Toys"R"Us In Store Offer Only (T-Shirt $12.99) Available 5/16.
Toys"R"Us Free Injustice 2 T-shirt with Purchase of Injustice 2
#1 TheGoods CAGiversary! 56 Posts Joined 3.0 Years Ago
Posted 15 May 2017 - 03:57 PM
#2
Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:03 PM
Hot damn! I better camp out now!
- miyamotorola likes this
#3 Not My President CAGiversary! 5073 Posts Joined 8.7 Years Ago
Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:03 PM
Picture of tshirt in case anybody cares.
- FlamedLiquid, EvilChamp, Ferrari Racer and 5 others like this
#4 I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary! 2813 Posts Joined 3.9 Years Ago
Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:41 PM
I'll wait for the ultimate edition. I don't have that kinda money anymore
#5 King of Strong Style CAGiversary! 2700 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted 15 May 2017 - 04:49 PM
This t-shirt is tempting, but seeing how quickly the first game dropped in price. I think I will have to wait on this one.
- KenKeith likes this
Currently Playing:
Horizon:Zero Dawn & Persona 5| Skyrim | Switch Binding of Issac Afterbirth +
#6
Posted 15 May 2017 - 11:34 PM
Picture of tshirt in case anybody cares.
Spoiler
No one does.
Gcu plus rewards points trumps any shirt that could possibly come with a fighting game that will drop in price fairly soon just because it's a fighting game. The only possible shirt that could beat gcu is if wonder woman is getting plowed by the flash and his friction causes the stuff unicorn they are banging on to catch fire.
#7 The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary! 7437 Posts Joined 12.7 Years Ago
Posted 15 May 2017 - 11:45 PM
Well I mean I care. :p
OP I really liked how you didn't put a link in to your "deal" or couldn't even put something in to show the shirt.
No one does.
Gcu plus rewards points trumps any shirt that could possibly come with a fighting game that will drop in price fairly soon just because it's a fighting game. The only possible shirt that could beat gcu is if wonder woman is getting plowed by the flash and his friction causes the stuff unicorn they are banging on to catch fire.
Go back to wacking off to your DC comic collection.
#8 All Night Operator CAGiversary! 2090 Posts Joined 2.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:34 AM
Picture of tshirt in case anybody cares.
Spoiler
Does it come with the Rockefeller Skank DLC
#9
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 AM
i pre ordered from toysrus...
can't wait til sometime next week to receive it in the mail! woohoo!
did get the ultimate edition when they had that 15% off
#10
Posted Yesterday, 01:08 PM
Shirt not worth losing 47.99 price at other retailers if you need it at release.
PSN ID: ijustw1n
I will always be your mom's new boyfriend.
#11 Super Nintendo CAGiversary! 1701 Posts Joined 6.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:24 PM
I heard for $60 you get 45% of the game, but if you choose to buy additional DLC, you get the complete game.
#12 Infamous CAGiversary! 12643 Posts Joined 8.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 04:42 PM
Alternatively, you could just order the game somewhere that gives 20% off and use the savings to buy a real shirt.
- LonelyBacteria likes this
#13
Posted Yesterday, 05:39 PM
I might not be a fungi, but with some time, I'll grow on you!
If you wanna visit me IRL, grow your only LonelyBacteria
Please skip part 3
Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: deals, free, video games, games, injustice, injustice 2
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Win Steep, Little Nightmares & more...
Started by VideoGamerRob, 06 May 2017 Giveaway, Contest, Codes, Free and 6 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Free $10 Gift Card @ Toys"R"Us with Prey Purchase
Started by kempy, 04 May 2017 video game deals, deals and 2 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Trading →
Lowball Auctions →
Retrovidya's Lowball Everything Must Go-ball. [OVER]
Started by Retrovidya, 22 Apr 2017 lowball, games, Playstation Vita and 7 more...
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Overlord FREE on Codemasters Store (Steam Redeemable)
Started by madspooky, 31 Mar 2017 steam, free, overlord
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Contests & Free Stuff →
Referral Central →
Free $10 when you download robinhood app
Started by Fitz229, 29 Mar 2017 free, money, app
|