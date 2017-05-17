Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Gamestop 4/$20 Preowned Sale (select games) (end date unknown)

By Darby27, Today, 03:59 AM

#1 Darby27   Licensed to Dill CAGiversary!   12548 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

Darby27

Posted Today, 03:59 AM

Here's the list for the Gamestop 4/$20 sale that started yesterday or today.

 

Nintendo Wii:

Spoiler
 
Nintendo WiiU:
Spoiler
 
Playstation 3:
Spoiler

 

Playstation 4:

Spoiler

 

Xbox 360:

Spoiler

 

Xbox One:

Spoiler

 

Yes, to get the games for $5 each you must buy them in multiples of 4.  Yes, PUR applies so they will be $4.50 each with PUR.

 

Credit to blackbeard for taking the sku sheets I got and putting them into an easy to use excel format!


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.

#2 appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted Today, 04:07 AM

Thanks for the list

#3 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   1663 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 04:16 AM

thanks for putting up the list, nothing for me.

#4 Vap   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1525 Posts   Joined 8.0 Years Ago  

Vap

Posted Today, 04:23 AM

That Xbox one list isn't too bad. Especially for a new comer.

#5 Faithful   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   354 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

Faithful

Posted Today, 04:29 AM

Thanks for this list. I picked up a few to boomerang but see a few that I need to add to my backlog. Kingdoms of Amular for sure is one.

#6 shrike4242   Not My Job Anymore, Go Bother Someone Else. CAGiversary!   49494 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

shrike4242

Posted Today, 04:32 AM

thanks for putting up the list, nothing for me.

Thanks for posting nothing for us. 


#7 slobass   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

slobass

Posted Today, 04:41 AM

MGS4 on X360?


#8 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 05:13 AM

Multiple copies of the same title will work correct? I never have enough stock during these sales to get 4 different games and I'm not interested in doing return/rebuy stuff.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#9 Ferrari Racer   Reporter for CAGNetwork CAGiversary!   5830 Posts   Joined 5.8 Years Ago  

Ferrari Racer

Posted Today, 05:15 AM

sign of a MGS4 port?


Gamertag - ITS DAT DAM KID. NNID: Its_Pikachu.

#10 chnandler_bong   Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary!   7096 Posts   Joined 6.6 Years Ago  

chnandler_bong

Posted Today, 05:17 AM

Multiple copies of the same title will work correct? I never have enough stock during these sales to get 4 different games and I'm not interested in doing return/rebuy stuff.

Yes.


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

#11 HyperG   GamersVlog.com CAGiversary!   2647 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

HyperG

Posted Today, 05:19 AM

MGS4 on X360?

GameStop bootleg exclusive.


Share your gaming videos here - www.GamersVlog.com

Check out my trade/sell list here - Updated 7/17/16

#12 dwo   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   80 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

dwo

Posted Today, 05:38 AM

I'm not a terrible person... but if I was I'd probably pick up 4 copies of Alan Wake - one to keep, and three to resale.


#13 blackbeard4886   The Keeper of Flip Sheets CAGiversary!   2424 Posts   Joined 2.3 Years Ago  

blackbeard4886

Posted Today, 05:59 AM

I'm not a terrible person... but if I was I'd probably pick up 4 copies of Alan Wake - one to keep, and three to resale.

I am sure after this sale it probably will go up well over $20 with the out of print and no digital Gamestop tax..


Gamestop/Best Buy/Redbox/GameFly Flip & Boomerang Spreadsheet

 animated-arrow-image-0039.gifFlip & Boomerang Spreadsheet Link animated-arrow-image-0040.gif

Ghetto Gamestop Brickseek Spreadsheet

 

#14 CaoPi   KOEI fan CAGiversary!   10444 Posts   Joined 11.8 Years Ago  

CaoPi

Posted Today, 06:03 AM

It looks like there's no Killzone 4 on the list this time.....

MY TRADE LIST: Huge fan of NIS and Koei games!

 

https://www.cheapass...misc/?p=1259801

#15 CaptainJoel   Justice Lord CAGiversary!   14994 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

CaptainJoel

Posted Today, 06:05 AM

Thanks a lot for the list!

Going in tomorrow to grab ME2, ME3, Mario Galaxy, and Halo Wars.

#16 arsenalcrazy8   As Cheap As Wenger. CAGiversary!   1832 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted Today, 06:18 AM

that cant be right can it? Gears / Rare Replay combo disc for 4.50 when rare replay separately isnt on there?


Up the Gunners!!!!!
I am Cheap, therefore I buy Cheap.

#17 DANIEL   DANNY FAKnTASTIC CAGiversary!   1056 Posts   Joined 12.7 Years Ago  

DANIEL

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

how good is the quality of used games at GS?  most games with scratches?


DANNY_FAKnTASTIK.png

 

 

DANY+FAKnTASTIK.png

#18 GreigaBeast  

GreigaBeast

Posted Today, 06:46 AM

I wished this was a 4 for $10 . Membah?


#19 vic_x51   World Warrior CAGiversary!   1663 Posts   Joined 9.0 Years Ago  

vic_x51

Posted Today, 09:02 AM

Thanks for posting nothing for us.

Fuck you.

#20 mrclutch   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3191 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 10:30 AM

Thx guys!

Tastes like chicken.

#21 ICHIRO51MVP   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   147 Posts   Joined 5.5 Years Ago  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted Today, 10:31 AM

It looks like there's no Killzone 4 on the list this time.....

What is Killzone 4?


#22 SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted Today, 11:07 AM

What is Killzone 4?

Killzone Shadowfall. GS labels it as Killzone 4.


#23 TheGuido   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   327 Posts   Joined 8.7 Years Ago  

TheGuido

Posted Today, 11:31 AM

I wished this was a 4 for $10 . Membah?


I member.....😁
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy