Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 2 votes

Alan Wake's Sunset Sale - Final Days To Buy Alan Wake

By Jiryn, May 14 2017 06:14 PM
Alan Wake Steam Final Days Delisted Delisting

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3868 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:14 PM

C_oI2phVoAAfPqW.jpg

 

Just a reminder

Due to copyright issues over the soundtrack of Alan Wake, the game will be delisted on all platforms on Monday, May 15th 2017.

 

So, before the game is gone.. maybe forever, Steam is selling the series 90% off

 

Steam

Alan Wake $2.99 - http://store.steampo...8710/Alan_Wake/

Alan Wake Collectors Edition $3.49 - http://store.steampo....com/sub/13535/

Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - http://store.steampo...ican_Nightmare/

Alan Wake Complete Franchise $3.99 - http://store.steampo....com/sub/15407/

 

GOG (Thank you MysterD)

Alan Wake $2.99 - https://www.gog.com/game/alan_wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - https://www.gog.com/...rican_nightmare

Alan Wake Complete Franchise $3.98 - https://www.gog.com/game/alan_wake

 

Humble Buying from Humble nets you steam keys, plus a DRM-Free copy (Thank you JoseKortez)

Alan Wake $2.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar

Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar

Alan Wake Franchise Pack $3.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar


#2 MysterD   "Iconic" VRAM-Fanatic + DRM-Free Toaster CAGiversary!   21724 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

MysterD

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:31 PM

For DRM-Free crowd - AW series is on sale on GOG, also:

https://www.gog.com/...odbye_alan_wake


Bing Rewards - Referral Link

 

Motoki: If you were MysterD you would wait for a 75% off sale. And tell everyone about it. Repeatedly. 
 

MysterD: We don't play games on CAG; we backlog 'em. No wonder we have no time to play games! All we do is keep buying games; run games idly for cards; keep backlogging games; & talk about games on CAG Forums + gaming forums like it.

 

 

#3 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3868 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:34 PM

For DRM-Free crowd - AW series is on sale on GOG, also:

https://www.gog.com/...odbye_alan_wake

Thank you, added it to the initial post with a thank you!


#4 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:42 PM

Don't forget about the Humble Store.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#5 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3868 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:47 PM

Don't forget about the Humble Store.

Link?


#6 The End   is nigh! CAGiversary!   5894 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

The End

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:52 PM

Link?

Alan Wake - $2.99

Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $0.99

Alan Wake Franchise Pack - $3.99

 

Buying from Humble nets you steam keys, plus a DRM-Free copy. Additionally, if you are a Humble Monthly subscriber, you get an extra 10% discount on top of those prices.


#7 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:58 PM

Alan Wake - $2.99
Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $0.99
Alan Wake Franchise Pack - $3.98

Buying from Humble nets you steam keys, plus a DRM-Free copy. Additionally, if you are a Humble Monthly subscriber, you get an extra 10% discount on top of those prices.


Thanks for linking. I'm on a mobile.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#8 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   3868 Posts   Joined 7.6 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted 14 May 2017 - 07:18 PM

Alan Wake - $2.99

Alan Wake's American Nightmare - $0.99

Alan Wake Franchise Pack - $3.99

 

Buying from Humble nets you steam keys, plus a DRM-Free copy. Additionally, if you are a Humble Monthly subscriber, you get an extra 10% discount on top of those prices.

Added!
Thank you!


#9 Haralambos   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Haralambos

Posted 14 May 2017 - 09:53 PM

Thank you for posting this as I had not used the download code from quantum break yet for xbox one.


#10 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 14 May 2017 - 10:39 PM

Rest in peace, Alan Wake. You'll be with spider-men and ninja turtles now.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#11 ItachiUchiha   Of the Mangekyo Sharingan CAGiversary!   79 Posts   Joined 1.5 Years Ago  

ItachiUchiha

Posted 14 May 2017 - 10:40 PM

Thank you for posting this as I had not used the download code from quantum break yet for xbox one.

Alan Wake, not Quantum Break

 

Nice rhyming though


#12 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 14 May 2017 - 10:41 PM

This is the only game I've played that included music from my favorite artist, Nick Cave.

 

And now the soundtrack is the reason it's getting fucked! Be careful what you wish for, I guess.


#13 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 14 May 2017 - 11:00 PM

Alan Wake, not Quantum Break

 

Nice rhyming though

I think he meant the download code inside the XB1 copy when you buy it new?


#14 aaronrodgers   Yo...Siggy, Phido! CAGiversary!   1770 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

aaronrodgers

Posted 14 May 2017 - 11:19 PM

Can you still redeem those digital codes for Alan Wake after today, or no?


95438.png

LT1B2oV.png

#15 arthas045  

arthas045

Posted 15 May 2017 - 12:05 AM

Went ahead and bounced on this!

That damn Roy Orbison!

He dead though.... 🤔

#16 archibishopofBAH   Insidious and insipid. CAGiversary!   3608 Posts   Joined 9.6 Years Ago  

archibishopofBAH

Posted 15 May 2017 - 12:35 AM

Can you still redeem those digital codes for Alan Wake after today, or no?

I'd imagine that's a certainty. Typically if codes expire, they say so. At least with Steam keys, I've redeemed removed games years later.


