CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

Lego City Undercover (Switch) - $39.99 @ Amazon

By nightmare452, Today, 03:19 PM
Lego Amazon Switch

nightmare452  

nightmare452

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

Hey, did not see this posted anywhere.

 

Lego City Undercover (Switch version) - $39.99 on Amazon

 

Seems like a good drop from a recently released game on the Switch. FYI.


Now playing: Pokemon Omega Ruby (3DS), Overwatch (PC)

emperordahc  

emperordahc

Posted Today, 03:25 PM

It's definitely a new drop; Camelcamelcamel hasn't caught this update yet. They still show $49.94 as cheapest for Amazon.


828689.png

stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 03:27 PM

Is the loading any better on the Switch vs Wii U?


Katsumi  

Katsumi

Posted Today, 03:38 PM

Is the loading any better on the Switch vs Wii U?

Yes, but not as much as you might expect. I think generally about a 10-20% improvement depending on what you are loading. They did add co-op to this version though, which is awesome :)


Kat_Siggy80.png

Bivensra  

Bivensra

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

I have the game for Wii U but picked it up today from TRU. On sale for $39.99 plus I had a $5.00 reward and the Thursday 10% off. People have said it does not work w/ video games b/ it does work.
"GO YANKEES"
