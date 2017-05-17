YMMV NES Classic instock at Meijer

Just found two NES classics at Meijer. If you have them in your area, I suggest calling them and finding out. They will hold them for you. Hope this helps someone. Good luck to all.
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:23 PM
Notta. Just checked. Congrats on finding 2.
Posted Yesterday, 11:29 PM
I just called my local store, no luck. Congrats on the $$$
Posted Today, 12:26 AM
Tsk tsk tsk c'mon guys you know the rule, never ever call.