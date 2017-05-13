Best Buy Ad 5/14-5/20

Posted 13 May 2017 - 08:16 PM

Tempted on KH 2.8...

having just completed it...

3D is a fun KH entry bogged down by 3D-centric crap and mediocre pokemon elements. Blame being on a nintendo handheld. The story gets pretty wonky, too, so strap yourself in.

.2 really is just a glorified demo. It runs average around 25 fps or so and adds little to KH, but it's fun to see these characters again, even if their models look atrocious.

the included movie is throwaway. Not alltogether boring, just entirely inconsequential.

I wouldn't recommend it on it's own unless you're doing a full series run through to prepare for KH3 in 2030.