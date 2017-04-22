Gamestop (Use promo code: SAVER for free value shipping)
Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey (PS4) - $39.99 @ GameStop
Posted 22 April 2017 - 05:49 AM
Posted 22 April 2017 - 11:52 AM
At Amazon, it's only that price for Prime members.
Posted 22 April 2017 - 12:22 PM
Will wait till $20
Posted 23 April 2017 - 03:50 AM
Same....I'm assuming by August/September it will be there. The discount pricing for Atelier game drops is really consistent honestly.