Alan Wake's Sunset Sale - Final Days To Buy Alan Wake

Posted 14 May 2017 - 06:14 PM

Just a reminder

Due to copyright issues over the soundtrack of Alan Wake, the game will be delisted on all platforms on Monday, May 15th 2017.

So, before the game is gone.. maybe forever, Steam is selling the series 90% off

Steam

Alan Wake $2.99 - http://store.steampo...8710/Alan_Wake/

Alan Wake Collectors Edition $3.49 - http://store.steampo....com/sub/13535/

Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - http://store.steampo...ican_Nightmare/

Alan Wake Complete Franchise $3.99 - http://store.steampo....com/sub/15407/

GOG (Thank you MysterD)

Alan Wake $2.99 - https://www.gog.com/game/alan_wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - https://www.gog.com/...rican_nightmare

Alan Wake Complete Franchise $3.98 - https://www.gog.com/game/alan_wake

Humble Buying from Humble nets you steam keys, plus a DRM-Free copy (Thank you JoseKortez)

Alan Wake $2.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar

Alan Wake's American Nightmare $0.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar

Alan Wake Franchise Pack $3.99 - https://www.humblebu...urce=search_bar