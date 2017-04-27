Jump to content

Mirror's Edge: Catalyst $5.98 @ Target (Only found PS4 version) YMMV

By Nobodygrotesque, Apr 27 2017 04:30 PM

Nobodygrotesque  

Nobodygrotesque

Posted 27 April 2017 - 04:30 PM

Casually browsing clearance section and stumbled on Mirror's Edge: Catalyst for $5.98. DPCI is 207-34-1264 on brickseek.


blackbeard4886  

blackbeard4886

Posted 27 April 2017 - 05:10 PM

https://www.cheapass...xii/?p=13667205

 

Check the Target Clearance thread




 



 

tjm01572  

tjm01572

Posted 27 April 2017 - 06:02 PM

Here we go (grabs popcorn).

Brace yourself OP for the "constructive criticism" that is about to ensue

TooPoor  

TooPoor

Posted 27 April 2017 - 06:10 PM

Which store?










#5 SharkSocks  

SharkSocks

Posted 27 April 2017 - 06:28 PM

Not sure if this needed a new thread, but I appreciate the addition of the DCPI. Thanks!


mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 27 April 2017 - 07:00 PM

Thx



#7 devilintexas  

devilintexas

Posted 27 April 2017 - 08:43 PM

I saw this at a couple of Targets in Houston, thought it was a better investment to buy a couple of cans of monster, at least i'd get more enjoyment out of those....hey oh!


zeldafanjtl  

zeldafanjtl

Posted 27 April 2017 - 08:43 PM

Damn, this game's price got fucked hard. Was it really that bad of a game?


Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted 27 April 2017 - 09:45 PM

Damn, this game's price got fucked hard. Was it really that bad of a game?

Nah, it's fine (although tacking on an open world structure actually harmed it) but nobody cared.


Vice  

Vice

Posted 27 April 2017 - 10:03 PM

I thought open world didn't work for this game -at all- but I'd definitely get it for $<10.

miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 28 April 2017 - 11:34 AM

Never make a game where you have a female character in 1st person because you need third person view to fap.

#12 HelloooNurse  

HelloooNurse

Posted 28 April 2017 - 12:03 PM

That can't be the only reason guys play games...  :-k




MysterD  

MysterD

Posted 30 April 2017 - 08:12 PM

I wish the PC version was this cheap, geez...




 

 
 



 

 

