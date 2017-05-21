Fry's Ads 5/21-27

Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.
General notes:
- Fry's does NOT accept coupons.
- Amazon.com has never price-matched a frys.com sale in-store only price.
- It appears that Fry's has moved to on-line ads with minimal print ad presence designed to direct people to sign up for the e-mails.
Promo Code notes:
- E-mail Promo Codes are "unique" to each subscriber and are valid for one visit only.
3DS
$36.99
Pokemon Moon
Pokemon Sun
$39.95
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
$199.96
Black New 3DS XL Handheld
Blue New 3DS XL Handheld
PS4
$19.99
Doom
Fallout 4
Nyko Charge Block Duo
$19.99 ($39.99 - MiR) (valid thru Sun.) (5/20)
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$24.99
PDP Media Remote
$29.96
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
$29.99
Dishonored 2
$39.96
Kingdom Hearts HD I.5/II.5 Remix
$39.99
Rise of the Tomb Raider
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Plantronics RIG 500HS Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception (Avail. Tue.)
$129.99
Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro Gaming Keypad and Mouse
$229.99
Refurbished Playstation 4 500GB Console
$399
Playstation VR w/ Free Storage Case
Switch
$7.99
Screen Protective Filter
$9.99
Hori PlayStand
$15.99
Hori Tough Pouch
$39.88
The Binding of Isaac + Afterbirth
$39.95
Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Avail. Fri.)
$42.55 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $49.55
1-2 Switch
$59.88
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
$59.99
Disgaea 5 Complete (Avail. Tue.)
XBox 360
$24.99
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership
XBox One
$19.99
Doom
Fallout 4
$24.99
Chatpad w/ Chat Headset
XBox Live Gold 3 Month Membership (additional $10 off w/ purchase of XBox One - B&M only)
$24.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $59.99 (5/20)
Plantronics RIG Flex LX Gaming Headset
$29.95
Gears of War 4
$29.96
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Special Edition
$29.99
Dishonored 2
$32.95 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $39.95 (5/20)
Turtle Beach Recon 50X Gaming Headset
$39.99
Halo Wars 2
$39.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $69.99
Plantronics RIG 500HX Camo Gaming Headset
$49.99
Hauppauge! Digital TV Tuner
$164.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $199.99 (5/20)
Razer Atrox Arcade Stick
$299
XBox One S 500GB Console w/ Battlefield 1
XBox One S 1TB Console w/ Halo Wars 2
$299.99
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel
PC
$9.99 ($39.99 - $30 MiR)
Black Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
White Asus ROG Sica Optical Gaming Mouse
$19.99 ($29.99 - $10 MiR)
Patriot Viper V560 Laser Gaming Mouse
$19.99 ($39.99 - MiR) (valid thru Sun.) (5/20)
Asus Cerberus Gaming Headset
$29.99
Dishonored 2
$39.99
Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard
$49.95
Monster Fatal1ty FXM 100 Gaming Headset
$49.99
Corsair VOID Carbon USB 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset
Gamdias HEBE M1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset
$54.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $79.99 (5/20)
Razer Naga Chroma Gaming Mouse
$59.99 ($79.99 - $20 MiR)
Patriot Viper V760 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$69.99
Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MOBA/MMO Optical Gaming Mouse
$119.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) / $159.99 (5/20)
Razer Blackwidow X Chroma Gaming Keyboard
$139.99
Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
$144.95
Elgato HD60 Game Capture Device
$299.99
Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel
Miscellaneous
$199
Next Level Folding Racing Wheel Stand
$299
NVidia Shield Pro 500GB Console
Blu-Ray
$2.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $5
About Last Night
Admission (Blu+DVD)
Alvin and the Chipmunks 3: Chipwrecked
Baby Mama
The Book Thief
Changeling
Free Birds (Blu+DVD)
A Good Day to Die Hard
The Good Shepherd
Hit & Run (Blu+DVD)
Immortals
Killing Season
Life of Pi
Mama (Blu+DVD)
Mercury Rising
Robocop (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Robots (Blu+DVD)
Silent Hill: Revelation (Blu+DVD)
The Watch
Zombie Night
$3.99
Airplane!
