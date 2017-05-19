Fire Emblem Shadows of Valentia Special Edition Available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.c...alentia limited
Retail priced and Prime discount. Go.
Posted Today, 05:37 PM
Posted Today, 05:45 PM
Thanks, managed to snag one! I was super bummed because BB sold out so fast, and the two Gamestop stores in my city that got them both held them for friends of a manager.
Posted Today, 05:51 PM
My preorder was just delivered. Wonder how many more they have left.
Posted Today, 05:54 PM
Enough to be worth
Posted Today, 06:48 PM
Posted Today, 07:00 PM
Snagged one thanks to reddit.com/r/nintendo. Then came here to share the news and it was here. So thanks OP.
Posted Today, 07:01 PM
OMG opportunity to make friends..
Yeah I ordered like 80 of them and canceled them all so no need to waste your money on ebay. Yer welcum!
Oh, thank you, Motorolamoto-saaaaaaaan
Posted Today, 07:49 PM
Got one! Still salty after not getting the Echoes one, despite being happy I don't have to play both. Feelings are weird.
Posted Today, 07:51 PM
Thanks! Grabbed one. Will return the one I ordered from Gamestop.
Posted Today, 07:53 PM
He asked how many they have left, not how much they will be worth.