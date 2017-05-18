Lego City Undercover (Switch) - $39.99 @ Amazon

Hey, did not see this posted anywhere.
Lego City Undercover (Switch version) - $39.99 on Amazon.
Seems like a good drop from a recently released game on the Switch. FYI.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:19 PM
Hey, did not see this posted anywhere.
Lego City Undercover (Switch version) - $39.99 on Amazon.
Seems like a good drop from a recently released game on the Switch. FYI.
Now playing: Pokemon Omega Ruby (3DS), Overwatch (PC)
Posted Today, 03:25 PM
It's definitely a new drop; Camelcamelcamel hasn't caught this update yet. They still show $49.94 as cheapest for Amazon.
Posted Today, 03:27 PM
Is the loading any better on the Switch vs Wii U?
Posted Today, 03:38 PM
Is the loading any better on the Switch vs Wii U?
Yes, but not as much as you might expect. I think generally about a 10-20% improvement depending on what you are loading. They did add co-op to this version though, which is awesome
Posted Today, 05:59 PM
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (L/R) Grey - $70.99 via Rakuten - Free S/H
Started by Timezones, 11 May 2017 Nintendo, Switch, Joy-Con
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Deal Requests & Advice →
I'm looking for a durable Switch carrying case.
Started by squishface, 09 May 2017 Switch, hori. Nintendo
|
|
Video Game Discussions →
Nintendo →
Switch →
Nintendo direct April 12
Started by squishface, 11 Apr 2017 Nintendo, switch
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Add $50 Amazon Cash and get $10 digital credit
Started by plusgamer , 03 Apr 2017 amazon, credit, cash
|
|
Cheap Ass Gamer Deals →
Shopping Discussions →
Deal Graveyard →
Amazon - Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 & 2.8 - buy both, save $20 - PS4
Started by thisisnottravis, 03 Apr 2017 amazon, ps4, kingdom hearts
|