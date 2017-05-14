Fry's Anniversary Sale 5/14-20

Posted 14 May 2017 - 05:32 AM

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.



General notes:

- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.

- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.

- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.



Promo Code notes:

- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.



3DS



$6.99

Super Mario Icon Case Pouch for 3DS



$9.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $14.99 (5/16)

Hori Nintendo 3DS Travel Pouch: Articuno

Hori Nintendo 3DS Travel Pouch: Zapdos



$19.99

DreamGear 3DS XL 20-in-1 Essentials Kit

Hori Full Body Pikachu Pouch for 3DS



$24.99

Alm & Celica Fire Emblem Amiibo Figures



$39.95

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Avail. Fri.)



$199.96

Black New 3DS XL Handheld

Blue New 3DS XL Handheld



PS3



$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)

Hori Fighting Commander



$99.99

Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset



PS4



FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)



$24.99

Far Cry: Primal

Playstaion Worlds (PSVR)



$29.99

Driveclub VR (PSVR)

Eagle Flight (PSVR)

The Last Guardian

Paragon

Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset



$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)

Hori Fighting Commander



$34.99

Batman: Return to Arkham

Final Fantasy XV

Pro Evolution Soccer 2017

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End



$39.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $49.99 (5/16)

Farpoint (PSVR)



$39.99

Black Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Blue Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Camouflage Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Grand Theft Auto V

Hitman: Steelbook Edition

Kingdom Hearts HD II.8: Final Chapter Prologue

Red Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

Silver Dualshock 4 Wireless Controller

World of Final Fantasy



$44.99

For Honor

Nier: Automata



$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99 (5/16)

Injustice 2



$49.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick



$64.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight TFRP Rudder Pedals



$69.99

Gold Wireless Stereo Headset



$99.99

Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset



$129.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $149.99 (5/13)

Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Mouse and Keypad



$199.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $249.99

Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console



$299.99

Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel



$399.99

Playstation VR (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code - B&M only)



Switch



$29.99

Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset



29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $12.99 (5/13)

Hori Playstand for Switch



$39.88

The Binding of Isaac + Afterbirth



$52.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild



$54.99

Just Dance 2017



$59.88

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



XBox 360



$99.99

Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset



XBox One



FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)



$18.99 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $79.99 (5/16)

Plantronics Gamecom 318LX Headset



$24.99

Doom

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

WWE 2K17



$29.99

Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset



$39.99

Ride 2



$44.99

Gears of War 4

Halo Wars 2



$47.88 (w/ Tue. promo code - valid thru Wed.) / $59.99 (5/16)

Injustice 2



$59.99 (addition $20 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Black Wireless Controller

White Wireless Controller



$64.99 (addition $20 off w/ purchase of XBox One console)

Blue Wireless Controller

Camo Wireless Controller



$99.99

Black Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset

White Lucid LS30 Gaming Headset



less than $149 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $149 / $119 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (5/13)

Elite Wireless Controller



$299 w/o tax (w/ Sun. promo code) / $299

XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1 (w/ $50 Gift Card w/ Sun. promo code)



$299

XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2



$299.99

Thrustmaster TX Racing Wheel: Ferrari 458 Italia Edition



PC



FAR (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

Asus Cerberus Arctic Gaming Headset ($35 MiR)



$8.99

Gamdias Ares V2 Membrane Gaming Keyboard and Mouse



$19.99

Gamdias Zeus M1 RGB Optical Gaming Mouse



$29.99

Sharkoon Shark Zone 40 Gaming Headset

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X



$38.99

Logitech G430 Surround Sound Gaming Headset



$39.99

Thrustmaster T.16000M Ambidextrous Joystick



$44.99 (valid thru Sun.) (5/13)

Creative Sound Blaster X Siege M04 Gaming Mouse



$49.99

Corsair M65 Pro RGB FSP Gaming Mouse

Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 Flight Stick



$64.99

Thrustmaster T.Flight TFRP Rudder Pedals



$89.99

Thrustmaster T.16000M HOTAS Flight Control System



$109.99

Corsair Strafe RGB Red Mechanical Keyboard



$149.99

Thrustmaster T.16000M Flight Control System Flight Pack



Miscellaneous



$5.97 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $9.97 (5/16)

Chun Li Plush

Dhalsim Plush

Guile Plush

Ken Plush

Ryu Plush

Zangief Plush



$119.95

Elgato Game Capture HD



$199

NVidia Shield Console



Blu-Ray



$3.99

Airplane!

