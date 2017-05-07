Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

* * * * * 2 votes

Best Buy: Tales of Berseria $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU) , Nier: Automata $44.99 ($35.99 w/ GCU)

By 62t, May 07 2017 05:28 AM

#1 62t   Zune Duck! CAGiversary!   19645 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

62t

Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:28 AM

Nier: Automata Day One Edition

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=4746900

 

Tales Of Berseria

 

http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5450522


3DS FC 0731-4770-3312

#2 CaoPi   KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10444 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted 07 May 2017 - 06:53 AM

$44.99 must be a squareenix publisher sale price. Noticed they did this with multiple retailers with KH 2.8, also

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#3 ekard   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   47 Posts   Joined 9.8 Years Ago  

ekard

Posted 07 May 2017 - 11:57 AM

Got both. $32.85 for nier and $25.43 for tales with a promo on nier. Perfect.


#4 Diad   Only a flesh wound... CAGiversary!   405 Posts   Joined 7.7 Years Ago  

Diad

Posted 07 May 2017 - 12:58 PM

Prob going to have to bite at these prices. Played the demos and enjoyed them both. Thanks OP


childsplay_logo_sm.png
 

Thanks for donating!

#5 flix1   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1466 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

flix1

Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:02 PM

Got both. $32.85 for nier and $25.43 for tales with a promo on nier. Perfect.

What promo?

#6 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   3386 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:11 PM

Picked up Tales of Berseria, along with Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization at $30/$24: http://www.bestbuy.c...ion-4/5450510.p

Will wait for Nier to be sub $30 (not that it isn't worth the price now... I'm simply backlogged).

#7 Perfect*Ending   Cute Kelly CAGiversary!   2375 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Perfect*Ending

Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:20 PM

Sword Art Online at $24 is a good deal.  :)


Posted Image
Best in the World!

New Acronyms:
MSRP = Many Stupid Ridiculous Prices
SAD = Shitty Ass Deal

If you have a PS3, but are not gamesharing, you're doing it wrong.
Get a $60 game on day one for as low as $10?! :hot:
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=339425

#8 Derrick1979   I think I've been here to long ! CAGiversary!   5365 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Derrick1979

Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:24 PM

Dont know if anyone cares but that new digimon title is also $29.99 before GCU


#9 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:31 PM

This is great. Just finished ending A in Nier last night and was looking at Tales and Gravity Rush 2 thinking, really wish they'd get a sale since Tales had a universal drop and Gravity Rush is on sale for Golden Week but only digital

#10 Deader2818   Flipadelphia! CAGiversary!   10920 Posts   Joined 5.1 Years Ago  

Deader2818

Posted 07 May 2017 - 02:20 PM

Where's the guy that said best buy was lagging behind on nier?

Deader2818.png

#11 srocky26  

srocky26

Posted 07 May 2017 - 02:42 PM

Where's the guy that said best buy was lagging behind on nier?

He would still rather pay $45 somewhere else.

Both Walmart and Amazon have dropped Nier down to $44.99. As usual, Best Buy is lagging behind at full retail.


Currently playing:   :vita: DanganRonpa, :ps4: Uncharted Collection, :xb1: The Division

Recently platinumed: :ps4: Witcher 3 :vita: Tales of Hearts R :ps3: Tales of Xilla, Tales of Xillia 2,  :vita: Persona 4 Golden,  :vita: Steins;Gate, :vita: Odin Sphere

#12 FissFiss   Meow CAGiversary!   7736 Posts   Joined 4.3 Years Ago  

FissFiss

Posted 07 May 2017 - 02:57 PM

Want Hollow Realization and Berseria...but I still have person 5, Nioh, HZD, Nier sitting next to me half played x.x


#13 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4668 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:05 PM

Thanks OP! Been on the fence after the Berseria price drop, but this put me over the edge (plus $15 in BB certs :) ).

Anyone who doesn't have Nier. It's fantastic. Even with all that's come out, I think it's my GoTY so far and I haven't even finished it.

Kind of weird to have a $44.99 MSRP but, whatever, a drop is a drop.

#14 mikeygarciawbc  

mikeygarciawbc

Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:10 PM

Thx

#15 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3727 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:44 PM

Of course I bought tales of Berseria on psn yesterday...

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#16 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2813 Posts   Joined 3.9 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:51 PM

Of course I bought tales of Berseria on psn yesterday...

Dang. Do stuff to offset the balance. Don't drive over 40 mph, cook lunch and dinner all week, take cold showers, and don't turn on the lights in your house.

#17 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3727 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:54 PM

Dang. Do stuff to offset the balance. Don't drive over 40 mph, cook lunch and dinner all week, take cold showers, and don't turn on the lights in your house.


I do prefer digital anyway, it makes me more likely to start a game in my backlog if its digital.

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#18 apokalypse   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   629 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

apokalypse

Posted 07 May 2017 - 04:21 PM

I already beat ToB and got rid of it, but for this price I'm tempted to rebuy, just not sure if I'll ever play again.


#19 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3533 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 07 May 2017 - 04:24 PM

Buy NieR!

 

nNjbkFE.gif


NnZPC5V.png

Check Out My Gaming Stream

Kaiser499.png

#20 nitrosmob   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7285 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

nitrosmob

Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:10 PM

Buy NieR!

 

nNjbkFE.gif

Proportions off disliked!


#21 Ketsui   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   898 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

Ketsui

Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:29 PM

Is this dotd or permanent drop?

#22 plus1zero   The wall just got 10 feet higher CAGiversary!   5825 Posts   Joined 5.4 Years Ago  

plus1zero

Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:41 PM

Picked up Nier, gonna try to actually play it this time.
http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=317918

#23 awp   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4668 Posts   Joined 13.3 Years Ago  

awp

Posted 07 May 2017 - 06:13 PM

Is this dotd or permanent drop?


Nier -- I think -- is a permanent price drop since it's that price almost everywhere now. Berseria is a sale (MSRP dropped to $39.99 last week).

#24 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   7437 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 07 May 2017 - 08:33 PM

Damnit. I just ordered tales last week at the $40 price.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#25 Khach86  

Khach86

Posted 07 May 2017 - 09:47 PM

Damnit. I just ordered tales last week at the $40 price.

Same here damnit


#26 willozsy   CAG Hokage CAGiversary!   970 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

willozsy

Posted 07 May 2017 - 09:58 PM

in 4 dat as... sorry, price

maydayofhighbury.png

#27 lilman   Only the ordinary. CAGiversary!   3386 Posts   Joined 7.4 Years Ago  

lilman

Posted 07 May 2017 - 10:07 PM

Damnit. I just ordered tales last week at the $40 price.

If you bought from BB, you should be able to take your receipt and pm the current price for a refund.


#28 Khach86  

Khach86

Posted 07 May 2017 - 10:23 PM

If you bought from BB, you should be able to take your receipt and pm the current price for a refund.

I ordered it online, what can I do?

 

Edit: Just called customer service and they applied a credit for the price difference.  Thanks for the heads up


#29 theemadgamer   SILENCE! I keel you! CAGiversary!   881 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

theemadgamer

Posted 07 May 2017 - 10:29 PM

I ordered it online, what can I do?

 

Return it to a store if there is one near by.  They can look it up on  your account, no receipt required.


theemadgamer.png

http://dlcquickplay....ser/themadgamer

 

#30 Nightcrawler13  

Nightcrawler13

Posted 07 May 2017 - 11:05 PM

I've seen a lot of good feedback on Nier. Since it's just a price drop,I'll hold off until it hits a sale price. In for TOB
