zelda


#4 Saix_XIII   Video Game Addict CAGiversary!   6480 Posts   Joined 11.5 Years Ago  

Saix_XIII

Posted 20 April 2017 - 03:59 PM

BBY dropped the ball on missing out on Horizon and Zelda

Yeah cause BBY has control on giving the games the offers. Plus those are first party games from both Sony and Nintendo, they don't get $10.


Repetition in a game is NOT a bad thing, almost all games are repetitive. What matters is if YOU enjoy the game, then the repetition becomes enjoyable and doesn't feel monotonous or boring.

#5 shortyman920   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   209 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

shortyman920

Posted 20 April 2017 - 04:06 PM

This is on top of the 20% GCU discount correct? Seems like a really solid deal if so


#6 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   337 Posts   Joined 12.3 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 20 April 2017 - 04:17 PM

This is on top of the 20% GCU discount correct? Seems like a really solid deal if so

Yes!


#7 kelo360   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1443 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

kelo360

Posted 20 April 2017 - 04:17 PM

This is on top of the 20% GCU discount correct? Seems like a really solid deal if so


Yes. The only reason I may not go digital on these titles. Expect $10 certs to be added for Madden and COD WWII as well.

#8 Jonkai  

Jonkai

Posted 20 April 2017 - 04:31 PM

Thank Goodness! The oddly spaced drought is over. I would have thought titles like Ghost Recon and Mass Effect would have had the Certificate. Thought they e're going to kill it off for a sec. I expect they'll add a bunch around E3.

#9 justinTlME   Mean CAGs P*** me off! CAGiversary!   1318 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

justinTlME

Posted 20 April 2017 - 04:40 PM

Nice. It makes the $200 GCU Destiny CE a bit more palatable

Why can't I post this inline?

 

https://giphy.com/gifs/oOTTyHRHj0HYY


#10 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2127 Posts   Joined 2.5 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 20 April 2017 - 04:43 PM

Yes. The only reason I may not go digital on these titles. Expect $10 certs to be added for Madden and COD WWII as well.

Shadow of War too, I think.


#11 Nick51705   Zelda Fan CAGiversary!   3488 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Nick51705

Posted 20 April 2017 - 05:13 PM

Why can't I post this inline?

https://giphy.com/gifs/oOTTyHRHj0HYY


Yes, we all know it's overpriced.

#12 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   120 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 20 April 2017 - 05:13 PM

I'm assuming you have to pay upfront?


#13 AFarewell2Arms   I'm a bit of a stickler CAGiversary!   1055 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

AFarewell2Arms

Posted 20 April 2017 - 05:20 PM

I'm assuming you have to pay upfront?


You can just do $5 in store or the full amount online. They don't charge you til the game ships or is ready for pick up for doing it online, though.

#14 bobaroo2  

bobaroo2

Posted 20 April 2017 - 05:30 PM

Well I will definitely get destiny then, will buy bf and take it back if the reviews are not great

#15 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted 20 April 2017 - 05:31 PM

I'm assuming you have to pay upfront?


No.







Battlefront.

#16 RespectTheChemistry   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   168 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

RespectTheChemistry

Posted 20 April 2017 - 05:41 PM

Aaaaw yeah, the $10 offers are coming in!


#17 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   12692 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 20 April 2017 - 06:21 PM

Glad this applies to the Elite Trooper Edition. Already had a pre-order in so should be upgraded with this.


#18 kV Snake   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   21 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

kV Snake

Posted 20 April 2017 - 06:25 PM

So, i pre order and then i get a 10 dollar cert? Or do i pre order, wait for it to ship in November and then i get it?

Because then wouldnt you be able to just pre order and then cancel?

#19 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted 20 April 2017 - 06:36 PM

So, i pre order and then i get a 10 dollar cert? Or do i pre order, wait for it to ship in November and then i get it?

Because then wouldnt you be able to just pre order and then cancel?

Yeah, the cert doesn't go on your account until up to 20 days after the purchase/release date.


#20 Jodou   Infamous CAGiversary!   12692 Posts   Joined 8.5 Years Ago  

Jodou

Posted 20 April 2017 - 06:48 PM

You can sometimes get the cert issued immediately on release day if you pre-order well in advance. Bit of a loophole in their two week hiatus is that it will use the pre-order date to issue the cert rather than the day it was released. Same applies to how points are issued.


#21 Kristaps Schwartzingis  

Kristaps Schwartzingis

Posted 20 April 2017 - 06:52 PM

Looks like I'm going physical for these two this time around. 20% off + $10 cert = too good of a day one deal to pass up.

#22 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2665 Posts   Joined 5.3 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:01 PM

BBY dropped the ball on missing out on Horizon and Zelda


Yeah the attach rate for Zelda really took a hit with no $10 certificate.

#23 DietKFC   I pay $60 for Kingdom Hearts Demos CAGiversary!   920 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

DietKFC

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:20 PM

When Hubert comes through

 

Pre-ordered both. 


#24 EveningNewbs   ! CAGiversary!   464 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

EveningNewbs

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:28 PM

Wait, didn't you guys hear? This deal was dead last year when they stopped adding new games to it. This thread must be a shared hallucination.
#25 gogomo  

gogomo

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:28 PM

When Hubert comes through

What happened to the guy that used to pose as Hubert in these forums?  Did he get banned or something?


#26 Danimal   CheapAssing it Since 2003 CAGiversary!   2824 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Danimal

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:36 PM

Really glad to see them bring the $10 preorder rewards back, even though I'm not interested in either of these games myself.  Hopefully many more will follow.  Maybe Red Dead 2 and Crackdown 3?  :pray:


#27 Directive  

Directive

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:37 PM

Does anyone know if all the Deluxe bonuses are specific for MP?

Edit: I'm referring to Battlefront, thanks.

#28 JakeM17   Semper Fi CAGiversary!   807 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

JakeM17

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:41 PM

Sweet, haven't seen these $10 bonuses in a while.


#29 Sunrisecityrider   Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down CAGiversary!   1875 Posts   Joined 3.0 Years Ago  

Sunrisecityrider

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:44 PM

What happened to the guy that used to pose as Hubert in these forums? Did he get banned or something?


He got a position with GameStop.

#30 Spurbs   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   6 Posts   Joined 4.8 Years Ago  

Spurbs

Posted 20 April 2017 - 07:46 PM

Does the $10 apply to digital purchase? I know the 20% does not