Days of Thunder

Face/Off

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Grease

The Italian Job (2003)

Jack Reacher

Pain & Gain

Shooter

Sleepy Hollow



$4.99

8 Mile

12 Monkeys

47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)

American Graffiti

American Psycho

Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition

Battleship

Braveheart

The Breakfast Club

The Burbs

Casino

Crash

Dante's Peak

Dawn of the Dead

Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)

Dune (1984)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Forrest Gump

Gladiator

The Hunt for Red October

Identity Thief (Blu+DVD)

Inglourious Basterds

Jaws

Jaws 2

The Last Starfighter

Legend: Ultimate Edition

Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)

Liar Liar

Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

Neighbors (Blu+DVD)

Oblivion (Blu+DVD)

Public Enemies

Ride Along (Blu+DVD)

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)

Street Fighter

Super 8 (Blu+DVD)

Ted (Blu+DVD)

The Thing (1982)

The Thing (2011)

Wanted

War of the Worlds (2005)

Waterworld (Blu+DVD)

The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD)



$5.99

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Chicago: Diamond Edition (Blu+DVD)

Evil Dead 2

The Expendables 2

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious (w/ UV)

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (w/ UV)

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious (w/ UV)

Fast Five

Fast Five (w/ UV)

Fast & Furious 6

Fast & Furious 6: Extended Edition (Blu+DVD)

Gangs of New York

Hellraiser: Bloodlines/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld

Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)

No Country for Old Men

Pulp Fiction

Reservoir Dogs



$7.99

10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD)

American Pie: 4-Movie Collection

Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)

Barbie and the Secret Door (Blu+DVD)

The Big Lebowski (Steelbook)

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (Blu+DVD)

The Boy

Daddy's Home (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me (Blu+DVD) (?)

Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)

Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD) (w/ Digital Copy)

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (Blu+DVD)

Everest (Blu+DVD)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Blu+DVD)

Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)

Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)

Kill Bill Volume 1/Kill Bill Volume 2

Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)

Lucy (Blu+DVD)

Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation (Blu+DVD)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)

Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)

Roger Waters: The Wall

Saturday Night Fever

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler's List (Blu+DVD)

Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Blu+DVD)

Titanic (Blu+DVD)

Top Gun: 30th Anniversary (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (Blu+DVD)

Warcraft (Blu+DVD)

World War Z (Blu+DVD)



$9.99

Arrival

Cold War 2

Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)

Furious 7

Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)

Ip Man 3

John Wick (Blu+DVD)

Rise of the Legend

Saw: The Complete Movie Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (Blu+DVD)

Train to Busan



$9.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $14.99

The Resident Evil Collection



$9.99 (w/ Wed. promo code - valid thru Thu.) / $14.99 (5/17)

Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)

Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)

Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)

Star Wars IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)

Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)

Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)



$14.99

3:10 to Yuma (4K+Blu)

Allied

Divergent (4K+Blu)

Insurgent (4K+Blu)

Ender's Game (4K+Blu)

The Expendables 3 (4K+Blu)

Moonlight

Star Trek: Beyond 3D (Blu3D+Blu+DVD)



$16.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)

Wonder Woman: Commemorative Edition (Blu+DVD)



$17.99

Mechanic: Resurrection (4K+Blu)

Patriot's Day (4K+Blu)

Sicario (4K+Blu)



$19.99

Fifty Shades Darker (Blu+DVD)

La La Land (Blu+DVD)

Manchester by the Sea (Blu+DVD)

Passengers

Split (Blu+DVD)

Underworld: Blood Wars



$19.96 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter



$19.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (Blu+DVD)



$19.99 (w/ Mon. promo code - valid thru Fri.) / $24.99 (5/15)

Dracula: Complete Legacy Collection

Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection

The Mummy: Complete Legacy Collection

The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection



$24.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)

Wild Africa/Tiny Giants (4K+Blu)



$25.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (4K+Blu)



$26.99 (valid thru Wed.) (5/16)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (4K+Blu)



$29.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.99 (5/13)

Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes I-III (Blu+DVD)

Star Wars Trilogy: Episodes IV-VI (Blu+DVD)



$32.99

Airwolf: The Complete Series

Knight Rider: The Complete Series

Miami Vice: The Complete Series

Quantum Leap: The Complete Series

That 70s Show: The Complete Series



DVD



$19.99

Bewitched: The Complete Series

Married With Children: The Complete Series

Rosanne: The Complete Series

