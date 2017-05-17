Gamestop 4/$20 Preowned Sale (select games) (end date unknown)

Here's the list for the Gamestop 4/$20 sale that started yesterday or today.
Nintendo Wii:
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: World at War
Just Dance 3
Just Dance 4
LEGO Batman
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Sonic and the Black Knight
Sonic Colors
Super Mario Galaxy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Wii Fit Plus - Game Only
Zumba Fitness: Join the Party - Game Only
Nintendo WiiU:
Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival
Assassin's Creed III
LEGO Movie Videogame
Madden NFL 13
Mass Effect 3 Wii U Special Edition
Mighty No. 9
Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
ZombiU
Playstation 3:
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed 2
Assassin's Creed III
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
Assassin's Creed Revelations
Assassin's Creed Rogue
Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of The Year Edition 3D
Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battlefield 4
Bioshock 2
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Crysis 3
Dark Souls II
Darksiders II
Dead Island Game of the Year Edition
Dead Rising 2
Dead Space 3
Destiny
Devil May Cry 4
Diablo III
DmC Devil May Cry
Dragon Age 2
Dragon Age Inquisition
Fallout 3 Game Of The Year
Far Cry 3
FIFA 14
God of War III
God of War: Ascension
God of War: Collection
Gran Turismo 5
Grand Theft Auto IV
Heavy Rain
inFAMOUS 2
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO The Hobbit
Madden NFL 15
Medal of Honor: Warfighter
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
Mirror's Edge
MLB 13: The Show
MLB 14 The Show
ModNation Racers
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations
NBA 2K12
NBA 2K14
NBA 2K15
NCAA Football 13
NHL 12
PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
Prototype
Red Dead Redemption
Resident Evil 5
Resident Evil 6
Saints Row IV
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Sleeping Dogs
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Street Fighter IV
The Last of Us
The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct
Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 13
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist
Tomb Raider
UFC Undisputed 2010
Wolfenstein: The New Order
WWE 13
WWE 2K14
WWE 2K15
Playstation 4:
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Destiny
Evolve
FIFA 15
Madden NFL 16
MLB 14 The Show
MLB 15 The Show
NBA 2K14
NBA 2K16
Watch Dogs
Xbox 360:
2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil
Alan Wake
Aliens: Colonial Marines
Angry Birds Trilogy
Army of Two
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed 2
Assassin's Creed III
Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
Assassin's Creed Revelations
Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of The Year Edition 3D
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield: Bad Company
BioShock
Bioshock 2
BioShock Infinite
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Crackdown 2
Crysis 3
Dante's Inferno
Darksiders II
Dead Island
Dead Island Game of the Year Edition
Dead Island Riptide
Dead Rising 2
Diablo III
Disney Infinity (2.0 Edition) Video Game
DmC Devil May Cry
Dragon Age 2
Dragon Age Inquisition
Dragon's Dogma
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Fable 2
Fable III
Fallout 3
Fallout New Vegas
Far Cry 2
Far Cry 3
Final Fantasy XIII
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Grand Theft Auto IV
Guitar Hero 5 - Game Only
Halo 3
Halo 3: ODST
Halo 4
Halo Reach
Halo Wars
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
History Channel: Civil War
Hitman: Absolution
Just Dance 2014
Just Dance 4
Kinect Sports
Kinect Sports Season 2
Kinect Star Wars
Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
LEGO Batman
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Dimensions Video Game
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
LEGO Movie Videogame
LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Madden NFL 15
Madden NFL 25
Mafia II
Major League Baseball 2K10
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Medal of Honor: Warfighter
Mercenaries 2: World in Flames
Metal Gear Solid 4
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
Murdered: Soul Suspect
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations
NBA 2K13
NCAA Football 13
NCAA Football 2012
Need for Speed Undercover
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
Need for Speed: Most Wanted
Need for Speed: Rivals
Need for Speed: Shift
Need for Speed: The Run
NHL 14
Payday 2
Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare
PROTOTYPE 2
Rainbow Six : Vegas 2
Red Dead Redemption
Resident Evil 6
Saints Row The Third
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Sonic Free Riders
SOULCALIBUR V
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct
Thief
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist
Tomb Raider
Transformers The Game
Transformers: War For Cybertron
UFC Undisputed 2010
WWE 2K14
Xbox One:
WWE 2K15
Battlefield Hardline
Destiny
Dragon Age Inquisition
Evolve
FIFA 15
Gears of War Ultimate Edition
Gears of War Ultimate Edition & Rare Replay
Lords of the Fallen
Madden NFL 16
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
NBA 2K16
Ryse: Son of Rome
STAR WARS Battlefront
Sunset Overdrive
The Evil Within
Thief
Titanfall
Watch Dogs
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Yes, to get the games for $5 each you must buy them in multiples of 4. Yes, PUR applies so they will be $4.50 each with PUR.
Credit to blackbeard for taking the sku sheets I got and putting them into an easy to use excel format!