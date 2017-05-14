Fry's Anniversary Sale 5/14-20

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$6.99
Super Mario Icon Case Pouch for 3DS
$9.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $14.99 (5/16)
Hori Nintendo 3DS Travel Pouch: Articuno
Hori Nintendo 3DS Travel Pouch: Zapdos
$19.99
DreamGear 3DS XL 20-in-1 Essentials Kit
Hori Full Body Pikachu Pouch for 3DS
$24.99
Alm & Celica Fire Emblem Amiibo Figures
$39.95
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Avail. Fri.)
$199.96
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld
PS3
$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)
Hori Fighting Commander
$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
PS4
FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)
$24.99
Far Cry: Primal
Playstaion Worlds (PSVR)
$29.99
Driveclub VR (PSVR)
Eagle Flight (PSVR)
The Last Guardian
Paragon
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset
$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)
Hori Fighting Commander
$34.99
Batman: Return to Arkham
Final Fantasy XV
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
Starblood Arena (PSVR)
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
$39.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (5/16)
Farpoint (PSVR)
$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Grand Theft Auto V
Hitman: Steelbook Edition
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8: Final Chapter Prologue
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
World of Final Fantasy
$44.99
For Honor
Nier: Automata
$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99 (5/16)
Injustice 2
$49.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$64.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight TFRP Rudder Pedals
$69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
$129.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (5/13)
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad
$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console
$299.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel
$399.99
Playstation VR (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)
Switch
$29.99
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset
29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $12.99 (5/13)
Hori Playstand for Switch
$39.88
The Binding of Isaac + Afterbirth
$52.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
$54.99
Just Dance 2017
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
XBox 360
$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
XBox One
FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)
$18.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $79.99 (5/16)
Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset
$24.99
Doom
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
WWE 2K17
$29.99
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset
$39.99
Ride 2
$44.99
Gears of War 4
Halo Wars 2
$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99 (5/16)
Injustice 2
$59.99 (addition $20 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller
$64.99 (addition $20 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Blue Wireless Controller
Camo Wireless Controller
$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
less than $149 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149 / $119 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (5/13)
Elite Wireless Controller
$299 w/o tax (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)
$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2
$299.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition
PC
FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)
$8.99
Gamdias Ares V2 Membrane Gaming Keyboard and Mouse
$19.99
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse
$29.99
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X
$38.99
Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$39.99
Thrustmaster T.16000M Ambidextrous Joystick
$44.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/13)
Creative Sound Blaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse
$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick
$64.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight TFRP Rudder Pedals
$89.99
Thrustmaster T.16000M HOTAS Flight Control System
$109.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard
$149.99
Thrustmaster T.16000M Flight Control System Flight Pack
Miscellaneous
$5.97 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $9.97 (5/16)
Chun Li Plush
Dhalsim Plush
Guile Plush
Ken Plush
Ryu Plush
Zangief Plush
$119.95
Elgato Game Capture HD
$199
NVidia Shield Console
Blu-Ray
$3.99
Airplane!
Days of Thunder
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Grease
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Pain & Gain
Shooter
Sleepy Hollow
$4.99
8 Mile
12 Monkeys
47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)
American Graffiti
American Psycho
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Battleship
Braveheart
The Breakfast Club
The Burbs
Casino
Crash
Dante's Peak
Dawn of the Dead
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Dune (1984)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Forrest Gump
Gladiator
The Hunt for Red October
Identity Thief (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
Jaws
Jaws 2
The Last Starfighter
Legend: Ultimate Edition
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Liar Liar
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (Blu+DVD)
Public Enemies
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)
Street Fighter
Super 8 (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
Wanted
War of the Worlds (2005)
Waterworld (Blu+DVD)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD)
$5.99
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Chicago: Diamond Edition (Blu+DVD)
Evil Dead 2
The Expendables 2
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious (w/ UV)
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (w/ UV)
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious (w/ UV)
Fast Five
Fast Five (w/ UV)
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious 6: Extended Edition (Blu+DVD)
Gangs of New York
Hellraiser: Bloodlines/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld
Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)
No Country for Old Men
Pulp Fiction
Reservoir Dogs
$7.99
10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD)
American Pie: 4-Movie Collection
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Barbie and the Secret Door (Blu+DVD)
The Big Lebowski (Steelbook)
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
The Boy
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD) (?)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD) (w/ Digital Copy)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Kill Bill Volume 1/Kill Bill Volume 2
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Lucy (Blu+DVD)
Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation (Blu+DVD)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Roger Waters: The Wall
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler's List (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Titanic (Blu+DVD)
Top Gun: 30th Anniversary (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
World War Z (Blu+DVD)
$9.99
Arrival
Cold War 2
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)
Ip Man 3
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Rise of the Legend
Saw: The Complete Movie Collection
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (Blu+DVD)
Train to Busan
$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
The Resident Evil Collection
$9.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $14.99 (5/17)
Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)
Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)
Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)
Star Wars IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)
Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)
Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)
$14.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Allied
Divergent (4K+Blu)
Insurgent (4K+Blu)
Ender's Game (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 3 (4K+Blu)
Moonlight
Star Trek: Beyond 3D (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)
$16.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition (Blu+DVD)
$17.99
Mechanic: Resurrection (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
Sicario (4K+Blu)
$19.99
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
La La Land (Blu+DVD)
Manchester by the Sea (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
Split (Blu+DVD)
Underworld: Blood Wars
$19.96 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)
$19.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $24.99 (5/15)
Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection
Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection
The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection
The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection
$24.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)
$25.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (4K+Blu)
$26.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)
$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)
Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes I-III (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes IV-VI (Blu+DVD)
$32.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series
DVD
$19.99
Bewitched: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Rosanne: The Complete Series
Fry's Anniversary Sale 5/14-20
Monday promo code - valid through Friday:
$19.99 (Blu): Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection, Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection, Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection, Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection
OPs listing reads better than the actual ad....
Pretty good deals on Bluray and DVDs. I'm heading to Fry's this Friday for their annual hot dog cook out. Hope they still have some great movies in stock.
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$9.99 (3DS): Hori 3DS Travel Pouch
$19.99 (One): Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset
Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:
$16.99 (Blu+DVD): Wonder Woman
$19.96 (Blu): Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
$19.99 (Blu+DVD): XXX: Return of Xander Cage
$24.99 (4K+Blu): Wild Africa/Tiny Giants
$25.99 (4K+Blu): XXX: Return of Xander Cage
$26.99 (4K+Blu): Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
$39.88 (PSVR): Farpoint
$47.88 (PS4/One): Injustice 2
Wednesday promo code - valid through Thursday:
$5.97 (Misc.): Street Fighter Plushes
$9.99 (Blu): Star Wars I, Star Wars II, Star Wars III, Star Wars IV, Star Wars V, Star Wars VI