Days of Thunder
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Grease
The Italian Job (2003)
Jack Reacher
Pain & Gain
Shooter
Sleepy Hollow
$4.99
8 Mile
12 Monkeys
47 Ronin (Blu+DVD)
American Graffiti
American Psycho
Apollo 13: 20th Anniversary Edition
Battleship
Braveheart
The Breakfast Club
The Burbs
Casino
Crash
Dante's Peak
Dawn of the Dead
Dracula Untold (Blu+DVD)
Dune (1984)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Forrest Gump
Gladiator
The Hunt for Red October
Identity Thief (Blu+DVD)
Inglourious Basterds
Jaws
Jaws 2
The Last Starfighter
Legend: Ultimate Edition
Les Miserables (2012) (Blu+DVD)
Liar Liar
Lone Survivor (Blu+DVD)
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
Neighbors (Blu+DVD)
Oblivion (Blu+DVD)
Public Enemies
Ride Along (Blu+DVD)
Road to Perdition
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek: Into Darkness (Blu+DVD)
Street Fighter
Super 8 (Blu+DVD)
Ted (Blu+DVD)
The Thing (1982)
The Thing (2011)
Wanted
War of the Worlds (2005)
Waterworld (Blu+DVD)
The Wolf of Wall Street (Blu+DVD)
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $7.99
West Side Story
$4.99 (w/ Sun. promo code) / $9.99
Fiddler on the Roof
$5.99
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
Chicago: Diamond Edition (Blu+DVD)
Evil Dead 2
The Expendables 2
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious (w/ UV)
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (w/ UV)
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious (w/ UV)
Fast Five
Fast Five (w/ UV)
Fast & Furious 6
Fast & Furious 6: Extended Edition (Blu+DVD)
Gangs of New York
Hellraiser: Bloodlines/Hellraiser: Inferno/Hellraiser: Hellseeker/Hellraiser: Hellworld
Kick-Ass (Blu+DVD)
No Country for Old Men
Pulp Fiction
Reservoir Dogs
$7.99
10 Cloverfield Lane (Blu+DVD)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Blu+DVD)
Barbie and the Secret Door (Blu+DVD)
The Big Lebowski (Steelbook)
The Blues Brothers
The Boss (Blu+DVD)
The Boy
E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial (Blu+DVD)
Everest (Blu+DVD)
Free State of Jones (Blu+DVD)
Jurassic World (Blu+DVD)
Kill Bill Volume 1/Kill Bill Volume 2
Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu+DVD)
Lucy (Blu+DVD)
Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation (Blu+DVD)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (Blu+DVD)
Neighbors 2 (Blu+DVD)
Roger Waters: The Wall
Saturday Night Fever
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler's List (Blu+DVD)
Straight Outta Compton (Blu+DVD)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) (Blu+DVD)
Titanic (Blu+DVD)
Top Gun: 30th Anniversary (Blu+DVD) (Steelbook)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (Blu+DVD)
Warcraft (Blu+DVD)
World War Z (Blu+DVD)
$8.99
American Pie: 4-Movie Collection
Bad Moms (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me (Blu+DVD) (?)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD)
Despicable Me 2 (Blu+DVD) (w/ Digital Copy)
$9.99
Bleed for This (Blu+DVD)
Fifty Shades of Grey (Blu+DVD)
Furious 7
Furious 7 (Blu+DVD)
The Girl on the Train (Blu+DVD)
Jason Bourne (Blu+DVD)
John Wick (Blu+DVD)
Star Trek: Beyond (Blu+DVD)
$12.99
Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace (Steelbook)
Star Wars II: Attack of the Clones (Steelbook)
Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith (Steelbook)
Star Wars IV: A New Hope (Steelbook)
Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back (Steelbook)
Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi (Steelbook)
$15.99
Office Christmas Party (Blu+DVD)
$19.99
Everest (4K+Blu)
Lucy (4K+Blu)
Oblivion (4K+Blu)
$39.99 (w/ Sat. promo code - valid thru Sun.) (5/20) / $44.99
The Mummy: Ultimate Trilogy (4K+Blu)
$44.99
Planet Earth II (4K)
Fry's Ads 5/21-27
#1 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 4258 Posts Joined 12.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 05:24 AM
Here are the entertainment software listings from the Fry's Electronics ads. These prices are valid only for the dates listed in the subject line.