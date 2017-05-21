Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

CAGcast #499: To Catch a Ping Pong Predator

The gang talks about playing against children in Table Tennis, Injustice 2 value, NPDs, Destiny 2, Wombat’s Switch purchase, and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

BB DOTD 5/21: GTA V Xbox One/PS4 23.99GCU, 29.99

By reaperztoll, Today, 05:16 AM
GTA Grand Theft Auto

#1 reaperztoll  

reaperztoll

Posted Today, 05:16 AM

Playstation 4 http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=7358056

 

Xbox One http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=7359046

 

Current base trade in value at GS is $18.00 for each to save anyone the time.


Too much real life, not enough time for video games

#2 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   853 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 05:24 AM

I'm surprised there are still people who haven't already bought it.


#3 Person808   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1111 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Person808

Posted Today, 05:37 AM

I'm surprised there are still people who haven't already bought it.

I'm pretty sure since its been released I've bought it at least 5 times for each system maybe more. That thing holds its value pretty good. I don't have any copies of it right now though guess I could grab one again.


#4 BobbyTastic   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7747 Posts   Joined 6.3 Years Ago  

BobbyTastic

Posted Today, 05:40 AM

I'm surprised there are still people who haven't already bought it.

It's somehow consistently in the top 10 digital game purchases even when not on sale too.

Got an alt account for Steam cards? Sick of not getting all your drops before the market crashes? Tired of all the hours spent catching up on all your alt's drops? Send me a PM!

 

Official Hammerwatch Dispenser - $1 PayPal each

#5 JohnnyCage   CAG in Training CAGiversary!   853 Posts   Joined 4.7 Years Ago  

JohnnyCage

Posted Today, 05:43 AM

I'm pretty sure since its been released I've bought it at least 5 times for each system maybe more. That thing holds its value pretty good. I don't have any copies of it right now though guess I could grab one again.

Its the first non-Nintendo game I've ever seen hold its value so strong.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy