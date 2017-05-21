BB DOTD 5/21: GTA V Xbox One/PS4 23.99GCU, 29.99

Playstation 4 http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=7358056
Xbox One http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=7359046
Current base trade in value at GS is $18.00 for each to save anyone the time.
Jump to content
Posted Today, 05:16 AM
Playstation 4 http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=7358056
Xbox One http://www.bestbuy.c...p?skuId=7359046
Current base trade in value at GS is $18.00 for each to save anyone the time.
Too much real life, not enough time for video games
Posted Today, 05:24 AM
I'm surprised there are still people who haven't already bought it.
Posted Today, 05:37 AM
I'm surprised there are still people who haven't already bought it.
I'm pretty sure since its been released I've bought it at least 5 times for each system maybe more. That thing holds its value pretty good. I don't have any copies of it right now though guess I could grab one again.
Posted Today, 05:40 AM
It's somehow consistently in the top 10 digital game purchases even when not on sale too.
I'm surprised there are still people who haven't already bought it.
Got an alt account for Steam cards? Sick of not getting all your drops before the market crashes? Tired of all the hours spent catching up on all your alt's drops? Send me a PM!
Official Hammerwatch Dispenser - $1 PayPal each
Posted Today, 05:43 AM
I'm pretty sure since its been released I've bought it at least 5 times for each system maybe more. That thing holds its value pretty good. I don't have any copies of it right now though guess I could grab one again.
Its the first non-Nintendo game I've ever seen hold its value so strong.