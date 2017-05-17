Jump to content

* - - - - 1 votes

YMMV NES Classic instock at Meijer

By Liquid Metal, Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Liquid Metal  

Liquid Metal

Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM

Just found two NES classics at Meijer. If you have them in your area, I suggest calling them and finding out. They will hold them for you. Hope this helps someone.  Good luck to all.


Captain N The Game Master  

Captain N The Game Master

Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM

Notta. Just checked. Congrats on finding 2.

irishsoccermbw  

irishsoccermbw

Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM

I just called my local store, no luck.  Congrats on the $$$


Kaiser499  

Kaiser499

Posted Today, 12:26 AM

Tsk tsk tsk c'mon guys you know the rule, never ever call.


