Best Buy Ad 5/14-5/20

By Tyrok, May 13 2017 06:18 PM

#1 Tyrok   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1303 Posts   Joined 9.4 Years Ago  

Tyrok

Posted 13 May 2017 - 06:18 PM

Games:

  • :xb1: :ps4: Injustice 2 $59.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :xb1: :ps4: Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition $99.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :ps4: PlayStation VR Aim Controller Farpoint Bundle $79.99 (Available Tuesday)
  • :3ds: Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia $39.99 (Available Friday)
    • Get the Lucina amiibo for $3.99 with purchase of Fire Emblem Echos
  • :xb1: :ps4: Resident Evil 7 $39.99 Save $20
  • :xb1: :ps4: Titanfall 2 $24.99 Save $15
  • :ps4: Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue $39.99 Save $10
  • :ps4: Berserk and the Band of the Hawk $49.99 Save $10

Everything Else:

  • PlayStation 4 1TB Console $299.99
    • Free Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Blu-ray with purchase of any PlayStation 4 Console
  • Save $20 on a DualShock 4 Wireless Controller when you buy a select PlayStation 4 Console (Excludes PS4 Pro)
  • Xbox One S 1TB Gears of War 4 Console Bundle $299.99 Save $50
  • Save up to $25 on an Xbox One Wireless Controller with purchase of any Xbox One Console
  • Save $10 on 3 Months or 6 Months of Xbox Live Gold with purchase of an Xbox One Console
  • Free 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold when you buy any 12 Month Xbox Live Gold Subscription
  • Sony Gold Wireless Headset for PlayStation 4 $79.99 Save $20

New Release Blu-ray (Available Tuesday):

  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter $19.99 Save $5
  • Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Only @ BB 4K Steelbook $27.99 Save $7
  • Resident Evil 6-Film Collection $44.99 Save $10
  • xXx: Return of Xander Cage Only @ BB Steelbook $19.99 Save $8
  • xXx: Return of Xander Cage Only @ BB 4K Steelbook $27.99 Save $7
  • The Mummy Ultimate Trilogy 4K $44.99 Save $10
  • The Space Between Us $24.99
  • Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion $15.99 Save $2
  • Gangsta: The Complete Series $44.99

#2 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1897 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted 13 May 2017 - 06:31 PM

Thanks for posting!

CBrownsT10.png

#3 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4420 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted 13 May 2017 - 06:35 PM

::crickets:: lol
"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#4 FlyingMonkey9   Genetically Modified CAG CAGiversary!   3727 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

FlyingMonkey9

Posted 13 May 2017 - 06:43 PM

Any hint of a tiv bonus?

Check out my trade list! Lots of PS3 and handheld goodness :ps3:  :3ds:  :psp:

#5 stryker   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   328 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

stryker

Posted 13 May 2017 - 07:16 PM

Thanks Tyrok.  The PlayStation VR Aim Controller Farpoint Bundle for $64 (after GCU) seems like a good deal.  Kinda surprised GCU applies to the bundle.


#6 AvengedBacklog   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   12945 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

AvengedBacklog

Posted 13 May 2017 - 07:24 PM

Tempted on KH 2.8...

Garrus_Lannister.png

#7 Waggles   What the funk n waggle you talkin' bout? CAGiversary!   3906 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Waggles

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:16 PM

Tempted on KH 2.8...

having just completed it...

 

3D is a fun KH entry bogged down by 3D-centric crap and mediocre pokemon elements. Blame being on a nintendo handheld. The story gets pretty wonky, too, so strap yourself in.

 

.2 really is just a glorified demo. It runs average around 25 fps or so and adds little to KH, but it's fun to see these characters again, even if their models look atrocious.

 

the included movie is throwaway. Not alltogether boring, just entirely inconsequential.

 

 

I wouldn't recommend it on it's own unless you're doing a full series run through to prepare for KH3 in 2030.


Steams: Wagglesworth       PSN: Taylort210   

#8 n64warzone   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   259 Posts   Joined 7.5 Years Ago  

n64warzone

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:21 PM

I wouldn't recommend it on it's own unless you're doing a full series run through to prepare for KH3 in 2030.

Yeah KH3 is the next Duke Nukem Forever.


#9 litepink   it was love at first sight CAGiversary!   2646 Posts   Joined 5.2 Years Ago  

litepink

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:27 PM

Any hint of a tiv bonus?

DPeqf.png

#10 Kaiser499   Gaming Guru CAGiversary!   3533 Posts   Joined 7.9 Years Ago  

Kaiser499

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:29 PM

Yeah KH3 is the next Duke Nukem Forever.

 

 

It was only announced a couple of years ago, lol.


NnZPC5V.png

Check Out My Gaming Stream

Kaiser499.png

#11 Waggles   What the funk n waggle you talkin' bout? CAGiversary!   3906 Posts   Joined 8.2 Years Ago  

Waggles

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:37 PM

It was only announced a couple of years ago, lol.

It was officially announced in 2013, which means it's probably about 30% finished and due for an engine change.


