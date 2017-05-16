Jump to content

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

THE SEXY BRUTALE [FULL HOUSE EDITION] (PS4) $21.99

By Masterkyo, Yesterday, 08:19 AM

Masterkyo  

Masterkyo

Posted Yesterday, 08:19 AM

http://www.play-asia...ition/13/70azmb

 

Save me a copy! :)


"Evil is Funs"

Nocturnx99  

Nocturnx99

Posted Yesterday, 09:39 AM

Hmm looks interesting

iwannadie  

iwannadie

Posted Yesterday, 10:12 AM

Impulse buy, I have been wanting something different and this may fit the bill.
Posted Image

detectiveconan16  

detectiveconan16

Posted Yesterday, 10:25 AM

Reminds me of Ghost Trick.


Batsugunner.png

Larry Davis  

Larry Davis

Posted Yesterday, 11:09 AM

Reminds me of Ghost Trick.


It is very Ghost Trick, but also very short. About 3-4 hours to 100%

trunks982  

trunks982

Posted Yesterday, 02:31 PM

too bad there is no coupon space for you to put in. did they get rid of that?

 

EDIT: apparently SALE items wont let u use coupon codes.


notung  

notung

Posted Yesterday, 07:08 PM

too bad there is no coupon space for you to put in. did they get rid of that?

 

EDIT: apparently SALE items wont let u use coupon codes.

A minimum order amount of $60 (before shipping) is also required.


iwannadie  

iwannadie

Posted Yesterday, 07:55 PM

I spent a while trying to figure out where to put a code before just giving up and ordering.

too bad there is no coupon space for you to put in. did they get rid of that?

EDIT: apparently SALE items wont let u use coupon codes.


Posted Image

zlatour  

zlatour

Posted Yesterday, 07:57 PM

I spent a while trying to figure out where to put a code before just giving up and ordering.


Did you check out on mobile or desktop?

vicious7171  

vicious7171

Posted Yesterday, 08:04 PM

THANKS FOR THE HEADS UP


Spoiler

iwannadie  

iwannadie

Posted Today, 12:12 AM

Did you check out on mobile or desktop?


Mobile and it wouldn't let me force to desktop. I only bought the one game so I don't think the code would have worked anyways.
Posted Image

Midori Monkey  

Midori Monkey

Posted Today, 12:19 AM

Aww, I must have missed it.  Shows 29.99 for me


MidoriMonkey.png

makenocent  

makenocent

Posted Today, 11:45 AM

Aww, I must have missed it.  Shows 29.99 for me

Still shows 21.99 for me.

 

On a side note, there's a 5% off going on if you use Paypal.

https://www.play-asi...017paypalslider


