Best Buy: Tales of Berseria $29.99 ($23.99 with GCU) , Nier: Automata $44.99 ($35.99 w/ GCU)

Nier: Automata Day One Edition
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=4746900
Tales Of Berseria
http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=5450522
Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:28 AM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 06:53 AM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 11:57 AM
Got both. $32.85 for nier and $25.43 for tales with a promo on nier. Perfect.
Posted 07 May 2017 - 12:58 PM
Prob going to have to bite at these prices. Played the demos and enjoyed them both. Thanks OP
Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:02 PM
What promo?
Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:11 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:20 PM
Sword Art Online at $24 is a good deal.
Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:24 PM
Dont know if anyone cares but that new digimon title is also $29.99 before GCU
Posted 07 May 2017 - 01:31 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 02:20 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 02:42 PM
He would still rather pay $45 somewhere else.
Where's the guy that said best buy was lagging behind on nier?
Posted 07 May 2017 - 02:57 PM
Want Hollow Realization and Berseria...but I still have person 5, Nioh, HZD, Nier sitting next to me half played x.x
Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:05 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:10 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:44 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:51 PM
Dang. Do stuff to offset the balance. Don't drive over 40 mph, cook lunch and dinner all week, take cold showers, and don't turn on the lights in your house.
Of course I bought tales of Berseria on psn yesterday...
Posted 07 May 2017 - 03:54 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 04:21 PM
I already beat ToB and got rid of it, but for this price I'm tempted to rebuy, just not sure if I'll ever play again.
Posted 07 May 2017 - 04:24 PM
Buy NieR!
Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:10 PM
Buy NieR!
Proportions off disliked!
Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:29 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 05:41 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 06:13 PM
Is this dotd or permanent drop?
Posted 07 May 2017 - 08:33 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 09:47 PM
Damnit. I just ordered tales last week at the $40 price.
Posted 07 May 2017 - 09:58 PM
Posted 07 May 2017 - 10:07 PM
If you bought from BB, you should be able to take your receipt and pm the current price for a refund.
Posted 07 May 2017 - 10:23 PM
I ordered it online, what can I do?
Edit: Just called customer service and they applied a credit for the price difference. Thanks for the heads up
Posted 07 May 2017 - 10:29 PM
Return it to a store if there is one near by. They can look it up on your account, no receipt required.
Posted 07 May 2017 - 11:05 PM