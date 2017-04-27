Casually browsing clearance section and stumbled on Mirror's Edge: Catalyst for $5.98. DPCI is 207-34-1264 on brickseek.
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst $5.98 @ Target (Only found PS4 version) YMMV
#1 CAG in Training CAGiversary! 43 Posts Joined 4.8 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 04:30 PM
#2 The Keeper of Flip Sheets CAGiversary! 2424 Posts Joined 2.3 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 05:10 PM
https://www.cheapass...xii/?p=13667205
Check the Target Clearance thread
- Bobby's Beasting! likes this
Gamestop/Best Buy/Redbox/GameFly Flip & Boomerang Spreadsheet
Flip & Boomerang Spreadsheet Link
Ghetto Gamestop Brickseek Spreadsheet
#3 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 63 Posts Joined 4.9 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 06:02 PM
Brace yourself OP for the "constructive criticism" that is about to ensue
#4 ∀ Game, ∃ Buy Price CAGiversary! 10635 Posts Joined 5.4 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 06:10 PM
Which store?
Mathematically Correct.
Use factual statements, logical deductions, mathematical calculations and objective analysis; not rage.
My Trade List Currently inactive, no time to play any games _(:3」∠)_
#5
Posted 27 April 2017 - 06:28 PM
Not sure if this needed a new thread, but I appreciate the addition of the DCPI. Thanks!
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3191 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 07:00 PM
Tastes like chicken.
#7
Posted 27 April 2017 - 08:43 PM
I saw this at a couple of Targets in Houston, thought it was a better investment to buy a couple of cans of monster, at least i'd get more enjoyment out of those....hey oh!
#8 CAG Veteran CAGiversary! 116 Posts Joined 8.9 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 08:43 PM
Damn, this game's price got fucked hard. Was it really that bad of a game?
- MonkeyBrainSync likes this
#9 All Night Operator CAGiversary! 2090 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 09:45 PM
Damn, this game's price got fucked hard. Was it really that bad of a game?
Nah, it's fine (although tacking on an open world structure actually harmed it) but nobody cared.
#10 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 105 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted 27 April 2017 - 10:03 PM
#11 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 2813 Posts Joined 3.9 Years Ago
Posted 28 April 2017 - 11:34 AM
#12
Posted 28 April 2017 - 12:03 PM
That can't be the only reason guys play games...
prayin for shipping confirmation
#13 "Iconic" VRAM-Fanatic + DRM-Free Toaster CAGiversary! 21724 Posts Joined 13.4 Years Ago
Posted 30 April 2017 - 08:12 PM
I wish the PC version was this cheap, geez...
MysterD: We don't play games on CAG; we backlog 'em. No wonder we have no time to play games! All we do is keep buying games; run games idly for cards; keep backlogging games; & talk about games on CAG Forums + gaming forums like it.