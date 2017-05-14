Alan Wake's Sunset Sale - Final Days To Buy Alan Wake

Just a reminder
Due to copyright issues over the soundtrack of Alan Wake, the game will be delisted on all platforms on Monday, May 15th 2017.
So, before the game is gone.. maybe forever, Steam is selling the series 90% off
Steam
Alan Wake $2.99 - http://store.steampo...8710/Alan_Wake/
Alan Wake Collectors Edition $3.49 - http://store.steampo....com/sub/13535/
Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - http://store.steampo...ican_Nightmare/
Alan Wake Complete Franchise $3.99 - http://store.steampo....com/sub/15407/
GOG (Thank you MysterD)
Alan Wake $2.99 - https://www.gog.com/game/alan_wake
Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - https://www.gog.com/...rican_nightmare
Alan Wake Complete Franchise $3.98 - https://www.gog.com/game/alan_wake
Humble Buying from Humble nets you steam keys, plus a DRM-Free copy (Thank you JoseKortez)
Alan Wake $2.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar
Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar
Alan Wake Franchise Pack $3.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar