Target Cartwheel Deals 5/14-5/20

By Zantra, May 14 2017 08:16 AM

#1 Zantra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   123 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Zantra

Posted 14 May 2017 - 08:16 AM

Only one deal this week, and it's just barely gaming related. But, some of the LEGO Dimensions deals from last week are still available online, and some are even cheaper. So, there is that. Also, Disney Infinity figures have hit rock bottom prices online, and you can pick up the PS4 special edition of the game with Boba Fett and the extra game pieces and figures for less than $30. Which even if you don't play, the figures look pretty cool just sitting on a desk. So, on to the actual cartwheel deal...

15% Off Homido Virtual Reality Headset for Smartphones (Expires May 20th)
