- - - - -

Fry's Anniversary Sale 5/14-20

By fidodido, May 14 2017 05:32 AM

#1 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4253 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted 14 May 2017 - 05:32 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads.  These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.

General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.

Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.

3DS :3ds:

$6.99
Super Mario Icon Case Pouch for 3DS

$9.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $14.99 (5/16)
Hori Nintendo 3DS Travel Pouch: Articuno
Hori Nintendo 3DS Travel Pouch: Zapdos

$19.99
DreamGear 3DS XL 20-in-1 Essentials Kit
Hori Full Body Pikachu Pouch for 3DS

$24.99
Alm & Celica Fire Emblem Amiibo Figures

$39.95
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Avail. Fri.)

$199.96
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld

PS3 :ps3:

$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)
Hori Fighting Commander

$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

PS4 :ps4:

FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)

$24.99
Far Cry: Primal
Playstaion Worlds (PSVR)

$29.99
Driveclub VR (PSVR)
Eagle Flight (PSVR)
The Last Guardian
Paragon
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset

$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)
Hori Fighting Commander

$34.99
Batman: Return to Arkham
Final Fantasy XV
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
Starblood Arena (PSVR)
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

$39.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (5/16)
Farpoint (PSVR)

$39.99
Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Grand Theft Auto V
Hitman: Steelbook Edition
Kingdom Hearts HD II.8: Final Chapter Prologue
Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller
World of Final Fantasy

$44.99
For Honor
Nier: Automata

$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99 (5/16)
Injustice 2

$49.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick

$64.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight TFRP Rudder Pedals

$69.99
Gold Wireless Stereo Headset

$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

$129.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (5/13)
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad

$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99
Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console

$299.99
Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel

$399.99
Playstation VR (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)

Switch

$29.99
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset

29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $12.99 (5/13)
Hori Playstand for Switch

$39.88
The Binding of Isaac + Afterbirth

$52.99
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

$54.99
Just Dance 2017

$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

XBox 360 :360:

$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

XBox One :xb1:

FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)

$18.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $79.99 (5/16)
Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset

$24.99
Doom
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
WWE 2K17

$29.99
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset

$39.99
Ride 2

$44.99
Gears of War 4
Halo Wars 2

$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99 (5/16)
Injustice 2

$59.99 (addition $20 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Black Wireless Controller
White Wireless Controller

$64.99 (addition $20 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)
Blue Wireless Controller
Camo Wireless Controller

$99.99
Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset
White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

less than $149 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149 / $119 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (5/13)
Elite Wireless Controller

$299 w/o tax (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)

$299
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2

$299.99
Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition

PC :pc:

FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)

$8.99
Gamdias Ares V2 Membrane Gaming Keyboard and Mouse

$19.99
Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse

$29.99
Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset
Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X

$38.99
Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$39.99
Thrustmaster T.16000M Ambidextrous Joystick

$44.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/13)
Creative Sound Blaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse

$49.99
Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse
Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick

$64.99
Thrustmaster T.Flight TFRP Rudder Pedals

$89.99
Thrustmaster T.16000M HOTAS Flight Control System

$109.99
Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard

$149.99
Thrustmaster T.16000M Flight Control System Flight Pack

Miscellaneous

$5.97 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $9.97 (5/16)
Chun Li Plush
Dhalsim Plush
Guile Plush
Ken Plush
Ryu Plush
Zangief Plush

$119.95
Elgato Game Capture HD

$199
NVidia Shield Console

Blu-Ray :br:

$3.99
Airplane!
Days of Thunder
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Grease
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Pain & Gain
Shooter
Sleepy Hollow

$4.99
8 Mile
12 Monkeys
47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)
American Graffiti
American Psycho
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Battleship
Braveheart
The Breakfast Club
The Burbs
Casino
Crash
Dante's Peak
Dawn of the Dead
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Dune (1984)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Forrest Gump
Gladiator
The Hunt for Red October
Identity Thief (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
Jaws
Jaws 2
The Last Starfighter
Legend: Ultimate Edition
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Liar Liar
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (Blu+DVD)
Public Enemies
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)
Street Fighter
Super 8 (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
Wanted
War of the Worlds (2005)
Waterworld (Blu+DVD)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD)

