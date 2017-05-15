Horizon Zero Dawn. 40$ *NEW* @Gamestop for PRO 5/14 - 5/20
Posted 15 May 2017 - 12:55 AM
If you missed out on VCO preordering, this is the lowest this one has been. Didn't see it posted anywhere yet.
It is listed in latest Gameinformer and says coupon required, but nothing is in the magazine, so check your active offers for the month.
edit: mastaspy007 confirmed in store with purchase attempt that this is for new only, the system does not apply the coupon to used
Posted 15 May 2017 - 01:12 AM
Blah blah Gamestop, GCU, "New"
Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:27 AM
Still haven't got a chance to play this yet.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:46 AM
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:00 AM
Just an FYI, my active offer for it says expires 5/19 so you may want to update the OP.
It's always like that but if you click on it, it states that it is valid through the 20th
lol
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:01 AM
New only or preowned?
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:03 AM
Is it "new" only? It doesn't say that on the coupon. I know these coupons usually don't include used, but don't they usually specifically state new?
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:27 AM
The ad in Game Informer and my active offer both say the 20th, Bobby above said this seems to be common.
It doesn't specifically say anywhere that it is only new or used. I would presume only new, but you could get lucky and try to make a case for a used copy because of the language (if it doesn't already work for both)
Also, unrelated; but I love your profile pic Ackbar; I actually have that exact photo full sized and framed
Posted 15 May 2017 - 05:45 AM
It's used but technically new. You need to give them the secret password for a non-gutted copy.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 06:35 AM
can the $20 off coupon be combined with a rewards certificate (coupon + certificate on same transaction)?
Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:08 AM
Rewards certificate will work on it at least if its like when they had the kinect PRO coupon which took $20 off a $30 kinect. Regarding the 'will it work on pre owned', last time for the kinect, I believe it specifically stated in the title of the coupon that it was for a "PRE-OWNED KINECT".
Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:15 AM
Is it possible for someone to scan a copy of said coupon or message me one? Much appreciated.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:31 AM
I have several.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 07:47 AM
Is there a difference when shopping at gs?
Posted 15 May 2017 - 11:00 AM
The "secret password" is not buying their last new copy. They only sell the gutted copy when they're out of the others. They need the gutted copy so they have the box art on the shelf, because some people still like looking at it before buying.
How hard is it for people to understand this?
Posted 15 May 2017 - 12:41 PM
Its also not hard to do what they do with preorder games for ALL GAMES. Have a place holder box with the art on it. Saves frustration from customers and resources since you can rotate the art out when needed. There's literally no reason to gut new games.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 01:51 PM
Posted 15 May 2017 - 01:55 PM
Yeah, but when I click on it the coupon itself says expires 5/19. Not a big deal, just don't want someone to miss out cause of it.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:10 PM
I have one, but I dont plan to use this coupon. If anyone want to use it, pm me.
Its gone.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:27 PM
This means the game will start going on sale at other stores soon right? $40 base price at Best Buy would be real nice.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 02:29 PM
Waiting on bestbuy for GCU there must be a universal price drop incoming because gamestop never has any sales of their own. Has happened with Nioh, Nier and now this
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:04 PM
lol right, that or they are about to announce it as part of a pro bundle or something. I finally upgraded to an OLED but waiting until e3 to see if Sony does something Pro related.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:07 PM
I hope they do. The Pro is kind of pitiful at this point. I'd gladly trade mine for a slim + cash at this point
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:56 PM
Sony needs to add mandatory support for all titles, Prey doesn't have any Pro features despite it saying it does on the box which is ridiculous.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 05:11 PM
Ok great so can I have one?
Posted 15 May 2017 - 06:05 PM
OK so does anyone else have an extra coupon?!?! Feel free to just pm.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 06:06 PM
One can get the coupon by downloading the Gamestop app to your phone, login to your power up rewards/gamestop account. Click on 'Active Offers' and you will see the coupon, click on it will show a barcode you show to the gamestop employee.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 06:16 PM
I tried but it says that I don't have any active offers.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 09:11 PM
Sony needs to add mandatory support for all titles, Prey doesn't have any Pro features despite it saying it does on the box which is ridiculous.
I got a refund from Sony for that bullshit. They credited my PSN account.
Posted 15 May 2017 - 09:15 PM
I hope they do. The Pro is kind of pitiful at this point. I'd gladly trade mine for a slim + cash at this point
See, I'm loving the Pro. The down sampling and increased framerate has been great on supported games and Boost mode has actually made certain games - like Just Cause 3 and AC: Untiy - far, far better technically speaking.
I could never go back to a vanilla PS4 at this point, and I don't even have a 4K TV yet.
