CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

* * * - - 5 votes

Gamestop 4/$20 Preowned Sale (select games) (ends 6/18)

By Darby27, May 17 2017 03:59 AM

Darby27  

Darby27

Posted 17 May 2017 - 03:59 AM

Here's the list for the Gamestop 4/$20 sale that started yesterday or today.

 

Nintendo Wii:

Spoiler
 
Nintendo WiiU:
Spoiler
 
Playstation 3:
Spoiler

 

Playstation 4:

Spoiler

 

Xbox 360:

Spoiler

 

Xbox One:

Spoiler

 

Yes, to get the games for $5 each you must buy them in multiples of 4.  Yes, PUR applies so they will be $4.50 each with PUR.

 

Credit to blackbeard for taking the sku sheets I got and putting them into an easy to use excel format!


Once as a kid I cried as my parents drove from ny to nj. That was a far cry.

appleseed127  

appleseed127

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:07 AM

Thanks for the list

vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:16 AM

thanks for putting up the list, nothing for me.

Vap  

Vap

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:23 AM

That Xbox one list isn't too bad. Especially for a new comer.

Faithful  

Faithful

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:29 AM

Thanks for this list. I picked up a few to boomerang but see a few that I need to add to my backlog. Kingdoms of Amular for sure is one.

shrike4242  

shrike4242

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:32 AM

thanks for putting up the list, nothing for me.

Thanks for posting nothing for us. 


slobass  

slobass

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:41 AM

MGS4 on X360?


reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted 17 May 2017 - 05:13 AM

Multiple copies of the same title will work correct? I never have enough stock during these sales to get 4 different games and I'm not interested in doing return/rebuy stuff.


Ferrari Racer  

Ferrari Racer

Posted 17 May 2017 - 05:15 AM

sign of a MGS4 port?


chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted 17 May 2017 - 05:17 AM

Multiple copies of the same title will work correct? I never have enough stock during these sales to get 4 different games and I'm not interested in doing return/rebuy stuff.

Yes.


HyperG  

HyperG

Posted 17 May 2017 - 05:19 AM

MGS4 on X360?

GameStop bootleg exclusive.


dwo  

dwo

Posted 17 May 2017 - 05:38 AM

I'm not a terrible person... but if I was I'd probably pick up 4 copies of Alan Wake - one to keep, and three to resale.


blackbeard4886  

blackbeard4886

Posted 17 May 2017 - 05:59 AM

I'm not a terrible person... but if I was I'd probably pick up 4 copies of Alan Wake - one to keep, and three to resale.

I am sure after this sale it probably will go up well over $20 with the out of print and no digital Gamestop tax..


CaoPi  

CaoPi

Posted 17 May 2017 - 06:03 AM

It looks like there's no Killzone 4 on the list this time.....

CaptainJoel  

CaptainJoel

Posted 17 May 2017 - 06:05 AM

Thanks a lot for the list!

Going in tomorrow to grab ME2, ME3, Mario Galaxy, and Halo Wars.

arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 17 May 2017 - 06:18 AM

that cant be right can it? Gears / Rare Replay combo disc for 4.50 when rare replay separately isnt on there?


DANIEL  

DANIEL

Posted 17 May 2017 - 06:46 AM

how good is the quality of used games at GS?  most games with scratches?


GreigaBeast  

GreigaBeast

Posted 17 May 2017 - 06:46 AM

I wished this was a 4 for $10 . Membah?


vic_x51  

vic_x51

Posted 17 May 2017 - 09:02 AM

Thanks for posting nothing for us.

Fuck you.

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted 17 May 2017 - 10:30 AM

Thx guys!

ICHIRO51MVP  

ICHIRO51MVP

Posted 17 May 2017 - 10:31 AM

It looks like there's no Killzone 4 on the list this time.....

What is Killzone 4?


SaberMatrix  

SaberMatrix

Posted 17 May 2017 - 11:07 AM

What is Killzone 4?

Killzone Shadowfall. GS labels it as Killzone 4.


TheGuido  

TheGuido

Posted 17 May 2017 - 11:31 AM

I wished this was a 4 for $10 . Membah?


I member.....😁

Oisterboy  

Oisterboy

Posted 17 May 2017 - 01:15 PM

Wow a sale I'm actually interested in.

Gears ultimate & rare replay is that 2 discs? 1 disc? Download disc?

Darby27  

Darby27

Posted 17 May 2017 - 01:39 PM

that cant be right can it? Gears / Rare Replay combo disc for 4.50 when rare replay separately isnt on there?

This is pulled directly from GS's system for everything marked 4$20


DRKnight  

DRKnight

Posted 17 May 2017 - 01:51 PM

Wow a sale I'm actually interested in.

Gears ultimate & rare replay is that 2 discs? 1 disc? Download disc?

its two separate discs


arsenalcrazy8  

arsenalcrazy8

Posted 17 May 2017 - 03:06 PM

This is pulled directly from GS's system for everything marked 4$20


Wow, that's awesome. In that case If anyone wants this I would hurry up and get it, as I think it might be a mistake and get pulled from the list similar to how golf club was during the last 4$20.
k311  

k311

Posted 17 May 2017 - 03:20 PM

I'm assuming "Need for Speed: Most Wanted" is only the remake version and not the original?


Darby27  

Darby27

Posted 17 May 2017 - 03:25 PM

I'm assuming "Need for Speed: Most Wanted" is only the remake version and not the original?

I would guess so, although I'm sure there are some disc only versions of the original floating around under the wrong sku.


cjones641  

cjones641

Posted 17 May 2017 - 04:25 PM

is this currently going on at gamestop? and is it in store only???