$5.99
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Chicago: Diamond Edition (Blu+DVD)
Evil Dead 2
The Expendables 2
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious (w/ UV)
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (w/ UV)
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious (w/ UV)
Fast Five
Fast Five (w/ UV)
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious 6: Extended Edition (Blu+DVD)
Gangs of New York
Hellraiser: Bloodlines/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld
Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)
No Country for Old Men
Pulp Fiction
Reservoir Dogs

$7.99
10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD)
American Pie: 4-Movie Collection
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Barbie and the Secret Door (Blu+DVD)
The Big Lebowski (Steelbook)
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
The Boy
Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD) (?)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD) (w/ Digital Copy)
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Kill Bill Volume 1/Kill Bill Volume 2
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Lucy (Blu+DVD)
Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation (Blu+DVD)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Roger Waters: The Wall
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler's List (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Titanic (Blu+DVD)
Top Gun: 30th Anniversary (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
World War Z (Blu+DVD)

$9.99
Arrival
Cold War 2
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)
Ip Man 3
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Rise of the Legend
Saw: The Complete Movie Collection
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (Blu+DVD)
Train to Busan

$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99
The Resident Evil Collection

$9.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $14.99 (5/17)
Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)
Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)
Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)
Star Wars IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)
Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)
Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)

$14.99
3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)
Allied
Divergent (4K+Blu)
Insurgent (4K+Blu)
Ender's Game (4K+Blu)
The Expendables 3 (4K+Blu)
Moonlight
Star Trek: Beyond 3D (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)

$16.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition (Blu+DVD)

$17.99
Mechanic: Resurrection (4K+Blu)
Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)
Sicario (4K+Blu)

$19.99
Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)
La La Land (Blu+DVD)
Manchester by the Sea (Blu+DVD)
Passengers
Split (Blu+DVD)
Underworld: Blood Wars

$19.96 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)

$19.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $24.99 (5/15)
Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection
Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection
The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection
The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection

$24.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)

$25.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (4K+Blu)

$26.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)

$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)
Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes I-III (Blu+DVD)
Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes IV-VI (Blu+DVD)

$32.99
Airwolf: The Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Miami Vice: The Complete Series
Quantum Leap: The Complete Series
That 70s Show: The Complete Series

DVD

$19.99
Bewitched: The Complete Series
Married With Children: The Complete Series
Rosanne: The Complete Series
 


#2 Moxieman  

Moxieman

Posted 14 May 2017 - 09:03 PM

Pretty great deal on LG 55UH8500 today, $1200 TV for $700 after code. Decent rating on rtings and it is 3D if that matters to you.

#3 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4253 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:09 AM

Monday promo code - valid through Friday:

 

$19.99 (Blu): Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection, Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection, Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection, Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection


#4 Big Boss Mario   Wii You CAGiversary!   411 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

Big Boss Mario

Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:27 PM

OPs listing reads better than the actual ad....


"Do not scorn the weak cub - he may become a brutal tiger"
Ancient Mongolian Proverb

#5 jwa73   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   71 Posts   Joined 10.2 Years Ago  

jwa73

Posted 16 May 2017 - 12:34 AM

Pretty good deals on Bluray and DVDs. I'm heading to Fry's this Friday for their annual hot dog cook out. Hope they still have some great movies in stock.


#6 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4253 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted 16 May 2017 - 02:30 PM

Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:

 

$9.99 (3DS): Hori 3DS Travel Pouch

 

$19.99 (One): Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset


#7 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4253 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted 16 May 2017 - 11:27 PM

Tuesday promo code - valid through Wednesday:

$16.99 (Blu+DVD): Wonder Woman

 

$19.96 (Blu): Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

 

$19.99 (Blu+DVD): XXX: Return of Xander Cage

 

$24.99 (4K+Blu): Wild Africa/Tiny Giants

$25.99 (4K+Blu): XXX: Return of Xander Cage

$26.99 (4K+Blu): Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

$39.88 (PSVR): Farpoint

$47.88 (PS4/One): Injustice 2
 


#8 fidodido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4253 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

fidodido

Posted Yesterday, 02:48 AM

Wednesday promo code - valid through Thursday:

 

$5.97 (Misc.): Street Fighter Plushes

 

$9.99 (Blu): Star Wars I, Star Wars II, Star Wars III, Star Wars IV, Star Wars V, Star Wars VI


