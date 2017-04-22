Jump to content

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey (PS4) - $39.99 @ GameStop

By enso88, Apr 22 2017 05:49 AM

#1 enso88  

enso88

Posted 22 April 2017 - 05:49 AM

Gamestop (Use promo code: SAVER for free value shipping)


#2 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3005 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted 22 April 2017 - 11:52 AM

At Amazon, it's only that price for Prime members.


#3 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3533 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 22 April 2017 - 12:22 PM

Will wait till $20


#4 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7285 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 23 April 2017 - 03:50 AM

Will wait till $20

Same....I'm assuming by August/September it will be there. The discount pricing for Atelier game drops is really consistent honestly. 


