Target ad 5/21-5/27
#1 Cartoon Character CAGiversary! 4267 Posts Joined 3.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:23 PM
:switch: Ultra Street Fighter II $39.99 (available 5/23)
Mass Effect Andromeda $39.99
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare $39.99
NBA 2K17 $39.99
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim special edition $39.99
WWE 2K17 $29.99
Dishonored 2 $29.99
Thanks to thecouponingcouple.com for the ad
- theflicker, grrouchie, Deader2818 and 1 other like this
#2 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3192 Posts Joined 5.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:25 PM
Tastes like chicken.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 938 Posts Joined 9.4 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:42 PM
Sent from my SM-G928V using Tapatalk
#4 Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary! 7115 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 10:37 PM
Is that the ps4 elder scrolls with steelbook?
Sent from my SM-G928V using Tapatalk
Isn't that a Best Buy Exclusive?
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0
#5 Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary! 13727 Posts Joined 10.9 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:12 PM
Is that the ps4 elder scrolls with steelbook?
Sent from my SM-G928V using Tapatalk
Yeah like Chandler said that's a BB exclusive.
Listen to the Checkmate Arcade video game podcast! Also available on ITunes, Stitcher Radio, or YouTube.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 303 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM
Release dates in OP are swapped for Disgaea 5 and Ultra Street Fighter 2. Disgaea 5 is Tuesday the 23rd while Street Fighter is Friday the 26th.
#7 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1433 Posts Joined 7.3 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:41 PM
Yeah like Chandler said that's a BB exclusive.
Thought amazon might have had a steelbook too.
#8 Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary! 7115 Posts Joined 6.6 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:44 PM
Thought amazon might have had a steelbook too.
Amazon has this one:
Best Buy has this one (with a plush helmet!!!):
xkcd comics: Zealous Autoconfig | RTFM | Borders | A random comic strip
GameStop TIV comparison spreadsheet --> https://docs.google....zkYs/edit#gid=0