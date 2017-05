Posted 30 April 2017 - 02:52 PM

There's a demo on both systems which is basically just the little tutorial world but was enough to push me over the edge. The game actually looks really good,was fun to play, seems along the lines of DQ Builders (so Minecraft elements and style but action RPG gameplay), and quite solid Steam reviews for its early access.



It's $15 retail on Steam, $20 digital on console, $30 retail so some unfortunate console premiums. I'm looking at it as a net $14 though with GCU and the GC which is money I would be spending there anyway. So I can live with that overall and get it on a disc I trade or sell later if I want. If i didn't think my kid's might be interested in playing it co-op I might have gotten it on Steam though.



