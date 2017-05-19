Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Fire Emblem Shadows of Valentia Special Edition Available on Amazon

By c.gibbits, Today, 05:37 PM

#1 c.gibbits   Back to the roots. CAGiversary!   172 Posts   Joined 9.2 Years Ago  

c.gibbits

Posted Today, 05:37 PM

https://www.amazon.c...alentia limited

 

Retail priced and Prime discount. Go.


#2 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 05:45 PM

Thanks, managed to snag one! I was super bummed because BB sold out so fast, and the two Gamestop stores in my city that got them both held them for friends of a manager.


#3 scottman   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3193 Posts   Joined 12.6 Years Ago  

scottman

Posted Today, 05:51 PM

My preorder was just delivered. Wonder how many more they have left.


#4 sovereignNX-73811   finally finished a game this year CAGiversary!   5550 Posts   Joined 2.8 Years Ago  

sovereignNX-73811

Posted Today, 05:54 PM

My preorder was just delivered. Wonder how many more they have left.

Enough to be worth

Spoiler
 


Infamously known to post this gif waaay too much:

Spoiler

Current Playlist: 

Spoiler
 

 

#5 miyamotorola   I have mild to moderate eczema CAGiversary!   2819 Posts   Joined 4.0 Years Ago  

miyamotorola

Posted Today, 06:48 PM

OMG opportunity to make friends..

Yeah I ordered like 80 of them and canceled them all so no need to waste your money on ebay. Yer welcum!

#6 Chimeratwin  

Chimeratwin

Posted Today, 07:00 PM

Snagged one thanks to reddit.com/r/nintendo. Then came here to share the news and it was here. So thanks OP.


#7 lionheart059   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   167 Posts   Joined 4.5 Years Ago  

lionheart059

Posted Today, 07:01 PM

OMG opportunity to make friends..

Yeah I ordered like 80 of them and canceled them all so no need to waste your money on ebay. Yer welcum!

Oh, thank you, Motorolamoto-saaaaaaaan


#8 Tom Ato   Vine Ripened CAGiversary!   794 Posts   Joined 10.9 Years Ago  

Tom Ato

Posted Today, 07:49 PM

Got one! Still salty after not getting the Echoes one, despite being happy I don't have to play both. Feelings are weird.


Like video games and bad writing? Then buy my book! Only $.99 for kindle!

http://www.amazon.co...tmm_pap_title_0

#9 Vinn   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   138 Posts   Joined 9.5 Years Ago  

Vinn

Posted Today, 07:51 PM

Thanks!  Grabbed one.  Will return the one I ordered from Gamestop.


#10 Mrclark2  

Mrclark2

Posted Today, 07:53 PM

Enough to be worth

Spoiler
 

He asked how many they have left, not how much they will be worth.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy