CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

CAGcast #498: Mass Reject

The gang talks Prey, NBA Playground, Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels, Mass Effect news, Scorpio and PS4 Pro, and so much more!

- - - - -

Titanfall 2 19.99

By boostlag, Today, 05:30 PM

boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Today, 05:30 PM

Both at Amazon and Gamestop.  Standard and deluxe editions both priced at 19.99.

 

https://www.amazon.c...X0RFFWP3K2EDHE1


Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 05:33 PM

*Deluxe is 24.99

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

boostlag  

boostlag

Posted Today, 05:38 PM

*Deluxe is 24.99

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

 

sorry i meant deluxe is 19.99 at gamestop, its 25bux at bestbuy but you can get them to price match it.


Dbo2700  

Dbo2700

Posted Today, 05:39 PM

Oh ok. My bad.

Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk

Vap  

Vap

Posted Today, 05:54 PM

I wanna get it, but I feel like this will be an ea access title very soon.

markbrochilll  

markbrochilll

Posted Today, 05:59 PM

PC excluded