#17 KeeperOfWind  

KeeperOfWind

Posted 15 May 2017 - 01:11 AM

Thanks for reminding me OP.

I almost forgot to buy the game.


zNmz5OX.jpg

#18 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   354 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:22 AM

Thanks for the heads up. Better safe than sorry, opened up my backlogged Quantum Break and got my code entered.

#19 happydogs   Razor barrel. CAGiversary!   462 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

happydogs

Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:48 AM

This is the only game I've played that included music from my favorite artist, Nick Cave.

 

And now the soundtrack is the reason it's getting fucked! Be careful what you wish for, I guess.

Holy crap, Nick Cave is in this game?  He's one of my favorite artists, too, but i sure don't remember him in Alan Wake.  Honestly, i never finished the game, but the only music i ever remember hearing was that godawful lime and the coconut song.  Gotta go dig out my old 360 copy now...


#20 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:36 AM

Holy crap, Nick Cave is in this game? He's one of my favorite artists, too, but i sure don't remember him in Alan Wake. Honestly, i never finished the game, but the only music i ever remember hearing was that godawful lime and the coconut song. Gotta go dig out my old 360 copy now...

Up Jumped the Devil is in it as one of the episode credit songs. I gotta give Remedy credit for going with a less obvious choice, instead of the expected Red Right Hand or something.

As an aside, my Criterion collecting started a few years ago with Wings of Desire, due to its Cave connection. No ragrets.

#21 Killbomb   Waiting for Darkness CAGiversary!   3005 Posts   Joined 8.4 Years Ago  

Killbomb

Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:59 AM

Thanks OP or I never would have realized this. I still have my 360 copy but I think I'll grab it on Steam as well for easier access should I ever decide to play it again.


Killbomb.png
 

#22 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:58 AM

Still available for purchase on the 360 store as of 3:57 am. Don't forget to purchase and download both DLCs!
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#23 Haralambos   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   17 Posts   Joined 9.1 Years Ago  

Haralambos

Posted 15 May 2017 - 10:09 AM

I think he meant the download code inside the XB1 copy when you buy it new?

You are correct. The Alan Wake code was included free when purchasing Quantum Break on XB1.


#24 rlm2112   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   817 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

rlm2112

Posted 15 May 2017 - 11:24 AM

Still available for purchase on the 360 store as of 3:57 am. Don't forget to purchase and download both DLCs!

Thank you! I thought I already owned them, but I just checked and I didn't.

BOTH DLCs ARE FREE ON XBL. GET THEM BEFORE THEY'RE GONE!

https://marketplace....cf-00014d530805

https://marketplace....b0-43a4c7f8ed27

#25 180husher   Yet what is any ocean but a multitude of drops? CAGiversary!   2287 Posts   Joined 10.0 Years Ago  

180husher

Posted 15 May 2017 - 12:22 PM

Thanks OP.  Forgot I had the Quantum Break free Alan Wake code too.



Posted Image

#26 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4696 Posts   Joined 13.4 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted 15 May 2017 - 12:46 PM

Don't go, Alan! Don't go into the...flashlight.
My sell/trade list: http://www.cheapassg...ad.php?t=166205

#27 nightc1   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   1783 Posts   Joined 11.9 Years Ago  

nightc1

Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:12 PM

I read this thread late last night... couldn't act on it... but just was able to get it on Steam this morning.   Thanks OP for the heads up.

 

 

This is the only game I've played that included music from my favorite artist, Nick Cave.

The only thing that stands out from Nick Cave that I remember is his contribution of There is a Light on the Batman Forever Soundtrack.  I never dug in to see what else he made.  Maybe this will be the thing that sparks curiosity.


loading_icon.150d3a5a.gifLoading...

#28 Lord Chabelo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   737 Posts   Joined 9.3 Years Ago  

Lord Chabelo

Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:17 PM

I thought it was just the original game that was being delisted, didn't know it also affected American Nightmare


15413.png

#29 Larry Davis   All Night Operator CAGiversary!   2090 Posts   Joined 2.4 Years Ago  

Larry Davis

Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:43 PM

The only thing that stands out from Nick Cave that I remember is his contribution of There is a Light on the Batman Forever Soundtrack.  I never dug in to see what else he made.  Maybe this will be the thing that sparks curiosity.

If you liked that song, it's actually most like the first Grinderman album, so I say check out Honey Bee, Let's Fly to Mars, notably used at the end of the best segment of True Detective season 1. Also maybe listen to Dig, Lazarus, Dig (title track) and Albert Goes West from the same album.

 

Personally my fav Bad Seeds albums are No More Shall We Part (very slow, plaintive, piano-focused), Henry's Dream (western-tinged, almost live-sounding production), and Abattoir Blues/The Lyre of Orpheus (a bit of everything, with the vibe of Cave-as-manic-preacher).


#30 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7731 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:52 PM

I thought it was just the original game that was being delisted, didn't know it also affected American Nightmare

It doesn't affect American Nightmare.


Got an alt account for Steam cards? Sick of not getting all your drops before the market crashes? Tired of all the hours spent catching up on all your alt's drops? Send me a PM!

 

Official Hammerwatch Dispenser - $1 PayPal each

Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Alan Wake, Steam, Final Days, Delisted, Delisting

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy