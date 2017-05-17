Jump to content

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Target ad 5/21-5/27

By Beatles, Yesterday, 09:23 PM

Beatles  

Beatles

Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM

:switch: Disgaea 5 $59.99 (available 5/26)
:switch: Ultra Street Fighter II $39.99 (available 5/23)

:ps4: Mass Effect Andromeda $39.99
:xb1: Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $39.99
:xb1: NBA 2K17 $39.99
:ps4: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim special edition $39.99
:xb1: WWE 2K17 $29.99
:xb1: Dishonored 2 $29.99

Thanks to thecouponingcouple.com for the ad

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM

Thanks for posting.

Tastes like chicken.

grrouchie  

grrouchie

Posted Yesterday, 09:42 PM

Is that the ps4 elder scrolls with steelbook?

Sent from my SM-G928V using Tapatalk

2017 Completed Games Tab

 

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM

Is that the ps4 elder scrolls with steelbook?

Sent from my SM-G928V using Tapatalk

Isn't that a Best Buy Exclusive?


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM

Is that the ps4 elder scrolls with steelbook?

Sent from my SM-G928V using Tapatalk


Yeah like Chandler said that's a BB exclusive.

Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
743275.png

Hellacious  

Hellacious

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

Release dates in OP are swapped for Disgaea 5 and Ultra Street Fighter 2. Disgaea 5 is Tuesday the 23rd while Street Fighter is Friday the 26th.


kelo360  

kelo360

Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM

Yeah like Chandler said that's a BB exclusive.


Thought amazon might have had a steelbook too.

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM

Thought amazon might have had a steelbook too.

Amazon has this one:
 

Spoiler

 
Best Buy has this one (with a plush helmet!!!):
 
Spoiler


Anak+Chuckatoa.png
 
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip

GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0

