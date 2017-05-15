Jump to content

Toys"R"Us Free Injustice 2 T-shirt with Purchase of Injustice 2

By kempy, May 15 2017 03:57 PM
#1 kempy  

kempy

Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:57 PM

Toys"R"Us In Store Offer Only (T-Shirt $12.99)  Available 5/16.


#2 The Masked Heel  

The Masked Heel

Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:03 PM

Hot damn! I better camp out now!


#3 blinknot4  

blinknot4

Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:03 PM

Picture of tshirt in case anybody cares.

 

Spoiler

XBL: starsleep3 .... PSN / Wii U: Champloo4

 

1035269.png

#4 miyamotorola  

miyamotorola

Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:41 PM

Fapfapfap.

I'll wait for the ultimate edition. I don't have that kinda money anymore

#5 Sigma  

Sigma

Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:49 PM

This t-shirt is tempting, but seeing how quickly the first game dropped in price. I think I will have to wait on this one.


Currently Playing:

:ps4: Horizon:Zero Dawn & Persona 5|  :xb1: Skyrim |  Switch Binding of Issac Afterbirth + 

 

#6 Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted 15 May 2017 - 11:34 PM

OP I really liked how you didn't put a link in to your "deal" or couldn't even put something in to show the shirt.


No one does.

Gcu plus rewards points trumps any shirt that could possibly come with a fighting game that will drop in price fairly soon just because it's a fighting game. The only possible shirt that could beat gcu is if wonder woman is getting plowed by the flash and his friction causes the stuff unicorn they are banging on to catch fire.

#7 FlamedLiquid  

FlamedLiquid

Posted 15 May 2017 - 11:45 PM

Well I mean I care. :p

Go back to wacking off to your DC comic collection.
My DVD Collection: http://fiamliquid.filmaf.com/ownedrm8ylt.gif

#8 Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 10:34 AM

Does it come with the Rockefeller Skank DLC

#9 w00dm4nEXE  

w00dm4nEXE

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 AM

i pre ordered from toysrus...

can't wait til sometime next week to receive it in the mail! woohoo!

did get the ultimate edition when they had that 15% off


#10 MrRidickulous  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 01:08 PM

Shirt not worth losing 47.99 price at other retailers if you need it at release.


XBL Gamertag: MrRidickulous but I sold it so I probably won't be on there anymore.
PSN ID: ijustw1n

I will always be your mom's new boyfriend.

#11 EvilChamp  

EvilChamp

Posted Yesterday, 03:24 PM

I heard for $60 you get 45% of the game, but if you choose to buy additional DLC, you get the complete game. 


(My trade list) (Follow me on Twitter

 

#12 Jodou  

Jodou

Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM

Alternatively, you could just order the game somewhere that gives 20% off and use the savings to buy a real shirt.


JodouKastBizmuth.jpg

#13 LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM

More like shirts"r"us

I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!

 

If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria

Please skip part 3