Steams: Wagglesworth       PSN: Taylort210   

#12 Dead_Batteries   Voltaic Pile CAGiversary!   800 Posts   Joined 6.1 Years Ago  

Dead_Batteries

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:45 PM

Games:

  • (Available Tuesday)
  • :3ds: Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia $39.99 (Available Friday)[list]
  • Get the Lucina amiibo for $3.99 with purchase of Fire Emblem Echos
Do you just bring the amiibo to the counter if you preorder for store pickup?

#13 Umyhoneycomb  

Umyhoneycomb

Posted 13 May 2017 - 09:07 PM

Yes:


Plain as day, 'Trade-in Bonus 50% Xbox One PlayStation 4 Switc'


This right here is pure gold.

#14 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 13 May 2017 - 09:17 PM

Surprised and pleased Berserk hasn't dropped yet, still time to finish my plat on it then trade it in.

 

Hoping DQH2 goes on sale this week for 39.99. Kind of surprised  RE7 hasn't dropped more yet but I can keep waiting.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#15 Dr0p119   Chief Red Thunder CAGiversary!   1280 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

Dr0p119

Posted 14 May 2017 - 04:19 AM

Thank you, Tyrok!

#16 chuckinkc   Childish CAGbino CAGiversary!   1315 Posts   Joined 4.6 Years Ago  

chuckinkc

Posted 14 May 2017 - 05:09 AM

Might be time to bite on RE7


(Insert Clever Signature Here At Some Point)

#17 Person808   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1109 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Person808

Posted 14 May 2017 - 05:49 AM

I'm running out of Best Buy credit. They need to get some trade promos going or offer better TIVs. 


#18 TYBG   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   222 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

TYBG

Posted 14 May 2017 - 05:52 AM

Any opinions on Danganronpa Reload?


Suspence810.png

#19 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:00 AM

Any opinions on Danganronpa Reload?

They are great games, if  you haven't played them already on a Vita I'd get it.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#20 Brendan_Frye   All 5 Senses CAGiversary!   903 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

Brendan_Frye

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:33 AM

Might be time to bite on RE7

yup


giphy.gif

#21 Raw_Orangejuice  

Raw_Orangejuice

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:44 AM

Saw that some Grand theft auto collection on xbone/x360 was on sale, paired with a $5 cert came out to around $8.  Looks to be a decent flip to GameStop with %50 bonus.  

 

Excited for that fire emblem!!! I


#22 NeoMonk  

NeoMonk

Posted 14 May 2017 - 07:32 AM

Any opinions on Danganronpa Reload?

The first one is really good, the 2nd one is a bit of a mess. 


9998.gif

#23 diishen   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   417 Posts   Joined 7.0 Years Ago  

diishen

Posted 14 May 2017 - 08:49 AM

can anyone comment on how active the titanfall 2 online community is these days? thanks!


Posted Image

#24 bigpat7676   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

bigpat7676

Posted 14 May 2017 - 12:37 PM

can anyone comment on how active the titanfall 2 online community is these days? thanks!


#25 bigpat7676   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   14 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

bigpat7676

Posted 14 May 2017 - 12:38 PM

If you are in the US the community is active enough to get an online game going in nearly all types. If OUTSIDE THE US I would stay away.

#26 tearsintherain  

tearsintherain

Posted 14 May 2017 - 04:08 PM

can anyone comment on how active the titanfall 2 online community is these days? thanks!

i play one game every day on PC (you get a "happy hour" bonus of 5 credit levels once per day) and don't wait more than 2 minutes to get into a game, west coast USA and I've played at pretty much every hour of the day between 9am - 5pm

 

PC is the lowest pop of all 3 platforms so I imagine its even better on ps4/xbone

 

that said matchmaking usually still sucks, half my games are blowouts by one side and its clear the game doesn't really try to balance teams, like quickly swapping players if one group has a high win ratio or internal ELO (I doubt they track one) or anything


#27 willozsy   CAG Hokage CAGiversary!   970 Posts   Joined 4.1 Years Ago  

willozsy

Posted 14 May 2017 - 07:00 PM

its very tempting to have GCU on farpoint bundle, but based on the gameplay footage, its gonna be another throwing up experience

maydayofhighbury.png

#28 Bobby's Beasting!   All Day! CAGiversary!   4420 Posts   Joined 3.8 Years Ago  

Bobby's Beasting!

Posted 14 May 2017 - 07:57 PM

its very tempting to have GCU on farpoint bundle, but based on the gameplay footage, its gonna be another throwing up experience


Throw up? Man up!
"...don't be sensitive and angry at the sh!t that I wrote
Cause if you can take a Fuck n d!ck, you can take a joke" -IT

lol

#29 TYBG   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   222 Posts   Joined 4.4 Years Ago  

TYBG

Posted 14 May 2017 - 08:22 PM

The first one is really good, the 2nd one is a bit of a mess. 

Alright, think I will grab it anyways to try it out. That game seems like one that will not be on sale very often 


Suspence810.png

#30 Sigma   King of Strong Style CAGiversary!   2700 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

Sigma

Posted 14 May 2017 - 08:55 PM

Wish Berserk was a little cheaper, but still may have to pick it up at this price as a fan of the series. Farpoint is also something I have my eye on, but I want to wait for some reviews before I decide to have more stuff laying around with that gun, which looks great.


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Horizon:Zero Dawn & Persona 5|  :xb1: Skyrim |  Switch Binding of Issac Afterbirth + 

 

