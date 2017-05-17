Gamestop 4/$20 Preowned Sale (select games) (ends 6/18)

Posted 17 May 2017 - 03:59 AM

Here's the list for the Gamestop 4/$20 sale that started yesterday or today.

Nintendo Wii:

Spoiler Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: World at War Just Dance 3 Just Dance 4 LEGO Batman LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga Sonic and the Black Knight Sonic Colors Super Mario Galaxy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wii Fit Plus - Game Only Zumba Fitness: Join the Party - Game Only

Nintendo WiiU:

Spoiler Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival Assassin's Creed III LEGO Movie Videogame Madden NFL 13 Mass Effect 3 Wii U Special Edition Mighty No. 9 Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate ZombiU Playstation 3: Spoiler Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed 2 Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Assassin's Creed Revelations Assassin's Creed Rogue Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of The Year Edition 3D Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition Batman: Arkham Origins Battlefield 4 Bioshock 2 Borderlands Borderlands 2 Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Crysis 3 Dark Souls II Darksiders II Dead Island Game of the Year Edition Dead Rising 2 Dead Space 3 Destiny Devil May Cry 4 Diablo III DmC Devil May Cry Dragon Age 2 Dragon Age Inquisition Fallout 3 Game Of The Year Far Cry 3 FIFA 14 God of War III God of War: Ascension God of War: Collection Gran Turismo 5 Grand Theft Auto IV Heavy Rain inFAMOUS 2 LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes LEGO The Hobbit Madden NFL 15 Medal of Honor: Warfighter Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Mirror's Edge MLB 13: The Show MLB 14 The Show ModNation Racers NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations NBA 2K12 NBA 2K14 NBA 2K15 NCAA Football 13 NHL 12 PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale Prototype Red Dead Redemption Resident Evil 5 Resident Evil 6 Saints Row IV Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Sleeping Dogs South Park: The Stick of Truth Street Fighter IV The Last of Us The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 13 Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Tomb Raider UFC Undisputed 2010 Wolfenstein: The New Order WWE 13 WWE 2K14 WWE 2K15

Playstation 4:

Spoiler Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Destiny Evolve FIFA 15 Madden NFL 16 MLB 14 The Show MLB 15 The Show NBA 2K14 NBA 2K16 Watch Dogs

Xbox 360:

Spoiler 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Alan Wake Aliens: Colonial Marines Angry Birds Trilogy Army of Two Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed 2 Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag Assassin's Creed Revelations Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood Batman: Arkham Asylum Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of The Year Edition 3D Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition Batman: Arkham Origins Battlefield 3 Battlefield 4 Battlefield Bad Company 2 Battlefield: Bad Company BioShock Bioshock 2 BioShock Infinite Borderlands Borderlands 2 Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Crackdown 2 Crysis 3 Dante's Inferno Darksiders II Dead Island Dead Island Game of the Year Edition Dead Island Riptide Dead Rising 2 Diablo III Disney Infinity (2.0 Edition) Video Game DmC Devil May Cry Dragon Age 2 Dragon Age Inquisition Dragon's Dogma Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Fable 2 Fable III Fallout 3 Fallout New Vegas Far Cry 2 Far Cry 3 Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XIII-2 Gears of War 3 Gears of War: Judgment Grand Theft Auto IV Guitar Hero 5 - Game Only Halo 3 Halo 3: ODST Halo 4 Halo Reach Halo Wars Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary History Channel: Civil War Hitman: Absolution Just Dance 2014 Just Dance 4 Kinect Sports Kinect Sports Season 2 Kinect Star Wars Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning LEGO Batman LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes LEGO Dimensions Video Game LEGO Marvel Super Heroes LEGO Movie Videogame LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Madden NFL 15 Madden NFL 25 Mafia II Major League Baseball 2K10 Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Mass Effect Mass Effect 2 Mass Effect 3 Medal of Honor: Warfighter Mercenaries 2: World in Flames Metal Gear Solid 4 Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Edition Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe Murdered: Soul Suspect Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations NBA 2K13 NCAA Football 13 NCAA Football 2012 Need for Speed Undercover Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Need for Speed: Most Wanted Need for Speed: Rivals Need for Speed: Shift Need for Speed: The Run NHL 14 Payday 2 Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare PROTOTYPE 2 Rainbow Six : Vegas 2 Red Dead Redemption Resident Evil 6 Saints Row The Third Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell Sonic Free Riders SOULCALIBUR V Star Wars: The Force Unleashed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct Thief Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist Tomb Raider Transformers The Game Transformers: War For Cybertron UFC Undisputed 2010 WWE 2K14

Xbox One:

Spoiler WWE 2K15 Battlefield Hardline Destiny Dragon Age Inquisition Evolve FIFA 15 Gears of War Ultimate Edition Gears of War Ultimate Edition & Rare Replay Lords of the Fallen Madden NFL 16 Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes NBA 2K16 Ryse: Son of Rome STAR WARS Battlefront Sunset Overdrive The Evil Within Thief Titanfall Watch Dogs Wolfenstein: The New Order

Yes, to get the games for $5 each you must buy them in multiples of 4. Yes, PUR applies so they will be $4.50 each with PUR.

Credit to blackbeard for taking the sku sheets I got and putting them into an easy to use excel format!